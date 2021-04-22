NZ pricing exposed for Apple’s latest product announcements

This week Apple released a flood of product announcements, including a new iPad Pro, a new 4K Apple TV offering, a 24-inch iMac, a purple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini, and even a brand new product, the AirTag.

Here’s the quick and dirty on pricing for all of Apple’s latest releases. All prices are RRP New Zealand dollars and include GST.

The iPad Pro and accessories

Available in two sizes, 11.9" and 12.9". Configuration options: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB. Available in silver and space grey.

General pricing

11.9” (Wi-Fi) model: $1,349

11.9” (Wi-Fi + cellular) model: $1,629

12.9” (Wi-Fi) model: $1,849

12.9” (Wi-Fi + cellular) model: $2,129

Second-generation Apple Pencil: $239

Magic Keyboard for new iPad Pro (available in black and white) $11.9": $549

Magic Keyboard for new iPad Pro (available in black and white) $12.9": $639

Smart Keyboard Folio for iPad Pro 11.9”: $319

Smart Keyboard Folio for iPad Pro 12.9”: $349

Smart Folio for new iPad Pro (available in five colours) 11.9": $135

Smart Folio for new iPad Pro 12.9": $169

Education pricing (for university students, parents, faculty, staff, and homeschool teachers):

11.9” model starts at $1,269

12.9” model starts at $1,689.

Second-generation Apple Pencil: $219

Magic Keyboard for new iPad Pro 11.9": $509

Magic Keyboard for new iPad Pro 12.9": $599

Smart Keyboard Folio for iPad Pro 11.9”: $279

Smart Keyboard Folio for iPad Pro 12.9”: $319

Apple TV

Apple TV 4K: Pricing starts at $299

Apple TV HD with Siri Remote: $249

Siri Remote: $89

24-inch iMac

Available in two configurations: 7-core GPU and 8-core GPU, with different accessories for each.

7-core GPU: Starting from $2,149. Includes 8-core CPU, 8GB of unified memory, 256GB SSD, two Thunderbolt ports, Magic Keyboard, and Magic Mouse. Available in blue, green, pink, and silver.

8-core GPU: Starting from $2,499. Includes 8-core CPU, 8GB of unified memory, 256GB SSD, two Thunderbolt ports, two additional USB 3 ports, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, Magic Mouse, and Ethernet. Available in blue, green, orange, pink, purple, blue, and silver.

Education pricing:

iMac with 7-core GPU: Starting from $2,069. Includes 8-core CPU, 8GB of unified memory, 256GB SSD, two Thunderbolt ports, Magic Keyboard, and Magic Mouse. Available in blue, green, pink, and silver.

iMac with 8-core GPU: Starting from $2,329. Includes 8-core CPU, 8GB of unified memory, 256GB SSD, two Thunderbolt ports, two additional USB 3 ports, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, Magic Mouse, and Ethernet. Available in blue, green, orange, pink, purple, blue, and silver.

Apple AirTag

One-pack: $55

Four-pack: $189

Apple-designed AirTag accessories include the Leather Key Ring in Saddle Brown, (PRODUCT)RED, and Baltic Blue: $65

Polyurethane Loop in White, Deep Navy, Sunflower, and Electric Orange: $55

Leather Loop in Saddle Brown and (PRODUCT)RED for NZ$75.

The new purple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini

These are purple variants of the existing iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini product line. Models are available in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB options.

Pricing starts from $1,499 for the iPhone 12 and $1,349 for the iPhone 12 mini.

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini are currently available in blue, green, black, white, and (PRODUCT)RED.