OKX unveils new API key security protection features

Cryptocurrency platform OKX has announced comprehensive API key security protection features, further enhancing user protection against external threats.

The features include auto expiry after 14 days of inactive API keys with trade and withdraw permissions that aren't bound to IP addresses; a third-party whitelist that enables users to bind their IPs to cooperating third-party platforms and ensures transactions are from the whitelisted platform; fast API (Fast Connect), which provides additional security for the API key binding process by allowing users to quickly authorise brokers to access, generate and bind API keys automatically in one click; and, a risk engine that monitors and flags suspicious transactions, allowing OKX to freeze identified accounts to prevent loss.

"At OKX, security of customer funds is always our first priority," says OKX Chief Marketing Officer Haider Rafique.

"Our API safety measures are among the most comprehensive on the market. Traders can use our platform confidently with the knowledge that API keys are protected with multiple layers of security."

OKX is the second biggest global crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading Web3 ecosystem. Trusted by more than 20 million global customers, OKX is known for being the fastest and most reliable crypto trading app for investors and professional traders everywhere.

Beyond OKX's exchange, the OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.

According to research conducted by DappRadar, in 2022, crypto-related criminal activity resulted in record losses of over $4 billion, and if preventative measures are not put into place, this number is likely to increase in 2023 as well. API security is one example of such a solution.

