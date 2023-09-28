Norton launches all-in-one cybersecurity solution for NZ small businesses

Cybersecurity brand Norton has launched an all-in-one cybersecurity solution, Norton Small Business, aimed at entrepreneurs and small business owners in New Zealand. The service is designed to assist them in protecting their financial futures against increasingly complex online attacks and scams. This product is particularly significant for the New Zealand market, where 97% of enterprises are small or micro-sized businesses, with less than 20 employees.

Scams and phishing account for 85% of online threats for small businesses in New Zealand. However, many such businesses lack the appropriate tools and budgets to safeguard themselves effectively. "Owning a very small business often means each member of the team wears different hats, and usually, a cybersecurity expert isn’t one of them," stated Massimo Rapparini, General Manager & Head of Small Business Safety at Gen, Norton's parent company.

Small businesses, particularly those with fewer than 100 employees, face an average of 350% more social engineering attacks than larger firms. Cyber threats relying on manipulating people contribute to 85% of attacks on small businesses in New Zealand. However, businesses with fewer than 10 employees often lack IT support, putting them at risk. Almost a quarter of small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in New Zealand have been victims of cyberattacks. Norton Small Business aims to help these businesses protect their critical data and lessen the risk of financial loss.

Entrepreneurs typically start their businesses in pursuit of financial freedom and often invest significant time, energy and personal savings to grow their businesses. Despite the heavy investment and heightened risk, around half of businesses with under 50 employees have no cybersecurity budget. This risks not only substantial financial loss but a wider impact on their business following a cyberattack.

Norton Small Business aims to simplify cybersecurity by offering comprehensive 24/7 protection, including a Secure Browser, Password Manager and VPN, automated PC cleaning and optimisation, Secure Cloud Backup for PCs, software and driver updaters, IT coverage and maintenance for up to 20 devices, and a 100% Virus Protection Promise. "We’ve built our small business products and services with the same approach as we do with our consumer portfolio, so entrepreneurs don't need to worry about becoming cybersecurity experts," affirmed Rapparini.

Norton Small Business has been rolled out with prices starting at $159.99 for the first year, with options available for 6, 10 or 20-device plans.