OPPO's Find X3 smartphone series shoots for one billion colours

OPPO has jumped back into the 2021 smartphone game with the release of its new ‘premium and futuristic’ Find X3 Series.

The Find X3 series includes a Pro 5G and Lite 5G versions tailoring to both those wanting a little bit of luxury - or something a bit more budget friendly.

“The goal of the series is to help customers bring colours to life by giving them the tools to capture and see one billion colours on a device that can not only perform but also looks incredible,” says Oppo New Zealand managing director Morgan Halim.

The Find X3 Pro 5G is Oppo’s first smartphone that displays and captures up to one billion colours - a statistic that highlights the company’s efforts to create a crisp and colourful display.

The Find X3 Pro is supported by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G mobile platform, which boosts performance when cycling through apps of all kinds.

The device is also kitted with a 4500mAh battery, and a 65-watt SuperVOOC 2.0 Flash charge. This provides 40% of the phone's battery charge in 10 minutes, or a full charge in 38 minutes. The alternative 30 watt AirVOOC Wireless Flash Charge can provide a full charge in 84 minutes and it can also provide ‘reverse charging’ (charging other devices from the phone itself).

Oppo is also keen to showcase the Find X3 Pro’s camera features, and it seems like the company wants to bring smartphones closer to DSLR capabilities than ever before.

The Find X3 Pro includes a wide-angle and separate ultra-wide-angle camera. Each provides photos of up to 50 megapixels by drawing on Sony tech - specifically the Sony IMX 766 image sensor. The phone also uses ’10bit’ image and video processing for photos, as well as videos in 4K.

The Find X3 Pro’s ringtones even have a touch of Hollywood glamour. Academy Award-winning composer Hans Zimmer has created ringtones and notifications for the device. These will be rolled out via an upcoming OTA update.

The Oppo Find X3 Pro is available in Gloss Black and Blue for NZ$1899. It is available for preorder now and generally available from 30 March.

The Oppo Find X3 Lite also features the Qualcomm Smapdragon 5G Mobile Platform, as well as a quad camera, AI imaging and 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 Flash Charge.

The Oppo Find X3 Lite 5G is available in Astral Blue and Starry Black for NZ$799. It is also available for preorder now and generally available from 30 March.