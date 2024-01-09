NVIDIA debuts GeForce RTX 40 SUPER Series set to revolutionise gaming

NVIDIA has recently announced the debut of the GeForce RTX 40 SUPER Series family. The line-up includes the GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER, GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER and GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER. These latest graphics processing units (GPUs) are set to revolutionise gaming and form the backbone of AI-powered PCs. With prices starting at USD $599, the new GeForce RTX SUPER GPUs promise to make a significant impact in gaming and creative industries.

Utilising NVIDIA Ada Lovelace architecture-based GPUs, the new series offers up to 52 shader TFLOPS, 121 RT TFLOPS and 836 AI TOPS. These impressive stats are set to supersize gaming and creative capabilities, providing the power to pioneer new forms of entertainment and experiences.

NVIDIA's latest technology can revolutionise popular titles such as Diablo IV, Pax Dei and Horizon Forbidden West through NVIDIA Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) Super Resolution, Frame Generation and Ray Reconstruction. DLSS allows seven out of eight pixels to be AI-generated, accelerating full ray tracing by up to 4x with enhanced image quality.

According to Matt Wuebbling, Vice President of Global GeForce Marketing at NVIDIA, "For everyone from gaming enthusiasts to creative professionals, GeForce RTX SUPER GPUs are simply awesome upgrades. GeForce RTX SUPER cards support over 500 RTX games and applications and will have users prepared for the wave of generative AI apps coming to PC."

The newly launched GeForce RTX SUPER GPUs feature AI on PCs in a trailblazing way. The GPUs come equipped with specialised AI Tensor Cores that deliver up to 836 AI TOPS. Apart from boosting gaming experiences, these GPUs also have the potential to improve AI application performance in fields like deep learning inference and large language models. In AI workloads, the new GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER can generate images and video over 1.5 times and 1.7 times faster than the RTX 3080 Ti, respectively.

The GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER comes in as a 4K monster capable of powering fully ray-traced games in 4K resolution. It's 1.4 times faster than the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti without DLSS Frame Generation. With 836 AI TOPS, DLSS Frame Generation brings an extra performance boost, making the RTX 4080 SUPER twice as fast as the RTX 3080 Ti. It will be available from January 31, starting at USD $999.

The GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER is designed to elevate games to super-high frame rates at 1440p and up to 4K. It is 1.6 times faster than an RTX 3070 Ti and 2.5 times with DLSS 3. It features a bigger frame buffer of 16GB and a memory bandwidth increase to 672 GB/sec, promising a significant upgrade from the RTX 4070 Ti. It will be available from January 24, starting at USD $799.

The RTX 4070 SUPER, available from January 17 for USD $599, comes with 20% more cores than the RTX 4070. This makes it faster than an RTX 3090 at a fraction of the power. With DLSS 3, its lead stretches 1.5 times faster.

The GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER and 4070 SUPER will be available in an NVIDIA Founders Edition Design direct from NVIDIA and select retailers. Custom boards from top add-in card providers will be available, including ASUS, Colorful, Gainward, GALAX, GIGABYTE, INNO3D, KFA2, MSI, Palit, PNY, and ZOTAC.