OPPO Watch debuts featuring a 'world-first' 3D hyperboloid screen

OPPO managed to lure me to the Android side some time ago. For me it was more than just the product; it was the amazing people behind it. You can well imagine my excitement (especially during this Level 3 lockdown) when this media release popped up in my inbox. Pre-sales began on Friday 21 August, with in-store sales commencing on 4 September.

Their media release announces their entry into the wearables market, “sporting enviable features minus the price tag.” They go on to say:

“Running on Wear OS by Google and featuring OPPO's own Dual-Chip Endurance System, GPS, Watch VOOC Flash Charging and five pro-grade sensors - and starting at just $399 - OPPO continues to make great technology accessible for all."

“The OPPO Watch presents a lot for its price, with a premium screen, five sensors for a range of activity and sports monitoring and a battery that will go the distance,” says OPPO New Zealand managing director Morgan Halim.

“We’re thrilled to enter a new category for wearables and broaden our offering for customers, giving them more of the quality, stylish and affordable products they love. With more Android users turning to OPPO, I have no doubt the OPPO Watch will become a staple for our customers from here and in the iterations to come.”

First-ever smart watch with a 3D flexible hyperboloid screen

The watch is released in 46mm and 41mm variations, with the 46mm features a 3D flexible hyperboloid display. Hyperboloids are basically open curves with two branches.

As OPPO explains, “OPPO Watch's flexible hyperboloid display is an innovative design typically reserved for smartphones. The 46mm version features a 1.91-inch AMOLED screen with a 72.76% screen-to-body ratio, 402x476 resolution, and 326ppi density for extra detail. An "ultra-frameless" design makes the most of every millimetre of space, packing in an impressive viewing pane.”

One of the features that caught my eye was an app called HeyTap Health, which allows you to manage your watch from your phone.

Those of us who love water will enjoy the Aqua mode, which stops the touch-sensitive screen being activated while you’re in the water. You simply choose Swimming Workout mode, and Aqua mode activates automatically. To exit Aqua mode, simply hold down one of the buttons, and you’ll have your touch-screen back.

Highlight features:

First smartwatch ever to use a flexible dual-curved display, typically reserved for flagship smartphones

Boasts a 72.76% screen-to-body ratio

All-new Watch VOOC flash charging - a 15-minute charge is enough to power an entire day of use

Smart mode and Power Saver mode preserves battery life

Health and fitness are taken to a new level, offering multiple exercise modes, heart rate monitoring, and sleep management

Powered with Wear OS by Google

Combines it with OPPO’s strong aesthetic from the ColorOS

With OPPO’s growing reputation for style, reliability and innovation, I confidently think they’re onto a winner.