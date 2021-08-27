Story image
Poly releases wireless headset for hybrid workers with 50m roaming capability

By Ryan Morris-Reade, Today

Poly has announced a new addition to its Voyager wireless Bluetooth headsets family, the Voyager 4300 UC Series. 

As work dynamics have shifted, the Voyager 4300 UC Series headset is designed with flexible workers in mind. It can enable workers to leave their desks and roam up to 50 metres from the computer. 

The new headset series has connectivity with smartphones or PCs via the included BT700 USB adapter.

"The Voyager 4300 UC Series enables workers to control one of the most significant pain points of remote meetings, their mute state," says Poly.

"The headset comes with an easy to find and use mute button so no one on the call can hear the dog howl at the delivery man. A dynamic mute alert notifies users when they talk while muted, meaning that talking to yourself or needing to apologise for talking on mute is a thing of the past."

The new series works with a variety of partners. The Microsoft Teams-certified version comes with a dedicated Microsoft Teams button on the headset that instantly invokes the Teams app and provides visual alerts when a Teams' notification occurs. For Zoom meetings, the Zoom-certified headset includes remote call control and mute sync.

Poly says the headset produces pro-grade audio quality. Poly's Acoustic Fence technology blocks unwanted background noise, so the person on the other end only hears the speaker's voice, not disruptive background noises. And the Poly SoundGuard Digital technology has natural-sounding speech.

"Over the last 18 months, we've seen demand skyrocket for a flexible, reliable, and affordable solution for workers that are working remotely or from the office," says Polys ANZ managing director, Andy Hurt.

"The Voyager 4300 UC Series brings a combination of pro-quality audio, freedom to roam, all-day comfort, and connectivity, wherever you work."

Frost and Sullivan ICT industry director & fellow, connected work, Alaa Saayed, says recent research by Frost & Sullivan found the global professional Bluetooth UC headset market grew by 88.2% in 2020 to $591.6 million. 

"As companies and employees navigate the future of hybrid working, having the right communication tools to support this is crucial," says Saayed. 

"Poly's Voyager 4300 UC Series offers a combination of flexibility, connectivity, and high-quality audio at an approachable price point."

The Voyager 4300 UC Series includes some of the following features:

  • Easy setup and use in the office or at home, without the need for IT support.
  • All-day wear and wireless connectivity up to 50 metres, freeing users from their desk (or kitchen table) and is available as a two-ear stereo version or single-ear mono wearing style.
  • The Voyager Office base is an optional accessory for desk phone users, which also charges the headset. Alternatively, there's a Voyager 4300 UC charging stand.
  • Support with Poly Lens, a personal device support service, a 2-year limited warranty and Poly's standard support. 
