NZ's tech news sails in the slipstream of healthy tech sector

22 May 2020
Sara Barker
New Zealand’s broad media industry could be likened to a minefield at the moment – one step in the wrong direction and it’s flirting with death. A recent opinion piece by esteemed blogger Bill Bennett insinuated that New Zealand’s technology media landscape is in a similar state: not quite dead, but sparsely populated and treading water. 

Bennett believes that local technology news is being ignored in favour of news about global tech giants. He declares that there is no native tech press left in New Zealand, besides a couple of outlets. 

It’s a shame that local tech news amongst our major media titles is spotty at best, but the news does exist beyond what is published in broadsheets and their digital equivalents. 

Techday is a 100% homegrown media firm with a global reach across New Zealand and Australia, Asia, Europe, and North America. Our reach requires us to watch the global tech scene, but that’s not at the expense of what’s happening in our own backyard. It's a self-serving statement to some degree, but it is the truth.

Smaller media firms like us fill some of the gaps, and yes, international media fills the global news space. But the tech stories we tell here in New Zealand shouldn’t be ignored.

Tech news can be about what people use at home or at work. It can be about the advanced systems an enterprise uses, or the giant data centres that keep networks ticking along.  Tech will grow to be more pervasive as the world brings more innovations into the digital world. 

New Zealand is not sitting idle. Our tech sector is doing amazing things. The sector was worth $11 billion in 2018 and hailed as the third-largest export sector in the country.

Bill Bennett highlights one local technology press release from Catalyst Cloud. Its release was overshadowed by one of the big guns in tech: Microsoft. Both operate in the data centre space, but the content of their press releases was vastly different. One was framed as a brief product announcement complete with costings; while the other outlined Microsoft’s intentions to expand in New Zealand - an expansion that will be a couple of years away at least. These releases came from slightly different angles, as Bennett rightly explains.  

Without going into too much detail about how our own editorial team selects stories, I believe Bennett’s chosen examples aren't the most fitting illustrations of how tech media is apparently ignoring the locals. 

There is a broader point to be made about New Zealand’s tech businesses. Media relations can be far down the list of essential business functions for many; particularly when those businesses are tightly focused on reaching their goals and crafting their masterpieces.

The handful of New Zealand’s dedicated tech journalists and editors wear multiple hats. We must do more than ever if we’re to survive similar battles that other media firms face.

Some companies wonder why tech media doesn’t cover their stories. It’s a valid question, and my response is that we do care. However, the simple reality is that it's not an easy task filtering through thousands of story ideas we receive every day. Try as we might, we cannot possibly cover them all.

Techday respects the important place that local and international technology news has in New Zealand and we are committed to covering these stories long into the future. 

If a tree falls (or grows) in New Zealand's tech forest, we want to hear about it.

Here are 10 of our top Kiwi tech stories on our network from the last two weeks.

