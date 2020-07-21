f5-nz logo
Story image

'Project Thunderchild' uncovers what's wrong with cloud-based gaming

21 Jul 2020
Sara Barker
Share:

What is wrong with cloud-based gaming and how can it be improved? These are some of the questions that researchers at the UK’s Lancaster University set to explore as they create their own dedicated cloud gaming platform, dubbed ‘Project Thunderchild’.

The researchers explain that massive subscription-based streaming platforms like Google Stadia and Microsoft xCloud allow people to play huge libraries of games without the need for highly-specced gaming PCs or consoles, but they operate in such a way that connections can be far from stable.

According to researchers Peter Garraghan and James Bulman, Stadia and other cloud platforms rely on remote data centres and virtual machines (VMs). These VMs use data centre hardware to start the game engines and all associated elements like graphics, artificial intelligence, audio, and game physics.

Traditionally game engines were developed with specific PC or console platforms in mind, and users could customise various options to get the best playing experience. But with cloud gaming, that experience is purely relying on the strengths of remote data centres.  

“With all the calculations for the game done in the cloud, these virtual machines then stream the video and audio to the players’ devices. This all requires a very secure and stable connection.

As a result, network issues, or problems within the data centres themselves, can lead to gameplay slowing, spoiling the experience, or even grinding to a halt entirely,” researchers state.

Lancaster University School of Computing and Communications lecturer Peter Garraghan says that cloud gaming looks like a great idea on paper – after all, there are no download times,  added device portability, and no need to access to higher-end hardware.

But he says platform providers assume that players have access to high-speed internet with no data caps.  

“The reality is very different for many gamers and finding a solution to this has driven us to create a new system that aims to pave the way towards a much smoother cloud gaming experience. While we have started with graphics, this is the first phase of a much larger platform towards a fully distributed game engine.”

Project Thunderchild’s aim is to create a game platform that prevents poor performance in games by distributing the game engine over the cloud network.

“This means different game engine calculations can take place on the players’ devices at home, or from the cloud – automatically shifting depending on performance requirements or connectivity,” researchers explain.

They have created a proof of concept that separates the graphics-rendering abilities of a game engine.  The graphics code is sent to players’ devices and the cloud for better gameplay, although they do admit a ‘temporary reduction in graphical resolution’ (in other words, the resolution might take a hit).

“The system can also dynamically switch between different graphic libraries, such as OpenGL and Vulkan, during play. Doing so overcomes issues of players restarting the game due to changing graphic settings.”

“When a network connection is lost to the cloud then instead of gameplay stopping the graphical code on the local device is used to enable the game to continue.”

Garraghan says that games like Civilization, Total War: Warhammer and Cities: Skylines often suffer from performance latency purely because of the size and number of things they must simulate.

“The ability to offload some of this computation to other devices would really help make these games run better at scale. It could be the cloud itself, or your currently idle desktop PC.”

“Ideally, it would likely be effective if games were designed to include an option for enabling ‘Cloud acceleration’ that can be toggled in the game settings, and would make it much more agreeable to gamers who are worried about their network quality.”

The researchers also point out that gamers are slow to adopt cloud gaming because of other issues such as the perceived lack of ownership of games they have paid for if they are stored remotely and only accessible through a subscription service, as well as concerns about data caps, or loss of network connection while travelling.

