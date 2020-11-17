f5-nz logo
Story image

NZ telco industry's two golden rules for avoiding phone scams

17 Nov 2020
Sara Barker
Share:

This week marks International Fraud Awareness Week, and the New Zealand Telecommunications Forum (TCF) wants Kiwis to know that there are ‘two golden rules’ when it comes to avoiding scam phone calls.

TCF CEO Geoff Thorn says the first rule is to go with your instinct.

“If something doesn’t feel right it probably isn’t. Hang up and report the call to your phone provider.”

The second rule is to be wary of any organisation that contacts you without warning.

“A telecommunications company [such as Spark or Vodafone] would never call a customer out of the blue and request remote access to their devices. If this happens to you, it is a scam, and the best action you can take is to hang up,” Thorn says.

The only time a telco will request remote access is if a customer calls them and asks them to troubleshoot a technical issue.

“So, the request will always be initiated by the customer and additional security measures will be in place. Similarly, a telco would never ask for credit card details over the phone to fix or diagnose a problem.”

But be extra careful about educating vulnerable family members about these dangers.

“Scam callers can be clever and persuasive, and in particular like to target those who may be more vulnerable. We are encouraging Kiwis to check in with their friends and family who might fall into this category and help them be more aware of the sorts of scams that are around,” says Thorn.

So, what kinds of common scams should people be listening for? TCF outlines six common scams:

"Wangiri" (One Ring) fraud 

Typically a missed call from an overseas number, with caller hanging up after one ring or less. The intention of the scammer is to entice you to call back, upon which you are charged premium rates from the overseas provider while a message plays to encourage you to stay on the line for as long as possible. 

Best action - do not call an unknown overseas number back, wait for the caller to contact you again to ensure it is genuine.

"Technical support" scam

Scammers will often purport to be from a trusted provider (often a computer company or your telecommunications provider) seeking to gain remote access to your computer to “fix” some issue, or to sell unnecessary and overpriced “support packages”.  Usually, these callers are from overseas but disguise themselves by routing their call through a New Zealand phone number. 

Best action - hang up and contact the company directly on their number listed in the phone book or on their website.

“Government grant” scam

Calls made from someone offering free money in the form of a Government grant or similar. 

Best action - hang up and contact the organisation directly on their number listed in the phone book or on their website.

“Inland Revenue” scam

Calls made from someone claiming to be from the IRD, and attempting to collect payment over the phone. 

Best action - hang up and contact the IRD directly on their number listed in the phone book or on their website.

“Telco provider” scam

Calls made from someone claiming to be from your telecommunications provider, and attempting to collect payment over the phone on billing arrears, may be made by scammers. 

Best action - hang up and contact the company directly on their number listed in the phone book or on their website.

“Targeted impersonation” scam

Impersonation scams come in several guises (commonly police or community scams). The defining characteristic of these scams is that scammers will specifically target you and your friends/family members as victims. These scams may be elaborate and involve several steps in order to research and capture your personal information. 

Best action – if you receive a suspicious call, do not engage with the caller, but hang up immediately and report the suspicious call to the Police.

Thorn adds that while the scams listed above are common, scams are always evolving. He suggests people check out the TCF website to keep up-to-date on phone scam information.

