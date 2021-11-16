Payroll and compliance platform Deel launches in Australia and New Zealand

Today

Global payroll and compliance platform Deel has announced its official launch in Australia and New Zealand.

Deel provides businesses with the tools to hire talent anywhere and access key skills quickly. More than 4,500 global companies have used the platform to hire more than 30,000 employees and contractors worldwide.

"I'm thrilled to know that we'll be helping A/NZ companies have access to the best talent from around the world, and that A/NZ workers will be able to work for the company of their choice regardless of where the head office is located," says Deel co-founder and CEO, Alex Bouaziz.

Deel is backed by several Silicon Valley venture capitalists, including Andreessen Horowitz and Y Combinator. Its recent Series D funding round was led by Coatue and raised US$425 million at a US$5.5 billion valuation, making it the largest company in this space by market capitalisation.

Deel's head of expansion for A/NZ, Shannon Karaka, says Deel has been on a mission to make remote work accessible to all companies and team structures since 2019.

"We've seen a momentous paradigm shift over the last 18 months," she says. "Companies now understand that in many instances, work can be done from anywhere, so the only real obstacle is navigating the complex web of industrial relations laws around the world, and that's where we come in."

At launch, Deel's local partners include Hibob, Jobadder and Zack Group. Around the world, Deel's customers include Shopify, Andela, Coinbase and Intercom.

"We've hired employees in the US and UK using Deel, and the experience has blown us away with how smooth it's all been," says Mobi vice president of Employee Experience, Hayley Baker.

"Our team can manage everything through the platform, which takes the stress out of hiring globally. We're rapidly growing, and with the ease of Deel, they've become a critical part of our expansion plans going forward," she says.



Colin Kleine, head of Asia Pacific expansion at Zack Group, says, "Partnering with the team at Deel platform has been a game-changer for us. It empowers our team to focus on finding the right talent no matter where they live. Deel provides the infrastructure and manages the compliance aspects of hiring in different countries.

"We can now help businesses expand globally without needing an entity or physical office, which is a massive growth opportunity for us," he says.

Deel says it helps businesses hire employees and contractors compliantly without requiring a local entity in less than five minutes. It supports payment in more than 120 currencies, including cryptocurrency, with one click. Deel's platform provides the payroll, HR, compliance, perks, benefits, and other capabilities necessary when hiring and managing a global team.