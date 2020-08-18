f5-nz logo
NZ tech sector helping Govt's COVID response

18 Aug 2020
Shannon Williams
New Zealand's tech sector is playing a crucial role supporting the Government's response to Covid-19, as Kiwis head back into lockdown, says NZTech. 

NZTech chief executive Graeme Muller says the tech sector is significantly supporting the government "on its journey to embrace an enhanced digital future".

"New Zealand has in recent years been ranked one of the top digital economies in the world by Tufts University's Digital Evolution Index.

"New Zealand's strong digital economy was attributed to a positive combination of infrastructure, incubating start-ups, a cultural commitment to innovation, and government support," says Muller. 

However he says New Zealand can still improve a lot digitally, in many areas.

"Like all organisations and businesses, government agencies are grappling with how to best engage with and service their customers in the covid-19 world," Muller explains.

The annual Future Government summit in Wellington this week is bringing together senior government officials, technology decision makers and tech leaders to discuss new ways to use digital technologies to increase collaboration, provide more citizen centric experiences and to incorporate new ways of working.

The summit, scheduled to run in March, was shifted to August due to the first lockdown, and has been adapted to cope with any level of lockdown, Muller says.

"Demonstrating how a nimble tech sector operates, the summit is being run using a fully digital environment enabling guest and speakers to engage across New Zealand in roundtable discussion and interactive presentations," he says.

A panel discussion with the chief executives of the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, Statistics New Zealand and Inland Revenue will delve into how their agencies have collaborated during the COVID-19 response.

"We will also hear from the chief executive of the Department of Internal Affairs and the governments chief digital officer on how they have been keeping a watchful eye on digital inclusion and making sure no Kiwis are left behind in this sudden shift to digital," Muller adds.

"A more digital government has implications for security and privacy and the director general of the Government Communications Security Bureau will be discussing the cyber security roadmap supporting the governments digital transformation."

NZTech and Digital Council of Aotearoa New Zealand chair Mitchell Pham says New Zealand can position itself to get the best from technology so that everyone benefits.

"What we are learning from how we respond to COVID are lessons that all of government can apply for the benefit of all Kiwis," Pham says.

"New Zealand tech is becoming well known for its innovation and that it is good for the world. A great example is Soul Machines, whose artificial intelligence digital human Florence is being used by the World Health Organisation to provide up to date COVID advice.

"A digital nation is critical for New Zealand's future prosperity in a globally competitive digital world. Continuing to develop digital infrastructure, policy and companies will ensure New Zealand can continue to create jobs and deliver efficient and effective public services to optimise our economy and the wellbeing of our society in our increasingly digital world."

Vodafone NZ upgrades more than 120 mobile cell sites in preparation for 5G
The upgrades, which span the country, predominantly add 4G or 4.5G technology and capacity, which is part of the company's work in getting mobile towers ready for the fifth generation mobile network, 5G.More
HP extends exclusive cashback offer on huge PC range
There has never been a better time to make the next HP purchase – with up to $250 cash back on offer, extra money in the pocket could go a long way.More
Hands-on review: Microsoft Surface Book 3
The majority of buyers of the Microsoft Surface Book 3 will undoubtedly be tempted in by the device’s versatility, and who can blame them? More
Hands-on review: Epos Sennheiser GSX 300 USB sound card
Epos want to turn your 3.5mm wired headphones into a gaming audio powerhouse with their GSX 300 Gaming Series external USB sound card.More
Logitech to launch wireless G PRO X headset in August
According to Logitech, the new headset features quality materials, as well as precision audio and advanced communications, all with wireless ‘freedom’.More
Zoom unveils new features to liven up meetings
"We believe that people connect better on video, but feeling connected when working from home is still challenging."More
Hands-on review: Samsung QLED 8K 950TS TV
As a person who has mostly only interacted with mid-range televisions throughout the years, the features of this TV have combined to create a home viewing experience that knocks every other TV I’ve watched out of the park.More
Samsung unveils 5 new devices, including Galaxy Note20
Samsung has today announced a suite of new products to its consumer device lineup, adding to their roster two new phones, a tablet, a smartwatch and earbuds.More
Game review - Paper Mario: The Origami King
Mario and Luigi are by Peach to go to Toad town and visit the castle for an event. When they arrive, the entire town is empty and looking a bit strange. What's going on?More
Hands-on review: Gigabyte Aorus 5 SB laptop 
We check out the Aorus 5 SB gaming laptop from veteran PC vendor Gigabyte.More
Hands-on review: The Huawei MateBook 13 2020
This is really a nice little notebook that is worth adding to your wishlist if you’re in the market for a reasonably high-range device for business and home use. More
Game review: Hellpoint
Unlike Nioh or Sekiro, I don’t think Hellpoint manages to carve an identity of its own to really stand out from the rest. More
Broadband data and voice minutes skyrocket as Auckland re-enters lockdown - Vodafone
Fixed broadband data is up 33% and voice minutes up 45%, as Aucklanders return to lockdown.More
Fitbit stats: More intense workouts are better for your body
The figures are based on Fitbit's recent Active Zone Minutes feature. Here's what they found.More
Hands-on review: Epos Sennheiser GSP 670 Wireless Gaming Headset
Epos Sennheiser GSP 670 is a solid unit that really does justice to the immense effort developers put into modern game audio. This is a wireless headset that I whole-heartedly recommend.More
COVID-19 highlighted the importance of NZ's telecommunications networks -TCF
"It was a significant test for the telecommunications sector, and collectively the industry stepped up to meet unprecedented levels of demand."More
Hands-on review: JBL Bar 5.1 Surround
To quote John Wick, if you were to ask me if I’d want one of these as part of my home entertainment, my answer would have to be, “Yeah.”More
2K reveals Mafia: Definitive Edition gameplay
2K has revealed what fans can expect from their upcoming Mafia: Definitive Edition when it releases on September 25th.More
Microsoft shows its diverse lineup of Xbox Series X games
Halo Infinite is the Xbox Series X’s biggest game, the title will also be released on Windows 10 as well as the much older Xbox One console. More
D-Link A/NZ extends COVR Wi-Fi Certified EasyMesh System
Adding these new options now allows the extension of the COVR Wi-Fi network to cover any home or home office with D-Link’s mesh Wi-Fi solution.More
Almost 10,000 unsecured databases with more than 10 billion credentials exposed
Research has identified a total of 9,517 unsecured databases containing 10,463,315,645 entries with such data as emails, passwords, and phone numbers.More
Sony's WH-1000XM4 headphones might just redefine smart audio
The ‘Speak-to-Chat’ feature completely removes the need to take off your headphones or pause your music when you need to talk to somebody.More
Apple unveils major update to its 27-inch iMac
"The 27-inch iMac is loaded with new features. It is the ultimate desktop, to work, create, and communicate."More
7 VPN services leaked data of 20 million users - report
"The report calls into question the providers’ security practices and dismisses their claims of being no-log VPN services."More
TechCollect NZ receives $320,000 from Govt to reduce e-waste
The Ministry for the Environment today granted the not-for-profit organisation funding to bolster its work in collecting and recycling e-waste around New Zealand.More
Epic Games now worth $17 billion after new round of investment
One particularly large chunk of the funding came from Sony, in the form of a $250 million strategic investment, which the company announced last month.More
IDC: Huawei finally takes top spot in smartphone market
The Chinese vendor has managed to nab 20% of the market, taking out Apple and Samsung after years of trailing in second or third place.More
