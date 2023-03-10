PriceMe.co.nz gets new design ahead of overseas expansion plans

PriceMe.co.nz has undergone a facelift to help Kiwis make a fully informed choice when it comes to their online retail purchases.

The result of nearly a year's work of development and design by the in-house team at Global Compare Group Limited, the new site launched on March 1st 2023.

"Since we acquired the PriceMe business just over a year ago, our goal has been to give PriceMe a more modern and clean appearance, in keeping with the other NZ Compare websites, and to make the site easier to navigate for our loyal current users, as well as to make it more attractive for new visitors," says Gavin Male, chief executive at Global Compare Group.

"There have been many new elements to update, whilst at the same time it has been important to us to ensure that our current regular users recognise the site and can still use and find all of their favourite features such as Price Alerts, Price Drops, Reviews and Lists," he says.

"Alongside the visual improvements we have done a lot of work ‘under the hood’ meaning that we can now compare accurately the prices, features and stock levels of more products, from more retailers than ever before."

Accorsing to Global Compare Group, PriceMe.co.nz is visited by hundreds of thousands of Kiwis every month to help them make a fully informed choice on their online, and in store, purchases.

As part of Global Compare Group Limited, operating locally as NZ Compare, Male says PriceMe is primed for overseas expansion with sites now soft launched in Australia, Singapore, the Phillipines and Malaysia, with more territories coming soon.

"We've still got some work to do, but we're getting there on our overseas expansion plans", says Male.

"We’ve got PriceMe websites up and running in five countries now and we're increasing the numbers of retailers and products that consumers can compare every day," he says.

What's new on the new PriceMe?