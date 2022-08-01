FutureFive New Zealand logo
Orcon brings faster fibre to Christchurch with Hyperfibre offering

By Mitchell Hageman
Today

Orcon has today launched the next generation of fibre speeds in Christchurch, bringing its Hyperfibre offering to the city.

Starting today, people in Hyperfibre-enabled areas of the city's CBD can get significantly faster fibre, according to the company.

The company says the new development will offer average download and upload speeds of between 7-8Gbps, making it easier for businesses and individuals to work and connect with each other in the city.

Orcon's Taryn Hamilton says that the launch has sparked interest from businesses of all sizes in the region and that the company is seeing an increased demand for cost-effective solutions.

"We expect to see a lot of interest from small and medium businesses looking for faster services, without having to spend mega-bucks on a service," she says.

With competitive prices and expert services, Hamilton says Hyperfibre has been an attractive draw for a wide range of customers and will continue to make a positive impact in Christchurch.

"We have been offering Hyperfibre for more than two years now and it's really appealing to small businesses who need to move a lot of data at speed, and also to the geeks who want to be on the cutting edge," she says.

Hamilton also says that she "is the first to admit the new speeds are so fast that working out what to do with them requires innovation and Kiwi ingenuity."

According to the company's website, Hyperfibre offers ultra-high-definition video streaming capabilities, cloud storage, low-latency gaming and immersive digital experiences on multiple devices simultaneously.

The new Hyperfibre rollout is one of the company's many recent developments.

In early 2022 an Orcon Group/ 2degrees merger cleared its final hurdle with OIO approval, sparking a new journey for the company as it becomes part of the 2degrees ecosystem.

2degrees CEO Mark Callander remarked in February that the merger would promote better solutions for customers across New Zealand and believes the shared expertise will lead to many more innovations in the future.

"A merger of Orcon and 2degrees creates an extraordinary opportunity to bring together two fantastic teams of people who share a laser-sharp focus on innovation and service to meet customers' needs," he said.

"Together we propose to create a genuine third force in the New Zealand telecommunications market."

Orcon's Hyperfibre offering is currently available in select locations nationwide. Besides the new rollout in Christchurch, it is readily available in areas of Auckland, Wellington, Hamilton, Tauranga, New Plymouth, Wanganui, Matangi, Huntly, Te Kauwhata, Cambridge and Te Puke.

