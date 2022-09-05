FutureFive New Zealand logo
OPPO reveals new Smartphone, Pad and IoT products for Australasian market

By Mitchell Hageman
Yesterday

OPPO has recently announced the launch of the new Reno8 series Smartphone in Europe and Australasia. 

Besides the Smartphone, the company has also revealed the OPPO Pad Air, as well as new IoT products for select markets.

Since entering Europe and Australasia, OPPO says it has become a top-four smartphone brand in these regions and globally. 

The company has continued to expand its portfolio across this market, and VP Overseas Sales and Services Billy Zhang says that they will continue to look for new ways to provide options for customers.

“These are some of our most important regions. We are currently restructuring our business operations here and expanding the region to 21 countries overall,” he says.

“Moving forward, OPPO will continue offering innovative products and technologies to users with a more unified product portfolio across the region.”

OPPO says that the Reno Series is constantly gaining popularity. According to Strategy Analytics, as of the third quarter of 2021, OPPO’s Reno series ranked first globally among the ‘New Age smartphone families’. Additionally, since the launch of the Reno series in early 2019, OPPO says they have shipped over 80 million Reno devices worldwide.

The new Reno8 5G is said to employ the latest camera innovation for challenging lighting scenarios, as well as Dual Sony Flagship Sensors, including the 32MP IMX709 RGBW sensor for the selfie camera. In addition, there is also a 50MP IMX766 sensor in the rear for flagship-level camera performance.

Battery Health Engine will allow the Reno8 5G to keep up to 80% of its original capacity after 1,600 full charge cycles, which OPPO says makes it the longest smartphone battery lifespan on the market.

There is also the addition of the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC along with a Super-Conductive Vapor Chamber (VC) Liquid Cooling System for improved cooling performance.

The product will be available in Shimmer Gold and Shimmer Black, with OPPO Glow for a gradient look and fewer fingerprints. The device also boasts a high refresh rate AMOLED display.

OPPO also launched OPPO Pad Air, the company’s first tablet available in the European and Australasian markets. 

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Mobile Platform, OPPO Pad Air consists of a 10.36-inch 2K display with quad speakers supporting Dolby Atmos. It weighs in at 440g with 6.94mm thickness and has a metal body. The 7,100 mAh battery will also offer over 10 hours of continuous video consumption.

OPPO also revealed two new IoT products for the European market: the OPPO Band2, and a new black colour of the Enco X2 true wireless earphones.

