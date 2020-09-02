f5-nz logo
PNY launches XLR8 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs

02 Sep 2020
Darren Price
Overnight NVIDIA revealed its new line up of second-generation RTX graphics cards. Powered by 7-nanometre Ampere technology, these new GPUs will be powering the next-generation of PC games. 

Nvidia’s flagship GPU is the GeForce RTX 3080. This card has been designed for 4K gaming and features 28 billion transistors and new Micron GDDR6X memory. The PNY XLR8 Gaming GeForce RTX 3080 has 10GB of GDDR6X memory, three fans, PEIe 4.0 and EPIC-X RGB lighting.

The GeForce RTX 3070 is faster than the RTX 2080 Ti at half the price. It offers 60% faster performance over the RTX 2070.  The PNY XLR8 Gaming GeForce RTX 3070 has 10GB of GDDR6X memory, a two or three fans configuration, PEIe 4.0 and EPIC-X RGB lighting.

The mammoth GeForce 3090 is a graphical powerhouse. Like its predecessor, the RTX Titan, the 3090 is aimed more towards AI application and creative users. At 50% faster than the RTX

Titan, however, it is the fastest gaming capable GPU ever made. The PNY XLR8 Gaming GeForce RTX 3090 features a whopping 24GB of GDDR6X memory, three fans, PEIe 4.0 and EPIC-X RGB lighting.

The PNY XLR8 line of RTX 30 Series GPUs has taken the Nvidia architecture and boosted it with additional cooling for extreme overclocking as well as customisable RGB lighting. The PNY XLR8 Gaming GeForce RTX 30 Series is compatible with PNY’s VelocityX overclocking software. This allows users to customise and monitor critical stats like core clock, memory clock, core temperature, fan speed, RGB lighting and more, aiming for the perfect balance of performance and efficiency. 

The Nvidia Ampere architecture delivers increases of up to 1.9X performance-per-watt over the previous generation. The RTX 30 Series can power graphics experiences at all resolutions, even up to 8K with the RTX 3090. 

The GeForce RTX 3090, 3080, and 3070 represent the greatest GPU generational leap in the history of Nvidia. The new GPUs feature new RT Cores, Tensor Cores and streaming multiprocessors, bringing stunning visuals, amazingly fast frame rates and AI acceleration to games and creative applications. 

Unlike two years ago, when the first RTX cards were released, now many games are taking advantage of Nvidia’s RT Core for real-time ray-tracing and the Tensor Core for deep-learning super sampling. Not only does real-time ray tracing increase the realism of PC game graphics, but DLSS also uses AI to reduce the performance hit that would normally result from attaining these higher fidelity visuals. 

The technological advancements present on the PNY XLR8 Gaming GeForce RTX 30 Series and the real-time ray-tracing capabilities allow for more realistic reflections, renderings and shadows improving the visual and bringing games to life like never before. With games like Fortnite, Minecraft and the upcoming Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War embracing RTX technology, adding real-time ray-tracing and AI-powered DLSS, the Nvidia’s RTX 30 Series will be an essential upgrade for the decerning gamer. 

“Gaming realism has reached new heights enhancing game creation and gameplay alike while inspiring more creativity, outstanding visual graphics and increasing the in-game competitiveness,” says Nvidia vice president of global GeForce marketing, Matt Wuebbling. “The NVIDIA Ampere architecture brings you cutting-edge realism that allows you to enjoy better graphics and advance your gameplay, so that you not only stay in the game, you excel in it.”

Live Streamers and creative can harness the power of the new GPUs with the launch of Nvidia Broadcast. This software uses RTX technology to empower standard webcams and microphones and turn any room into a broadcast studio. It does this with effects like Audio Noise Removal, Virtual Background Effects and Webcam Auto Framing, giving users a virtual camera operator.

The PNY XLR8 Gaming GeForce RTX 3080 will be available from mid-September in Australia and New Zealand. The PNY XLR8 Gaming GeForce RTX 3090 will be available late September and PNY XLR8 Gaming GeForce RTX 3070 will be available by mid-October.

