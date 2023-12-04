NZ Compare Awards celebrates New Zealand service sectors

NZ Compare, a firm that operates several consumer advocate websites in New Zealand, recently hosted the 2023 NZ Compare Awards. This esteemed event recognised and celebrated excellence across the country's broadband, mobile, and energy sectors. Almost 300 industry professionals congregated at Auckland's stunning Hunua Rooms at the Aotea Centre for the event.

In light of the current economic climate, these awards hold special significance as they highlight the best suppliers of essential services in New Zealand’s broadband, mobile, and energy space. Expressing the importance of such recognition, NZ Compare's CEO, Gavin Male commented, "The economic challenges facing households demand a heightened awareness of alternative providers and options, making these awards a vital platform to spotlight those who excel in providing value and service to consumers."

NZ Compare and these awards are crucial for illuminating alternative choices, fostering healthy competition, and ultimately empowering consumers to make informed decisions about crucial services such as power plans and broadband providers, Male pointed out. This year saw a record number of entries from a range of organisations, including familiar names like Contact, 2degrees, and Electric Kiwi, as well as regional companies such as Primo, Quic, and Ultimate Broadband.

2degrees was a major winner of the night, bagging 6 awards, including Best Fibre Broadband Provider and the night's Supreme Champion. Contact also had a successful outing, taking home trophies for Best Value Broadband Provider, Best Bundled Plan, and Best Customer Support - Power. Other notable winners in separate categories include Ultimate Broadband for Best Rural Service Provider, Megatel for Best Digital Innovation and Best Value Energy Provider, and Primo for Best Wireless Service Provider.

According to Male, NZ Compare is more necessary now than ever in its role as an advocate for consumers across New Zealand. By celebrating and acknowledging outstanding performance in the broadband, mobile, and energy sectors, NZ Compare and these awards serve as a catalyst for raising consumer awareness about the diverse range of options available to them. The NZ Compare Awards underscore the importance of not only celebrating achievement but also championing the availability of alternatives, ensuring that consumers are well-informed and equipped to navigate the complexities of the current economic landscape.

Congratulations to all the NZ Compare Award winners for 2023. By recognising service excellence, these awards play a crucial role in highlighting the best that the broadband, mobile, and energy sectors have to offer to Kiwi consumers, fostering an environment of healthy competition and empowering consumers to make informed decisions regarding their service providers.