Product Review: JBL Grip

When offered the chance to review the JBL Grip, I was interested to see just how it fitted into their range of portable speakers. JBL appear to be constantly innovating and improving, not satisfied to rest on their laurels. The JBL Grip is a great example of this ongoing innovation and is just one of JBL's range of Bluetooth speakers.

As I write, I'm listening to my current favourite musician, Lauren Daigle, who, like the JBL Grip, appears quite small externally but with an unmatched powerful sound. My review model is a gorgeous pink, matching my complexion perfectly, especially when I'm blushing. The JBL Grip is available in a wide range of colours.

Out of the Box

The JBL Grip comes with the speaker. You will need your own USB C Charging cable. Also in the box is the warranty and Quick Start Guide.

Specifications

Dimensions (CM): 6.4 x 15.3 x 6.5

Weight (KG): 0.385

Audio Frequency Response: 70 Hz - 20k Hz (-6dB)

Battery: Li-on 10.01 Wh with up to 14 hours of play time.

User Experience

One thing I've been bursting to try was to link two speakers together, and this proved simple. Using JBL's Auracast, it's possible to connect a string of enabled speakers, I was easily able to link the JBL Grip with my JBL Flip 7 (Click here for that review) and experience true stereo sound.

The JBL Grip is smaller than my Flip 7, but the sound quality is amazing. Without even playing with the equaliser on the JBL Portable app, I've been amazed at the clarity of the sound, the clear bass and treble tones, and the impressive volume. JBL's website states that while the Grip can easily be held in one hand, the AI Sound Boost technology enables it to pump out "bigger sound with less distortion."

Those of you who know my work will know what's coming next. Sure enough, I loaded up Neil Young's "Hey, Hey, My My," which is loaded with lots of lovely, distorted bass. I spent several happy head-banging minutes rocking along, doing my tinnitus no good. The guitar solo in the bridge sounded wonderful, with the high notes absolutely screaming while the bass continued thumping happily along in the background. Like Neil says, "There's more to the picture than meets the eye."

Just to prove that it's no fluke, I cued up "Crazy Train," the live 1981 version, and it handled the high guitar notes while still thumping out the bass and Ozzy's lyrics. I wondered how it would handle pure vocals, so I switched to Lucy Grimble and Bianca Rose's "Still I will Praise." The string and piano backing and the voices came across clear and crisp.

Ambient Light

This is a novel feature and using the JBL Portable App, I was able to customise the light show, finally settling on an alternating Neon light show, with pinks, blues and greens.

Conclusion

The JBL Grip is not only compact and lightweight; it is a load of fun to use. Like my favourite singer, the JBL Grip is compact in size but packing a powerful sound. Pairing with another JBL portable using Auracast adds to the fun and sound quality. With their current listed price of $94.00, why not purchase more than one, stuff your family's stockings and then enjoy brilliant sound and light shows.