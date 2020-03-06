Oppo reveals its 5G-capable Find X2 Pro

The newest 5G-capable smartphone has landed in New Zealand – the Oppo Find X2 Pro was today unveiled as the company’s answer to today’s litany of cutting-edge smartphone models.

The device marks a new era of flagships for the brand, and OPPO has been sure to combine the latest display, camera, processor, fast-charging and 5G technologies available in today’s rapidly changing tech landscape.

“With today’s announcement of the Find X2 Pro, we are setting a new standard for smartphones in the upcoming 5G era,” says OPPO New Zealand managing director, Morgan Halim.

“In 2020, we expect 5G to drive an explosion in streaming high-quality videos and mobile cloud gaming in New Zealand.

“The smartphone will remain the centrepiece of our new connected world, so it’s essential to have one that can meet all the demands of 5G.”

Key Features:

The Screen

Customised QHD+ AMOLED screen which supports a 120Hz refresh rate

10-Bit, True billion colour display to ensure a richer visual

3168x1440 display resolution

513 ppi

Ultra-low screen reflectivity

Maximum screen brightness of up to 1200nit

HDR10+ certified

O1 Ultra Vision Engine to enhance image quality performance The O1 Ultra Vision engine has two key functions: ‘Motion Clear’ and ‘HDR Enhancer’ Motion Clear provides the ability to upgrade 30 frames of video to 60 frames or even 120 frames per second, minimising motion jitter/blurring of high-speed action on the screen HDR Enhancer is supported by partners including Amazon, YouTube and Netflix, meaning consumers can watch content on their phone at the highest possible quality



“A great screen is much more than the panel. With the Find X2 Pro, we left no stone unturned to deliver the best possible viewing experience," says Halim.

"It quite literally feels like having a cinematic experience in the palm of your hand."

In addition to the high-performing display, the Find X2 features high-power dual speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

The Camera

The camera features a triple camera suite - 48MP wide-angle lens + 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens + 13MP telephoto lens - which supports 10x hybrid zoom.

Customised flagship sensor on wide angle main camera

Capable of shooting 12-bit RAW images

Ultra Steady Video Pro

4K 60fps video shooting

Wide-angle steady footage possible with the 48MP and 120-degree ultra-wide-angle lens and upgraded stabilisation algorithm

Live HDR recording

The Hardware

Equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G Mobile Platform

Supports SA/NSA dual-mode 5G

4260mAh battery

Powered by 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 super flash charge, capable of fully charging from 0-100% in 38 minutes

Installed with latest customised Android 10-based OS, ColorOS 7.1, promising a more user-friendly experience

Supports Google Mobile Services

Android Enterprise Recommended (AER).

Bundled together in a double curve body design, the Find X2 Pro is encased with Corning Gorilla’s 6th generation glass panel and adopts two colour variants of the device with new premium quality materials, ceramic black and vegan leather orange.

Pricing & Availability

The Find X2 Pro has a RRP of NZD$1,899 and will be available to purchase through major retail and carrier partners in Q2 2020.