Related stories:
Hands-on review: Oppo Find X2 Lite
Vodafone warns customers as online scams increase due to COVID-19
Kiwis need to prioritise online security during Black Friday sales
Stairway to hell: Scams, ransomware, and $6.5m gone from Kiwis' pockets
Aged between 35-44? You're a prime target for scammers
BNZ encourages Kiwis to get scam savvy
Dig deeper:
TCF Scams Fraud Awareness Week Phone
Story image
Hands-on review: Fitbit Inspire 2
Fitbit’s range of smart watches and fitness trackers is now so broad that you could say there’s something for everyone.More
Story image
Zendesk, WhatsApp enter partnership to expand customer service offerings
“Businesses today need to meet their customers where they want to be met - and that’s increasingly through messaging."More
Story image
Game review - Watch Dogs: Legion
The Watch Dogs franchise from Ubisoft has had a patchy history ever since the series was first announced at E3 2012. More
Story image
D-LINK A/NZ launches AI-powered DCS-8302LH Full HD Outdoor Wi-Fi Camera
Using AI edge-based person detection, the camera can identify human motion, reducing false alarms.More
Story image
Hands-on review: The Sony PlayStation 5 console
The PS5 is a great new generation console that improves the graphics of games, and also offers faster loading times. It’s also worth mentioning that the DualSense controller is innovative and will provide new experiences for the player. More
Story image
Google and Spark announce virtual skills training programme for SMEs
The entirely virtual programme will run throughout November, and aims to support SMEs that see the necessity in digital transformation but don’t know where to start or need extra support.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Fitbit Inspire 2
Fitbit’s range of smart watches and fitness trackers is now so broad that you could say there’s something for everyone.More
Story image
Zendesk, WhatsApp enter partnership to expand customer service offerings
“Businesses today need to meet their customers where they want to be met - and that’s increasingly through messaging."More
Story image
Game review - Watch Dogs: Legion
The Watch Dogs franchise from Ubisoft has had a patchy history ever since the series was first announced at E3 2012. More
Story image
D-LINK A/NZ launches AI-powered DCS-8302LH Full HD Outdoor Wi-Fi Camera
Using AI edge-based person detection, the camera can identify human motion, reducing false alarms.More
Story image
Hands-on review: The Sony PlayStation 5 console
The PS5 is a great new generation console that improves the graphics of games, and also offers faster loading times. It’s also worth mentioning that the DualSense controller is innovative and will provide new experiences for the player. More
Story image
Google and Spark announce virtual skills training programme for SMEs
The entirely virtual programme will run throughout November, and aims to support SMEs that see the necessity in digital transformation but don’t know where to start or need extra support.More
Story image
Researchers create algorithm to uncover deepfakes
The researchers have trained machine learning algorithms to detect deepfake videos based on the dissimilarity in patterns between the audio and visual cues. More
Story image
Game review: Astro’s Playroom (PS5)
Sony is offering a free platforming game called Astro’s Playroom with every PlayStation 5. More
Story image
One in four Kiwis looking to upskill to boost employability
The nation may be in the middle of a coronavirus skills boom.More
Story image
Hands-on preview with the PlayStation 5 console
We weren’t allowed to see the back of the console, although it still looks very stylish if you can fit it inside your TV cabinets or tables.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Nextbase 522GW Dash Cam
It has all the makings of a very good brand – the hardware and camera quality are great, but the firmware and software are what kind of let this down.More
Story image
Revealed: We unbox the PlayStation 5
While you will still have to wait for any hardware or software reviews, what we can show you this week is the unboxing of the PS5. More
Story image
Commerce Commission moves to address rising telecommunications sector complaints 
The Commerce Commission is asking for views on what telecommunications providers could be doing better to address increasing complaints about the sector.  More
Story image
How NZ Labour crushed the National Party on Facebook
National spent double on its Facebook marketing, and it wasn't enough.More
Story image
New CompTIA cybersecurity skills certification available worldwide
Private sector business and defense organisations alike rely on CompTIA Security+ to build cybersecurity skills among their frontline cyber defenders.More
Story image
Game reviewDevil May Cry V: Special Edition (Xbox Series X)
It goes without saying that last year’s release of Devil May Cry V was a huge success. The game got great reviews from critics, and most importantly the fans started to love the franchise once more. More
Story image
Hands-on review: Gigabyte RTX 3080 Gaming OC 10G graphics card
The card’s unquestionable performance makes it a very desirable solution for the more discerning PC gamer. More
Story image
