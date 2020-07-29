PNY launches HP memory products in Australia and NZ for the first time

PNY Technologies has launched HP memory products into Australia and New Zealand for the first time.

The initial launch centres around four HP USB flash drives, the HP x796w, HP x760w , HP v245w and HP v150w with more HP memory products to follow.

"These HP products are part of PNYs major and continued commitment to launching high-quality memory products into Australia and New Zealand," says Richard Clarke, PNY director sales, ANZ & Oceania.

"They are the first of many across the entire HP memory product range that we will launch locally."

Product details

HP x796w

The HP x796w offers a USB 3.1 mobile solution to store and share your music, photos, files and more. With a durable metal casing, ideal as external storage. It has an efficient push-pull design for storing larger files and is also backward compatible with USB 2.0 and comes in 32GB, 64GB, 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB sizes.

HP x760w

"Being USB 3.1 means it transfers data faster than USB 2.0 and its ultra-compact, convenient design means its safe and easily accessible even when secured to any item you are carrying when youre on the move," HP says of the design.

The HP x760w comes in 32GB, 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage sizes.

HP v245w

The HP v245w has been specially designed for sports lovers. It is water and shock resistant and comes with a T-shape cap holder.

There are two colours available, an orange version and a purple version, in 16GB, 32Gb and 64GB, "making this drive a safe and colourful way to store and transfer images, music, documents and more when you are at your most active."

HP v150w

Made with a durable sliding cap-less design and blue gloss finish, ideal as a complement to any laptop. An integrated key loop attaches to keyrings, handbags and backpacks. The HP v150w comes in 32GB, 64GB and 128GB sizes.

Availability

The HP x796w, HP x760w , HP v245w, HP v150w USB drives are available now in JB HiFi stores across Australia and New Zealand and online.

Established in 1985, PNY Technologies manufactures and supplies Flash Memory Cards, USB Flash Drives, Solid State Drives, Computer Memory Upgrade Modules, Cables, NVIDIA GeForce Consumer Graphics Cards, NVIDIA Quadro Professional Graphics Cards, NVIDIA Tesla supercomputing inferencing cards, NVIDIA DGXTM Systems and PNY GPU powered servers and workstations. The company's photography-videography, mobility, 3D gaming-visualisation and business solutions are widely available from major retail, e-tail and wholesale outlets internationally.