PNY launches XLR8 Gaming EPIX memory products in A/NZ

PNY has launched its XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X RGB™ DDR4 Silver 3200MHz and 3600MHz memory products in Australia and New Zealand.

These modules follow the recently released XLR8 Mako DDR5 memory kits released for Intel’s 12th generation CPUs. It’s good to see that PNY is still supporting and developing low latency DDR4 desktop memory solutions as we transition over to the new DDR5 desktop memory standard.

The premium 3200MHz CL16 and 3600MHz CL18 XLR8 DDR4 modules feature brushed silver aluminium heat spreaders with RGB lighting and the promise of extreme overclocked performance. PNY says that this simplistic design, combined with top-tier components and select ICs allow for aggressive speed, low latency, bullet-proof reliability, and the extreme overclocking capabilities that serious gamers demand.

XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X RGB Silver DDR4 memory modules are, according to PNY, designed for gamers and enthusiasts. With XMP 2.0 support the factory overclock should run at top speed without fuss. The modules’ EPIC-X RGB allows the individual lighting strips to synchronise with mainstream motherboards and control the complete colour experience.

PNY has been sourcing and manufacturing memory upgrades for thousands of the most popular PC platforms for over 30 years and the company believes that it shows in the new XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X RGB Silver DDR4 Memory. The new XLR8 memory features PNY’s fastest speeds, highest bandwidth, lowest latencies, and lowest power consumption.

The company also boasts that the modules have the most advanced thermal performance for maximum PC stability and responsiveness during memory-intensive gaming and application use. PNY boasts that its XLR8 DDR4 memory modules are rigorously engineered and tested to ensure peak performance in even the most challenging gaming environments.

The EPIC-X RGB DDR4 Silver unbuffered non-ECC XMP memory kits offer dual channel and single channel support in capacities of 16GB (2x8GB) and 8GB (1x8GB) and are backward compatible from 2133MHz. The 3200MHz modules have a CAS Latency of CL16 with timings of 16-18-18 and a tRas of 42, running with a voltage of 1.35V.

The 3200MHz modules have a CAS Latency of CL18 with timings of 18-20-20 and a tRas of 40, again running at 1.35V. The modules measure 133mm x 43mm x 8mm, are compatible with Windows 11 and older, and come with a lifetime limited warranty

The EPIC-X RGB DDR4 Silver 3200MHz and 3600MHz kits are available throughout Australia and New Zealand now.

The 8GB EPIC-X RGB DDR4 Silver 3600MHz kit has an RRP of AUD$59.00/NZD$69.00, with the 16GB (2 x 8GB) EPIC-X RGB DDR4 Silver 3600MHz available for AUD$109.00/NZD$129.00.

The 8GB EPIC-X RGB DDR4 Silver 3200MHz RRP is AUD$69.00/NZD$89.00, with the 16GB (2 x 8GB) EPIC-X RGB DDR4 Silver 3200MHz priced at AUD$119.00/NZD$139.00.