Hands-on review: Zhiyun Smooth X VS Zhiyun Smooth Xs
Often users do not take full advantage of what their phone cameras have to offer. This is exactly what Zhiyuns’s smooth X and smooth Xs accessories are for. More
Story image
Apple unveils new line of MacBooks and Mac mini, plus a new chip
All three products will be shipped with the new M1 chip, which Apple touts as ‘the most powerful chip’ it has ever made. All of the new Macs will also feature the updated macOS, Big Sur.More
Story image
Relief from COVID impact spurs A/NZ job market
"Employers and employees are signalling more confidence."More
Story image
Hands-on review: The Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones
With fantastic sound and fantastic build, we did uncover one niggly drawback...More
Story image
AI, biometrics and 5G amongst the eight cybersecurity trends that will shape 2021
"The only way to stay one step ahead of the attackers is to know what they are planning and to be prepared."More
Story image
Vodafone enables 5G roaming in hope of future international travel
Vodafone NZ has become the first operator in Aotearoa to enable 5G roaming, to Australia and three other countries.More
Story image
Wintec's 'The Gig' virtual IT firm a melting pot for innovation
‘The Gig’ is essentially a ‘MakerLab’ that is operated virtually as a real IT company, with real clients. The aim is to help students work together to gain hands-on experience running an IT firm.More
Story image
Hands-on review: The Xbox Series X console
The hardware is advertised to be the most powerful console ever released. Does this bold statement hold true so far?More
Story image
2020's nastiest malware revealed
"Cybercriminals are relying on same old tricks to secure their financial treats, because they continue to be successful."More
Story image
Game review - Sackboy: A Big Adventure
Graphically, this game looks good for a PS5 launch title. Not only are the levels very colourful, but the game runs smoothly at 4K and 60fps.More
40% of free VPN apps found to leak data
81.4 million users who downloaded free VPNs could be putting themselves at risk.More
2020's most wanted malware: Trickbot and Emotet trojans driving spike in ransomware attacks
"We've seen ransomware attacks increasing since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, to try and take advantage of security gaps as organisations scrambled to support remote workforces."More
Hands-on review: Acer Predator X38 37-inch gaming monitor
A good screen can make a huge difference in the gaming experience.More
Xbox Series X unboxing
Whilst I still can’t tell you much about Microsoft’s new console, I can show you what the box looks like and what is inside.More
Hands-on review: BenQ PD3220U monitor
This outstanding display is one to look out for if you’re a Mac user searching for a good-looking, well-performing monitor for your setup.More
Spark 5G helps to bring art to live in Dunedin
Dunedin Central has entered a new reality - an augmented reality that brings local street art to life.More
Canalys: Chromebooks on top of 2020 PC market
Chromebooks were the best performing client PC product in Q3, as shipments grew 122% to a total of 9.4 million – tablets are making a comeback.More
NZ telco industry welcomes ComCom 111 Contact Code
The telecommunications industry is committed to ensuring vulnerable customers can continue to access emergency services.More
Hands-on review: Sennheiser CX 400BT earbuds
These were the first earbuds I had ever tried (I prefer over-ear headphones), but after a couple of weeks using them, I was pleasantly surprised at how much I liked them. So how did they hold up generally?More
New research project uses VR to make Australian roads safer
Virtual reality technology is being used to improve pedestrian safety for older Australians, thanks to the work of researchers at the University of South Australia.More
Vodafone NZ donates more than $43 million to over 1000 charities
The company has supported more than 1000 charitable organisations since 2002 with donations totalling over $43 million.More
Hands-on review: Huawei GT2 Pro - Huawei creates a winner
The GT2 Pro should definitely be considered by anyone looking to get a smart fitness watch.More
Game review: FIFA 21
FIFA 21 feels more like FIFA 20.5, but that isn’t necessarily a bad thing.More
Game review - Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PS5)
If you’re getting a PS5, you must play this game as it showcases how powerful the new console is. More
Attempts to block Google's acquisition of Fitbit over health privacy
Google could monetise the health data of more than 28 million Fitbit users.More
Jabra adds wireless charging to 75t earbud range
Jabra has released wireless charging variants of the Jabra Elite Active 75t and the Elite 75t earbuds, enabling users to charge the earbuds by placing the case on the charger.More
Chorus launches Hyperfibre across New Zealand
Hyperfibre will be available to more than three million people across New Zealand.More
Consumers turn to smartphone accessories while other markets fail
Smartphone accessories, namely wearable bands and TWS devices, is set to exceed 200 million units and 350 million units respectively in 2021, according to the latest Canalys forecast. More
More stories