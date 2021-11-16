Norton new branding shines a light on cybersecurity

Yesterday

NortonLifeLock has unveiled new branding as it looks to shine a light on cybersecurity.

Inspired by the company's vision to protect and empower people to live their digital lives safely, the refreshed brand identity will represent the "bright side to the very dark problem that is cybercrime".

The shift signals Norton's commitment to be the digital ally for consumers as well as a catalyst for change in the industry from fear to trust and empowerment.

According to the 2021 Norton Cyber Safety Insights Report, globally 58 per cent of people say they are more worried than ever before about becoming a victim of cybercrime. The cybersecurity industry has often focused on the fear of cybercrime rather than empowering people to take control of their cyber safety.

"Cyber criminals are persistent and technically sophisticated but with Norton we are focused on making it simple and easy for you to be in control of and protect your digital life," says Vincent Pilette, chief executive officer of NortonLifeLock.

"Consumers are at the centre of everything we do, create and protect. Where consumers digital lives need protection, Norton will be there," he says.

"Keeping pace with consumers digital lives which has dramatically changed over the past years, the Norton brand has grown from a leading anti-virus provider to one of the most comprehensive cyber safety portfolios for consumers," Pilette adds.

"Millions of people around the globe trust Norton for their device security, identity protection and online privacy. Nortons updated look and new brand promise now reflects this larger role the brand plays in society, empowering more people to live their digital lives safely."



Krista Todd, chief marketing officer at NortonLifeLock, says, "consumers know and trust the Norton brand and iconic Checkmark, which has been associated with the brand for years.

"But as consumers needs have changed, we have evolved right along with them. Norton's visual identity reflects the lightness people should feel when they are empowered to live life on their own terms. With Norton, our customers should be able to experience digital living on the bright side."

Key highlights of Nortons evolved brand include: