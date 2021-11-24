Story image
Check Point
Online shopping
Phishing
COVID-19

Phishing emails double in November as COVID-19 spurs hacker appetite 

By Shannon Williams, Today

There has been alarming spikes in malicious phishing campaigns targeting online shoppers, as Black Friday and Cyber Monday fast approach during the ultimate e-shopping month of November, according to cybersecurity firm Check Point Software.

In fact, Check Point researchers found an 80% increase in malicious phishing campaigns targeting online shoppers in the form of “special offers” in the first two weeks of November, compared to the weekly average in October.

One out of every 826 emails delivered to users worldwide are malicious phishing emails, where the ratio at the beginning of October was 1 out of more than 11,000 emails were found to be malicious phishing emails.

Security researchers cite coronavirus as responsible for the increase in hacker appetite this holiday season, as shoppers rely more on e-shopping this year to practice social distancing. The insight by researchers follows the record-breaking online shopping event of Chinese Singles Day, where Ali Baba reported $74 billion in sales amid worries over the pandemic.

Beware of Special Offers Online

In the first two weeks of November 2020, there was an 80% increase in the amount of email phishing campaigns related to “special offers”, compared to the weekly average in October. The phrases in these dangerous offers include “special”, “offer”, “sale”, “cheap” and “% off”. In fact, the first 2 days of the 2nd week of November (9th and 10th), the amount of weekly “special offer” phishing campaigns is already higher than the first week of October.

Hundreds of Recipients Per Campaign

Each phishing campaign reaches hundreds of recipients, as researchers estimate 1 out of every 826 emails are delivered to users worldwide from senders outside their network. For reference, the ratio at the beginning of October was 1 out of more than 11,000 emails were found to be malicious phishing emails.

Example: Knock-off Pandora Email Phishing Campaign that Targeted e-Shoppers globally, which recipients in USA, UK and Bulgaria fell victim

To better educate and inform the online shoppers this holiday season, Check Point researchers are providing a real example of an email phishing campaign they recently caught. The campaign attempts to imitate the jewelry company, Pandora.

•          Subject: “Cyber Monday | Only 24 Hours Left!”

•          Sender: Pandora Jewellery (no-reply\@amazon\.com)

The sender contains an Amazon domain, but there is no mention of Amazon in the mail or in the links belonging to it. Further investigation verified the email address was spoofed to appear as if it was sent from Amazon address. Two of the links in the mail are related to a site that tries to trick recipients into thinking the email is from the jewellery company Pandora.

The links in the emails led to the website www[.]wellpand[.]com. A few days, the links led to a similar website www[.]wpdsale[.]com. These websites were registered at the end of October and beginning of November, right before the phishing emails were actually sent, giving researchers a strong indication that it is all a scam.

Further investigation showed that both the websites the emails led to were a knock-off for “Pandora”.

 “The social distancing forced by the coronavirus will undoubtedly drive more online shopping traction," says Omer Dembinsky., manager of data intelligence at Check Point.

"Consequently, we expect record-breaking hacker activity targeting online shoppers this upcoming holiday season, especially around Black Friday and Cyber Monday. 

"We’re noticing an unusual and profound focus by hackers on “special offers” this month of November," he says. 

"These phishing campaigns can be extraordinarily deceptive, as online shoppers easily mistake them for real offers that are truthfully too good to be true. 

"We’re living in an age where every email in our inboxes must be treated with caution. I strongly urge every online shopper to think twice when looking at a “special offer” from their favourite brand.”

Related stories
Cybersecurity experts urge caution as phishing attacks surge >>
Spike in phishing scams expected ahead of holiday shopping season>>
Shoppers warned against scams ahead of Black Friday, holiday shopping season>>
29-year-old EY finalist founded and bootstrapped world's fastest-growing pdf software company>>
Gmail bait attacks targeting business - Barracuda report>>
AI modeled on the spread of human viruses to combat cyber attacks>>
Top stories
Recent stories
Story image
Gaming
Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands – Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-Shot Adventure now available
Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-Shot Adventure features the ever-popular Tiny Tina in her inaugural story.>>
Story image
RNZ
Weta Digital sells technology division for $2.3b to US firm
Unity, which produces software for game developers and digital artists, has agreed to acquire the studio's tools, pipeline of work, technology and 275 staff.>>
Story image
D-Link
D-Link D launches world’s first Wi-Fi 6 USB 3.0 Adapter and new Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Router
D-Link networking company has launched the DWA-X1850, the world's first Wi-Fi 6 USB 3.2 Gen 1 (USB 3.0) adapter, and a new Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Router–the EXO AX AX3200 DIR-X3260.>>
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: Yubico's YubiKey Bio brings no-nonsense biometrics to 2FA
YubiKey Bio works across platforms including Windows, MacOS, Chrome OS and Linux. We take a look.>>
Story image
Payroll
Payroll and compliance platform Deel launches in Australia and New Zealand
Global payroll and compliance platform Deel has announced its official launch in Australia and New Zealand. >>
Story image
Blockchain
Blockchain a possible key to the future of asset preservation
Blockchain is widening its scope within the IT and business climates, with companies now looking for even more innovative ways to branch out and make a difference using the method.>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
AI modeled on the spread of human viruses to combat cyber attacks
BT is to deploy epidemiological AI based on the spread of viruses in humans to combat cyber-attacks.>>
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (PC)
This is a game with a lot of heart that fans are going to enjoy.>>
Story image
Sustainability
Epson moves closer to 100% renewable electricity target
Epson has become the first company in the Japanese manufacturing industry to convert to 100% renewable electricity for all its domestic sites.>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
The deepfake dilemma: How it affects privacy, security & law in Aotearoa
A video shows Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern as the character of Maleficent. Her husband Clarke Gayford then appears. It almost looks real - but we know it isn't.>>
Story image
Zebra Technologies
Only 4 in 10 shoppers completely trust retailers to fulfill orders as promised
A new survey confirms a large trust gap between shoppers and retailers.>>
Story image
Tablets & laptops
Dynabook expands Satellite Pro notebook range in A/NZ region
The Satellite Pro C40-J and Satellite Pro C50-J notebooks are designed for performance and productivity, says Dynabook.>>
Story image
Remote Working
Business leaders and employees disagree on the future of work
Business leaders are significantly more satisfied with how they have adjusted to new working norms than employees, new research has revealed. >>
Story image
Charity
Online auction to help struggling Kiwi hospo businesses
Trade Me auctions are driving grants to New Zealand based hospitality sector businesses>>
Story image
Microsoft
Meta deepens integration between Facebook Workplace and Microsoft Teams
There will be two new integrations that will help businesses who use both Workplace and Microsoft Teams to communicate more easily with their employees.>>
Story image
Wireless
Hands-on Review: PowerPic mod wireless charger>>
Story image
Grover
New Grover study reveals cost impact of consumer electronics around the globe.>>
Story image
CERT NZ
It's Fraud Awareness Week: How you can steer clear of scams and fraud>>
Story image
Game review
Game review: Riders Republic (PS5)>>
Story image
Digital Transformation / DX
Digital transformation in A/NZ hindered by lack of skills support>>
Story image
Google
Hands-on review: Google Nest Cam (Battery) and Nest Cam Stand>>
Story image
Microsoft
New Microsoft Defender vulnerability should concern every enterprise - expert>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
Waikato DHB warned a cyberattack 'catastrophic for patient safety'>>
Story image
Gaming
Game review – Call of Duty: Vanguard (PS5)>>
Story image
Malware
New malware that abuses Windows 10 App Installer uncovered>>
Story image
JBL
Hands-on review: JBL Live 660NC Adaptive Noise Cancelling Headset>>
Story image
Gaming
New Norton study reveals severity of cyber attacks on gamers>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
Norton new branding shines a light on cybersecurity>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
NZ pours billions into IoT - so what are we doing to secure it?>>
Story image
Remote Working
29-year-old EY finalist founded and bootstrapped world's fastest-growing pdf software company>>
Story image
Ransomware
High profile attacks, ransomware gangs and weaponisation part of cybersecurity predictions for 2022>>
Story image
Ransomware
Ransomware black hole pulls in other cyberthreats to create one massive delivery system>>
Story image
Apple Pay
Vulnerabilities in Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, and Google Pay open door for cyber attackers>>
More stories