Related stories:
Google announces G Suite integrated workplace, new security features
Secretlab opens online New Zealand store to sell new gaming chairs
Hands-on review: Aorus K1 mechanical gaming keyboard
Bricktastic! Nintendo's NES is coming back - in LEGO form
Game review: Ghost of Tsushima
Hands-on review: EKSA E900 Pro gaming headset
Dig deeper:
Story image
Dell announces XPS Desktop, S-series monitors
The new desktop offers the XPS design sensibility in a configurable desktop, and new monitors including a curved, 4K 32in UHD.More
Story image
Google announces G Suite integrated workplace, new security features
Google Cloud has announced a new G Suite integrated workspace that combines Gmail, Google Chat and Google Meet. More
Story image
Samsung unveils 2 new premium soundbar models
The HW-Q950T and HW-Q900T are premium additions to Samsung’s suite of Dolby Atmos soundbars, both supporting DTS:X technology for multi-dimensional audio capability.More
Story image
Video games market booming following COVID-19 related lockdowns
As an industry custom-built for people to stay indoors, it is understandable that the global video games market has boomed in the last few months, bringing huge profits for the leading gaming companies and their shareholders.More
Story image
Secretlab opens online New Zealand store to sell new gaming chairs
Secretlab knew New Zealand is a big market for gaming which is one of the main reasons they wanted to sell their products down here. More
Story image
Lenovo picks budding Kiwi game developer as ‘Legion Epprentice’
Lenovo has announced the winner of its Lenovo Legion Epprenticeship, an initiative created to encourage budding developers wanting a career in gaming.More
Story image
Dell announces XPS Desktop, S-series monitors
The new desktop offers the XPS design sensibility in a configurable desktop, and new monitors including a curved, 4K 32in UHD.More
Story image
Google announces G Suite integrated workplace, new security features
Google Cloud has announced a new G Suite integrated workspace that combines Gmail, Google Chat and Google Meet. More
Story image
Samsung unveils 2 new premium soundbar models
The HW-Q950T and HW-Q900T are premium additions to Samsung’s suite of Dolby Atmos soundbars, both supporting DTS:X technology for multi-dimensional audio capability.More
Story image
Video games market booming following COVID-19 related lockdowns
As an industry custom-built for people to stay indoors, it is understandable that the global video games market has boomed in the last few months, bringing huge profits for the leading gaming companies and their shareholders.More
Story image
Secretlab opens online New Zealand store to sell new gaming chairs
Secretlab knew New Zealand is a big market for gaming which is one of the main reasons they wanted to sell their products down here. More
Story image
Lenovo picks budding Kiwi game developer as ‘Legion Epprentice’
Lenovo has announced the winner of its Lenovo Legion Epprenticeship, an initiative created to encourage budding developers wanting a career in gaming.More
Story image
Natural disasters, card fraud Kiwis’ top security concerns
A study by Unisys reveals the security concerns of Kiwi consumers in the world of COVID-19.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Realme X3 SuperZoom
You will have fun customising your screen to your own preferences and adding those personal tweaks to make the Realme X3 truly your own.More
Story image
Game review: Burnout Paradise Remastered (Switch)
Criterion’s Burnout Paradise gets yet another re-release, this time for the Nintendo Switch with Burnout Paradise Remastered.More
Story image
Hands-on review: The Neo Smartpen RECO
Why, in 2020, would you need a voice recorder when smartphones and laptops do the same job? We find out.More
Story image
Hands-on review: JBL Quantum One headset
The JBL Quantum One headset is a premium product that delivers excellent sound no matter what device you use it on. It’s also very comfortable and one of the best headsets I have ever used. More
Story image
Lenovo's suite of smart home devices lands in NZ
Products include Lenovo Smart Display, Lenovo Smart Clock, Lenovo Smart Home Essentials, Smart Lighting, Smart Security, Smart Automation accessories.More
Story image
Spark, Vodafone and 2degrees team up with police and NZTA to tackle texting while driving
"The reality is that phone use by drivers is commonplace in New Zealand and this is a hard behaviour to shift."More
Story image
Hands-on review: OPPO A72, the budget phone with killer cameras
I never expect budget phones to come with a fast charger, but this is another area where OPPO made sure to take care of the consumer. More
Story image
Microsoft to help NZ job seekers acquire new digital skills for the COVID-19 economy
"The digital transformation of the economy is driving demand for tech-enabled jobs across almost every industry and with it demand for people with digital skills."More
Story image
Bricktastic! Nintendo's NES is coming back - in LEGO form
LEGO is continuing its love affair with Nintendo with a new built that will almost certainly appeal to brick lovers and retro console fans alike.More
Story image
Advertisers modelling GFC behaviour as Facebook ad costs tank and Google Ads rise 
