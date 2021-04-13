f5-nz logo
Story image

NVIDIA launches Jarvis conversational AI framework

13 Apr 2021
Newsdesk
Share:

NVIDIA has announced the availability of its conversational AI framework, nicknamed Jarvis. This framework is a set of pre-trained deep learning and software tools that help developers to create interactive conversational AI services.

NVIDIA states the models can produce accurate speech recognition and language understanding, as well as language translation and text-to-speech capabilities. 

These features can be developed through an end-to-end speech pipeline that can take less than 100 milliseconds. They can also be deployed in the cloud, data centre, or the edge.

The models have been trained through phone conversations, web meetings, and streaming video content.  This includes several million GPU hours on over 1 billion pages of text,
60,000 hours of speech data, and in different languages, accents, environments and lingos.

NVIDIA envisions a future in which conversational AI enables new language-based applications, improving interactions with humans and machines. 

The company states, “It opens the door to the creation of such services as digital nurses to help monitor patients around the clock, relieving overloaded medical staff; online assistants to understand what consumers are looking for and recommend the best products, and real-time translations to improve cross-border workplace collaboration and enable viewers to enjoy live content in their own language.”

According to NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang, conversational AI is like the ‘ultimate’ AI.

“Deep learning breakthroughs in speech recognition, language understanding and speech synthesis have enabled engaging cloud services.”

He believes that NVIDIA Jarvis is now bringing state-of-the-art conversational AI to customers everywhere.

Developers can access Jarvis pre-trained models via NIVIDIA’s NGC catalogue. Developers can also customise models via NVIDIA Transfer Learning Toolkit and add a ‘few lines of code’ without the need for dedicated AI expertise.

Further, new features will be released in the second quarter as part of the ongoing NVIDIA Jarvis open beta program.

This program has attracted customers including US telco provider T-Mobile, and Mozilla Common Voice. Mozilla Common Voice is an open-source voice data pool, currently containing more than 9,000 hours of voice data in 60 languages, which is used to help train voice-enabled applications, devices, and services.

“We launched Common Voice to teach machines how real people speak in their unique languages, accents and speech patterns,” explains Mozilla executive director Mark Surman.

“NVIDIA and Mozilla have a common vision of democratising voice technology — and ensuring that it reflects the rich diversity of people and voices that make up the internet.”

