Story image
New Zealand Post / NZ Post
Shipping
Aramex

NZ Post, Aramex expect delays during alert level changes

Yesterday

NZ Post and Aramex are expecting major delays in their delivery times following the change in alert levels across the country from today.

While Auckland and Northland remain at Alert Level 4, the rest of the country has dropped down to Alert Level 3, which means that more consumers will be able to purchase goods online for contactless pickup or delivery.

However, both NZ Post and Aramex expect delays across the entire country.

“NZ Post is gearing up to meet the increase in parcels and to reduce the impact of any delays. We’ve re-designed our Auckland network since last Lockdown to ease potential areas of congestion, set up temporary processing sites and operating extended processing hours,” comments NZ Post chief customer officer Bryan Dobson.

Dobson says the company has brought on additional staff to cope with the demand during the lockdown, and is regularly updating its website with delivery timeframe expectations.

Aramex New Zealand CEO Scott Jenyns adds, “Last year’s level 4 lockdown saw our network develop solid business continuity plans which have made transitions across alert levels a lot smoother as we know what we are dealing with and how to manage the best we can.”

The delays will have an impact on New Zealand businesses, particularly those that are now able to resume operations online and in a contactless way.

Dobson explains, “To help manage the increased flow of parcels into our network we are also working with online retailers to manage the parcels we receive to deliver to New Zealanders. We will need to limit items accepted into our network in line with what we can reasonably deliver so we don't receive these parcels all at once.”

“This may mean some parcels are delayed before they reach the NZ Post network. This will help to avoid the surge of parcels we received last year when we moved into Level 3 after an extended period-of-time in Level 4. This created a large backlog of parcels that really hampered our network and caused additional delays.”

Aramex notes that the company experienced a 150% surge in pickup volume last year when the country dropped from Alert Level 4 to Level 3. Aramex expects the volume to increase this year, due to the improved clarity from the government on who and how people can do business, particularly within the small-business sector.

Dobson asks people to be kind, compassionate, and patient during the delays.

Related stories
Spare space in the car? Kiwis can now make a little money by shipping stuff>>
Research: e-retailers failing to deliver on promises>>
Aussie tech company aims to nix shipping emissions globally>>
EVworld highlights: It’s back and bigger than ever>>
James Shaw, electric cars & the winners of the 2017 Sustainable Business Awards>>
New Zealand Post plans to expand its fleet with electric vans>>
Top stories
Recent stories
Story image
Virtual machine / VM
Parallels Desktop 17 announced - Apples M1 chip and Windows 11 enable impressive new features
Parallels announce Parallels Desktop 17 for Mac, with major new features for running native Windows applications on Macs with Apple M1 and Intel chips. >>
Story image
Whatsapp
Kaspersky uncovers malicious version of Whatsapp mod
"We’ve seen how cybercriminals are spreading malicious files through the ad blocks in such apps, and it’s putting the users at risk.">>
Story image
Facebook
Facebook joins the ID2020 Alliance
The initiative aims to ensure technologies are designed and implemented in ways that are privacy-protecting, user-controlled, equitable, and interoperable.>>
Story image
Ransomware
71 billion ransomware attacks on remote access - ESET
"Ransomware is currently one of the most potent cyberthreats to modern organisations.">>
Story image
Trade Me
Trade Me hands less customer info over to authorities according to Transparency Report
Trade Me says it works hard to keep 'scumbags' off its site, but it also wants to protect customer privacy.>>
Story image
Privacy Commissioner
Privacy Commissioner John Edwards tipped for top role as UK Information Commissioner
“While this consideration reflects the expertise of the Commissioner, it also reflects the work of the strong and stable team within the Office... and the results they have achieved for privacy in New Zealand.” >>
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: Acer ConceptD 3 Ezel CC315-72G
The ConceptD 3 Ezel has features that will set your creative juices flowing.>>
Story image
Event
You're invited: She Sharp presents Women in Data & Analytics on August 24th
The event will feature a panel with the experts, a hands-on workshop on Microsoft Power BI, and the opportunity to gain valuable career advice.>>
Story image
Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies announces monitors for the professional at home
"The relevance of portable displays and video conferencing is more evident than ever before.">>
Story image
Telecommunications
The Commerce Commission warns telcos over unclear marketing
The Commerce Commission urgently seeks views on proposed marketing principles to reduce consumer confusion about alternative technology. >>
Story image
Game review
Game review – Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut (PS5)
This is the definitive version of the game, and you must play it if you didn’t pick it up last year.>>
Story image
Jobs
Best city for cybersecurity jobs revealed
Cyber specialists are in hot demand and it doesn't look like the demand is in any way faltering.>>
Story image
Digital Technology
Huge uptake in digital mental health services during lockdown - NZHIT
Kiwis are increasingly turning to online mental health services for support as they grapple with the uncertainty brought on by the lockdown.>>
Story image
Online security
Online security a concern as screen addiction surges during COVID lockdown
"Kiwis addiction to their devices has taken a toll during the pandemic, with people burnt out and unsure how to keep safe from losing personal information.">>
Story image
Avast
New Zealanders are exposing themselves to cybercrime, study shows
According to Avast, many New Zealanders are exposing themselves to unnecessary online risks and cyber threats through careless digital practices.>>
Story image
COVID-19 vaccine
Surge in fake COVID-19 vaccine certificates on darknet following delta outbreak>>
Story image
Internet of Things
Rise of the machines: Security risks of connected devices during COVID  >>
Story image
MYOB
University of Auckland students win trans-Tasman IT Challenge>>
Story image
Remote Working
Employee experience critical in remote working environments - study>>
Story image
Health
Fitbit extends partnership with Diabetes NZ>>
Story image
Chromebook
HP unveils new range of Chrome OS-powered devices>>
Story image
Microsoft 365
1 in every 4 companies using Microsoft 365 suffered security breach>>
Story image
IDC
PCs and tablets to maintain growth through 2021, but the future is in laptops - IDC forecast>>
Story image
Artificial Intelligence / AI
Artificial intelligence firm Ambit begins investment round>>
Story image
Remote Working
Remote working: Business owners don't trust employees >>
Story image
Game review
Game Review: Psychonauts 2 (Xbox One/Xbox Series X/PC)>>
Story image
Voyager
New Zealand IT wholesaler finds success with lasting partnership>>
Story image
Microsoft
Hackers target Microsoft email server vulnerabilities >>
Story image
Headset
Poly releases wireless headset for hybrid workers with 50m roaming capability>>
Story image
Commerce Commission
Com Com to head to court on Google Ads price fixing>>
Story image
Samsung
Samsung reveals new lineup of next-gen foldable smartphones>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
Hackers targeting home Wi-Fi routers to steal data>>
Story image
3D Printing
Konica Minolta launches Markforged 3D printers>>
More stories