  1. 'Is that a robot herding sheep?' Kiwi startup teaches old dog new tricks
     
  2. Kiwi businesses scramble to adopt automated tracking technology
     
  3. NZTech: Govt Budget 2020 important for NZ’s tech ecosystem
     
  4. Vodafone, Spark, 2degrees condemn cell site attacks
     
  5. Vocus buys out 'strong' Stuff Fibre business
     
  6. Support for InternetNZ's digital inclusion plan gathers momentum
     
  7. NZ-made virtual vet nurse launches to help struggling vets
     
  8. How SnapComms, a Kiwi startup, turned an enterprise comms tool into a global powerhouse
     
  9. EXCLUSIVE: Get the scoop on what eSIM tech means for NZ
     
  10. Kiwi firm ignites Aotearoa's mental health & wellbeing support  
Story image
Game review: John Wick Hex on PS4
When people think of John Wick, they might usually think about fast paced action. That’s why it’s an interesting move that developer Bithell Games has decided to make John Wick Hex to be a strategy game.More
Story image
HTC’s Vive Sync VR meeting app enters open beta
Forget Zoom, Vive Sync is the future of online meetings.More
Story image
NZ's copper and fibre networks held up despite increased demand during lockdown
New Zealand's copper and fibre broadband connections held up well during the Covid-19 lockdown, despite increased levels of demand on the networks.More
Story image
Vodafone NZ opens stores, offices under alert level 2, with restrictions
“Although we can celebrate low numbers of Coronavirus throughout Aotearoa at the moment, we are acutely aware that it only takes one case to put many at risk."More
Story image
Skinny ups it game with new endless data plans
The telecommunications provider says it is looking to make running out of data a thing of the past.More
Story image
VPN provider Hide My Ass promises no more user logging
"We see taking such steps as important for us to maintain our fight against censorship."More
Story image
NZ-made virtual vet nurse launches to help struggling vets
The Virtual Vet Nurse – named Sophie – is a conversational chatbot developed with Kiwi-grown technology, and is being launched this week free of charge ‘for the next couple of months’.More
Story image
'Is that a robot herding sheep?' Kiwi startup teaches old dog new tricks
It's all thanks to a partnership between global robotics stalwart Boston Dynamics, a Kiwi startup called Rocos, and a robotic dog called Spot.More
Story image
D-Link brings thermal scan/facial recognition camera to A/NZ
The device can scan a large crowd and automatically raise an alert if a person with an elevated temperature is found.More
Story image
Google Meet is officially here, for free
Over the last few weeks, usage on Google Meet has exceeded over 2 billion minutes per day and as of last week, Meet’s daily meeting participants surpassed 100 million.More
Story image
ComCom seeks feedback on Chorus withdrawal from copper and broadband services
“By 2022, most New Zealanders are expected to have access to fibre at home. That means large parts of the traditional copper phone and broadband network may no longer be needed."More
Story image
Dell announces updated XPS pro-laptops
Including a redesigned XPS 15 and new XPS 17 for a bigger, 17in screen.More
Story image
Logitech launches webcam optimised for streamers
StreamCam is optimised for use with Logitech Capture which unlocks features on the device that automate exposure, framing, and stabilisation.More
Story image
Minecraft adds five new worlds to RTX beta on Windows 10
Italian-inspired villages, underground lairs, medieval realms and overgrown forests - there's plenty to explore.More
Story image
Thriving in lockdown: Video game market to hit US$160 billion this year
The video gaming industry will see a yea-on-year growth in revenue of 9.3 overall - primarily due to lockdown restrictions keeping people isolated and bored.More
Story image
Support for InternetNZ's digital inclusion plan gathers momentum
Twenty organisations from across New Zealand have pledged their support for a digital inclusion plan. The plan was submitted to Government last week.More
Story image
More in store for NZ data centre landscape after Microsoft investment
The country’s successful fight against COVID-19, and its status as a ‘standout nation’ as characterised by the Fletcher School’s Digital Evolution Index, means New Zealand remains an ‘attractive market’ for continued investment, according to GlobalData.More
Story image
Vocus buys out 'strong' Stuff Fibre business
The deal, which is set to close on 20 May, reflects Vocus’ confidence in Stuff Fibre’s capabilities, particularly in ‘uncertain times’.More
Story image
'Digital landscape has shifted considerably' - Vodafone NZ COVID-19 update
Vodafone NZ has today released its latest information on how New Zealanders are using the internet and cell services as social lives roar back to life.More
Story image
Alienware gets an overhaul with updated range
