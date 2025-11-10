OnShout launches digital platform to end unwanted gift wastage

OnShout, a financial technology company based in Auckland, has introduced a digital platform designed to address common frustrations with traditional gift giving. The service aims to reduce wasted presents by allowing users to communicate exactly what they want, and supporters to contribute collaboratively to gifts of real value.

Changing preferences

The gifting process in New Zealand often results in unwanted presents, with thousands listed for resale each year after major holidays.

Younger demographics such as Gen Z and Gen Alpha are increasingly interested in practical and personal gifts rather than small, impersonal items. OnShout claims to streamline the process by letting recipients specify their wishes on a web portal, share a link to their list, and invite family or friends to contribute any amount towards a chosen item or monetary goal.

Flexible gifting

The web application enables users to set up a gift request or wish list easily. Once a target is reached, recipients can convert the pooled contributions into a digital gift card. The company is currently partnered with Prezzee, offering digital gift cards covering 65 local retailers. This approach not only accommodates a range of budgets from contributors, but also supports collective purchasing for more significant items that may be out of reach for any one individual.

Transparency and tracking

OnShout provides features such as contribution tracking, gift history for future inspiration, anonymous giving, and the ability to gather group contributions for surprise deliveries. This visibility also creates a record of giving behaviour across occasions. The application is intended to reduce the administrative and emotional uncertainty for both parties involved in the gift exchange.

"Gifting is hard. Too often it becomes a tale of disappointment. Givers are over-optimistic, they wrongly believe that unsolicited picks will be just as good as the hints and suggestions they ignored. That's a classic giver-receiver mismatch. The receivers pretend to like the gift and then quietly get rid of it," said Bruce Howe, Managing Director of OnShout and Putti.

Reducing waste

There have been studies identifying the issue of 'deadweight loss' in gifting, where recipients value mismatched gifts at less than the original price. This problem is particularly acute when gift givers are unsure of the recipient's preferences. For older generations, the challenge of selecting an appropriate gift in a digital and choice-heavy market has led to increased waste, both in terms of physical items and money spent.

"You know when you're gifting 'wrong', we all know that feeling. That the gift isn't quite right but you need to get them something. Then you proceed with the purchase, apprehensively, because you feel obligated. That's what OnShout is here to solve," said Howe.

Collaborative approach

The platform positions itself as a reflection of contemporary social and digital habits, emphasising group involvement and online sharing. With the shift towards more conscious consumption, this method responds to growing preferences for sustainable and waste-reducing practices.

"We wanted to create a platform that reflects how people actually give in this digital era, and that's collaboratively, socially, and online. Gifting shouldn't be about guesswork or waste. It should be about coming together to make something meaningful happen," said Howe.