Related stories:
Java, machine learning, AI amongst most important programming skills - report
D-Link launches WiFi camera with AI-based person detection
Artificial intelligence felt in everything we do - report
E-commerce accounts for over a third of total retail sales
Cybercriminals are leveraging AI for malicious use
IDTechEx: the role of emerging tech in fighting COVID-19
Dig deeper:
NVIDIA Artificial intelligence / AI Developer Toolkit Developers
Story image
Hands-on review: Swann Tracker Security Camera
The Wi-Fi Tracker Security Camera brings some of Swann's veteran security know-how to a standalone product for keeping an eye on your things.More
Story image
EPOS launches collaborative speakerphone with automatic transcribing
Expand Capture 5 levels the playing field and empowers professionals whether they’re working remotely or from the office.More
Story image
Hands-on review: OPPO Find X3 Pro
The Find X3 Pro has a juicy set of specs. After a week of playing with some of the features, they have hooked me.. again!More
Story image
New wormable Android malware discovered through auto-replies in WhatsApp
Check Point Research has discovered new malware on Google’s Play Store that could spread through WhatsApp messages. More
Story image
Advanced threat actors engaged in cyberespionage up their game
"This recent activity signals a major leap in their abilities."More
Story image
Three quarters of employees feel worse a year into remote working - study
Remote workers are still struggling with distracting working environments, stress and an always-on culture after a year of working from home, according to new research by Egress.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Swann Tracker Security Camera
The Wi-Fi Tracker Security Camera brings some of Swann's veteran security know-how to a standalone product for keeping an eye on your things.More
Story image
EPOS launches collaborative speakerphone with automatic transcribing
Expand Capture 5 levels the playing field and empowers professionals whether they’re working remotely or from the office.More
Story image
Hands-on review: OPPO Find X3 Pro
The Find X3 Pro has a juicy set of specs. After a week of playing with some of the features, they have hooked me.. again!More
Story image
New wormable Android malware discovered through auto-replies in WhatsApp
Check Point Research has discovered new malware on Google’s Play Store that could spread through WhatsApp messages. More
Story image
Advanced threat actors engaged in cyberespionage up their game
"This recent activity signals a major leap in their abilities."More
Story image
Three quarters of employees feel worse a year into remote working - study
Remote workers are still struggling with distracting working environments, stress and an always-on culture after a year of working from home, according to new research by Egress.More
Story image
Microsoft Exchange breach a wake-up call to ditch the server
"There are owners who still have in-house exchange servers because they are suspicious of the cloud or have concerns about their data sovereignty or don't want to contemplate the capital expenditure. But the warning is clear. Get rid of them."More
Story image
OPPO's Find X3 smartphone series shoots for one billion colours
OPPO has launched itself back into the smartphone market with the release of its new ‘premium and futuristic’ Find X3 Series.More
Story image
Java, machine learning, AI amongst most important programming skills - report
Software architecture, Java and machine learning are amongst the top programming skills ranked by software engineers as important to their role in 2021.More
Story image
Hybrid working should not be business as usual - Microsoft study
A new report from Microsoft uncovers seven hybrid work trends every business leader must know as we enter a new era of work.More
Story image
Hackers offering forged “official” COVID vaccination certificates and negative test results on dark net 
There has been a 350% increase in the number of advertisements selling alleged COVID vaccines within the last three months.More
Story image
"Zoom anxiety" major problem one year into pandemic
"it’s clear that for many video calls bring with them their own set of challenges."More
Story image
Faster fibre plans, says Commerce Commission
The performance of Fibre Max plans has substantially improved, according to the Commerce Commission’s Measuring Broadband New Zealand report.More
Story image
Employer micromanagement during pandemic harming relationships - study
The pandemic had adverse effects on managerial relationships, micromanaging, and communication, according to new research from Blind. More
Story image
Hands-on review: Huawei Sound
When I think about buying a speaker for my space, Huawei does not usually come to mind. More
Story image
Intel unleashes its 11th generation of desktop CPUs
Reaching speeds of up to 5.3 gigahertz with Intel Thermal Velocity Boost, the Intel Core i9-11900K is aimed squarely at gamers and PC enthusiasts.More
Story image
2K A/NZ unveils life-size NBA 2K21 LEGO statue
2K Australia and New Zealand has teamed up with The Brickman to create a one-of-a-kind statue of NBA superstar, Zion Williamson. More
Story image
Game review: Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise
It is not about how accurately you perform a punch; you have to think about how the accelerometer reads it.More
Story image
Double-digit growth ahead for smart home devices as consumers embrace home automation
"Sales of smart home devices have remained fairly resilient during the global Covid-19 pandemic."More
Story image
2talk launches mobile plans, offers complete communications solution
The additions provides organisations across New Zealand easy access to complete single-source communications.More
Story image
Remote working is here to stay, but do business leaders trust employees?
Remote work is at a crossroads. While necessitated by the pandemic, workers have reaped the benefits of greater flexibility that they are now not willing to go without.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Audiofly AFT2 wireless earbuds
The AFT2 case is going to be very uncomfortable in your pocket unless you’ve fully transitioned to sweat pants by now.More
Story image
Hands-on review: D-Link Full HD Wi-Fi Camera
D-Link’s cameras continue to get smaller, smarter, and easier to use.More
Story image
LG quits the smartphone business
It becomes the first major smartphone brand to exit the market.More
Story image
Cognizant names 21 locations that will epitomise the future of work
Asia Pacific cities such as Wellington, Da Nang, Shenzhen, Songdo, Haidian Qu, and Kochi have all been named as hotspots.More
Story image
Game review: Doom 3: VR Edition (PSVR)
If you are a fan of horror and VR shooters, this is one PSVR game you shouldn’t miss.More
Story image
Two thirds of APAC website traffic now mobile - study
Despite the increase, half of mobile users bounce after viewing just one page.More
5G comes to the Mount as Vodafone starts rolling out next gen mobile tech in the Bay of Plenty
Locals and businesses in parts of Tauranga can now connect to Vodafone 5G and the coverage footprint will soon expandMore
Over half of ransomware victims pay up - but does it work?
"Handing over money doesn’t guarantee the return of data, and only encourages cybercriminals to continue the practice."More
New Dyson air purifier attacks indoor pollutants
Dyson has taken its problem-solving approach and applied it to the problem of formaldehyde.More
Game review: Fallen Legion Revenants (PS4)
Fallen Legion Revenants is a new JRPG that utilises the old-school turn-based system that will please older RPG fans. More
EPOS crafts quality audio solutions for all working environments
With many key business stakeholders unable to attend in-person meetings as easily as they once did, webinars meetings, and online presentations became a mainstay of virtual business.More
Hands-on review: AndaSeat Fnatic Edition gaming chair
The AndaSeat Fnatic Edition has quickly become my favourite place to sit.More
The Warehouse Group expands EV fleet with introduction of EV trucks for home deliveries
The trucks add to the Group’s expanding fleet of light electric vehicles and will operate in Auckland, Hamilton, Tauranga and Christchurch.More
Game review – Ys IX: Monstrum Nox
If you are into action games, I’m sure you’ll fall in love with this new game. More
Hands-on review: Skullcandy Indy ANC wireless earbuds
The Skullcandy Indy ANC wireless earbuds are comfortable to wear, offer good audio and a reasonable level of active noise cancelling. More
Fujitsu, Trend Micro team up to secure private 5G
"We believe that this security solution represents a key technology for applying private 5G to mission-critical areas."More
Epson group sites to use 100% renewable electricity by 2023
"Going forward, we will steadily advance measures to use 100% renewable electricity."More
Commission completes review of consumer mobile phone bills 
In September 2020, the Commission published an open letter to Spark, Vodafone and 2degrees asking them to share their plans for providing their customers with more meaningful product and service comparisons and to guard against overspending. More
Poly A/NZ on working from anywhere: Tips and tricks from industry experts
"The clarity in audio and beautiful video allows people to work better together."More
Online gaming spikes as consumers seek social connection and entertainment
The desire to stay connected and entertained while stuck at home during the pandemic has driven online gaming popularity.More
Samsung releases new Galaxy A Series lineup
The Korean electronics giant introduced its Samsung Galaxy A32, A52, A72 and A52 5G smartphones last week, with the latter bringing the realm of 5G-capable smartphones into an affordable price range.More
Video: 10 Minute IT Jams - Who is Dynabook?
Dynabook is the new branding for what many may know as Toshiba. The change in branding happened in 2018, and the company remains one of the world’s largest PC manufacturers.More
Hands-on review: Connect Smart transforms dumb houses into smart homes
Connect Smart recently announced its range of smart home products, primarily for the Australian market.More
World Backup Day - WD My Passport and Sandisk iXpand Luxe
If you’ve never backed up your data, you are not alone - 30% of people have never backed up their stuff. More
More stories