New laptops from portable-first to heavy-duty gaming, a new pre-built desktop that includes liquid-cooled graphics, and a new monitor sneak-peek.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Elgato Game Capture HD60 S+
The HD60 S+ is extremely compact, palm-size, in fact, making it very portable and easy to tuck out of the way.More
Story image
Kiwi businesses scramble to adopt automated tracking technology
New Zealand businesses are scrambling to adopt automated tracking technology as alert level restrictions due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis ease and people move around more freely.More
Story image
Adobe releases extensive update for Creative Cloud apps
Premiere Pro, After Effects, Character Animation and Premiere Rush are all available for user update today, offering performance enhancements, new creative tools, workflow refinements, and more.More
Story image
Hands-on review: The Fitbit Charge 4
With inbuilt GPS and Fitbit Pay in a reasonable $270 device, I appreciate the insights it provides for the sake of my mental and physical health.More
Story image
Twitter employees can choose to work from home forever
“If our employees are in a role and situation that enables them to work from home and they want to continue to do so forever, we will make that happen."More
Story image
Trend Micro: COVID-19 related malware and spam on the rise
“The shift to remote working has been a huge change for many businesses, as they have had to quickly adopt new technology and processes, which in turn has made many vulnerable to cyber-attacks."More
Story image
Consumers putting convenience over security due to COVID-19 restrictions
Consumers are not taking the necessary precautions to protect their online identity.More
Dark web packed with offers to hack corporate networks
"The larger the hacked company is, and the higher the obtained privileges, the more profitable the attack becomes."More
Charging infrastructure: The key for electric vehicle take-off
The global EV charging infrastructure market will reach $40 billion per year by 2030.More
DJI releases state of the art commercial drone
DJI engineered this all-in-one solution for precise aerial inspections and data collection missions.More
Hands-on review: ROG STRIX Go 2.4 - this all-purpose headset has it all
With the ROG STRIX Go 2.4, you virtually own two completely different headsets for the price of one, and switch simply by attaching the 3.5mm cable. More
Kiwi company launches alternative to contact tracing apps with QR code
An alternative to contact tracing apps has been launchd in response to the Covid-19 outbreak, as New Zealand moves from alert level 3 down to level 2. More
HP announces new OMEN desktops, monitor
Launches new OMEN branding alongside the new 25L and 30L rigs and a 27” gaming-focused monitor. More
Google to demand two-factor authentication across Nest accounts
Google is cracking down on authentication protocols for its popular line of connected devices, Google Nest.More
NZTech: Govt Budget 2020 important for NZ’s tech ecosystem
The ongoing COVID-19 crisis appears to have 'dramatically lifted' the Government's understanding of how critical technology is for New Zealand, says NZTech chief executive Graeme Muller. More
Huawei partners up to build 5G-enabled automobile ecosphere
The aim of the ecosphere is to accelerate commercial use of 5G technologies in the industry.More
Vodafone, Spark, 2degrees condemn cell site attacks
New Zealand telco firms are warning recent arson attempts on cell sites may have an impact on phone and internet connectivity across Auckland.                       More
YouTube Music becomes the future of Google’s music streaming ambitions
Google is merging its Google Play Music system into YouTube and has introduced a bunch of impressive new features.More
Samsung launches new cutting-edge QLED TV range
“This year we are going bigger than before with the launch of our widest range of TVs that feature the very best in immersive visual and audio innovation."More
Track and trace app must be mandatory to all visitors into NZ
A mandatory track and trace app must be made available to all visitors into New Zealand, says Jupl co-founder Sir Ray Avery.More
New detection tool aims to catch Twitter bots in real time
Twitter recognises that it’s hard to tell just how much misinformation is out there on social media.More
Hands-on review: Gigabyte Aero 17 HDR Laptop 
Gigabyte has produced a very nice laptop in the Aero 17 HDR. I’d have no problem recommending it to creative professional and enthusiasts that want to get the best out of their software tools. More
COVID- 19 leads to sharp rise in independent earning
The increase has been noticeably driven by people looking to start earning independently, as many have been let go from permanent jobs and are seeking alternatives. More
Trend Micro debuts dark-web scanning solution to combat identity theft
The solution was born from growing consumer concerns in New Zealand surrounding identity theft – a whopping 78% of Kiwis report concern about being a victim of identity theft, according to Trend Micro’s latest research.More
