Story image
Android
Smartphone
Operating Systems
OPPO
Telco
Technology

OPPO releases ColorOS 13 operating system globally

By Mitchell Hageman
Today

OPPO has officially released the global version of its latest Android-based operating system, ColorOS 13.

Now available to users across the globe, this will be one of the first operating systems based on the newly released Android 13, and it incorporates a number of key Android 13 features while also introducing an Aquamorphic Design with user-friendly UI.

OPPO says the new system is also assisted by OPPO's latest tech innovations, including a range of new features for smart multi-device connection that looks to provide more intelligent experiences.

Besides artistic colour changes, the new system contains a new font set to improve the readability of system text in any language. 

The system also delivers new experiences through the integration of different Aquamorphic Effects into the system animations, UI, and Quantum Animation Engine. This is done with new Behavioural Prediction on users' control intentions.

A new series of Always-On Display images called "Homeland" has also been introduced, which depicts powerful scenes of wild animals in nature. The Always-On Display animations start to reveal the changes in animal environments based on daily temperature changes in order to make users think more deeply about climate change.

ColorOS 13 also introduces the Dynamic Computing Engine, OPPO's system-level technical solutions developed in-house. They say that it will deliver a more smooth and stable system and all-round improvements in user experience. 

It was also noted that the engine brings two major improvements to ColorOS 13, including increased battery life and the ability to keep more apps open in the background.

The Smart Always-On Display2 in ColorOS 13 can also now display information related to music and food delivery apps for better accessibility and functionality. OPPO says they have partnered with software and service providers including Bitmoji and Spotify to provide a wide range of experiences through the Smart Always-On Display.

In line with new trends relating to hybrid work, OPPO says they have also developed the industry's first Meeting Assistant for smartphones, designed specifically for online meetings. This new technology can automatically prioritise wireless data packages to provide a more stable connection during online meetings. 

OPPO says this technology will also simplify banner notifications to minimise distractions while allowing users to add an OPPO Notes4 shortcut that helps to take meeting minutes with Notes in a small pop-up window.

Multi-screen Connect now also supports better connectivity between smartphone and OPPO Pad Air, and between smartphone and PC. Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) and other security features are also present to provide better security outcomes.

As part of the global rollout of ColorOS 13, OPPO plans to update nearly 35 smartphone models within the year, covering more than 60 countries and regions, and as many as 160 million users.