"Marketers are looking to prove return on investment by spending on what is measurable and targeting customers who are already searching and already in the click and buy cycle."More
Story image
Hands-on review: JBL Tune 220TWS
Another great part of the design is the earbuds themselves. Most other earbuds on the market can’t be worn for more than two hours at a time because of the amount of pressure they put on ear canals. Thankfully, the JBL Tune 220 were designed with all-day wear in mind. More
Story image
Samsung named top brand in Asia Pacific for 9th consecutive year
Samsung was named number one across five categories in this year's Top 1000 Brands survey.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Sennheiser HD 350BT Wireless
Sennheiser did a great job achieving an elegant but practical design. More
Story image
"Money grabbing, tone deaf" - Vocus, Vodafone, 2degrees slam Chorus over fibre price increases
Vocus slammed the news from Chorus that it will increase fibre prices, labelling the move as "cynical, money grabbing and unwarranted".More
Story image
LPM Property Management leaves Amazon S3 buckets unsecured
"We take the protection of our clients' data very seriously. That's why we promptly dealt with this issue once we were made aware of it. The data is fully protected after our external technical contractor acted to ensure it was safe. There is no evidence at all to suggest any unauthorised access."More
Story image
Hands-on review: Oppo Find X2 Lite
If you're in the market for a new phone and do not want to pay a full fortnight’s paycheck, the Oppo Find X2 lite is a great option.More
Story image
Kiwi scoops grand photography prize at Sony Alpha Awards
Wanaka-based Oscar Hetherington won this year’s award for his seascape photo, called ‘Back Wash’. He’s the fourth consecutive Kiwi to win the grand prize – and $10,000 worth of Sony camera gear to boot.More
Story image
Game review: Ghost of Tsushima
If you love games like Assassin’s Creed, there’s no doubt that you will fall in love with this game too. The story is also great, but the gameplay is where Ghost of Tsushima really shines. More
Story image
Mozilla launches first ever VPN, Kiwis amongst first to access
The increase in reliance on home networks presents an opportunity for people to review their online security and privacy. How to stay safe online has become part of the new normal discussion."More
Story image
Hands-on review: Epos Sennheiser Game One
We take a look as Epos’ versatile open acoustic wired gaming headset.More
Kordia Women in Tech scholarship awarded to Kaitlin Te Rito
Bachelor of Engineering student Kaitlin Te Rito has scooped the Kordia Women in Technology scholarship for 2020.More
BELKIN unveils new portable wireless charging units and screen protection for Apple devices
Belkin has unveiled the newest additions to its SCREENFORCE screen protection for MacBooks and BOOSTCHARGE mobile power collections for multiple Apple devices.More
Sony brings the noise with new high-power audio systems
Greater sound range and height, exciting lighting options, karaoke leaderboards, guitar inputs all in a single robust unit.More
Soul Machines joins WHO to bring better health support and info to global public
Soul Machines has now officially joined WHO’s Access Initiative (AI) for Quitting Tobacco to help share WHO’s information during the COVID-19 pandemic and help more one billion tobacco users quit.More
Companies' digital etiquette still a little rough around the edges
Australians are more comfortable with drinking alcohol on a video conference than other nationalities, a new survey has found.More
Game review: Borderlands Legendary Collection on Nintendo Switch
I was pleasantly surprised when I opened Borderlands (2009) and the highly stylised art direction and animation didn’t seem like it was from the same year that Barack Obama first took office.More
Privacy Act to roll out in December as Kiwis support stronger privacy laws
Of 1398 polled New Zealanders, 65% are in favour of strong privacy regulation, 29% are happy with the same level of regulation, and 6% prefer less legislation.More
"Tinder of real estate" - Kiwi property app launches
A new app designed to connect property sellers with potential buyers has been launched in New Zealand. More
Hands-on review: Western Digital WD_Black P50 Game Drive
Western Digital gives gamers a glimpse of the future today with their WD_Black P50 NVMe solid-state drive.More
Time to take responsibility: E-waste - a global crisis
e-Waste is the world’s fastest-growing domestic waste stream, fueled by consumption rates of equipment, short life cycles, and few options for repair.More
NZ Police & research firm caught up in data breach
The firm believes that the breach could have compromised contact details of a number of people who have had contact with the police.More
Hands-on review: EKSA E900 Pro gaming headset
Built for gaming, it promises to give that authentic gaming experience, so you’ll know if that character behind you is making threatening noises. More
Spark announces next phase of landline voice calling upgrade, ends voice-over-copper services
"We are giving notice that we will no longer be selling PSTN services in Devonport and Miramar from mid-August."More
HP Inc pledges to eliminate 75% of single-use plastic by 2025
This transition from plastic to molded fibre has already eliminated 933 tonnes of hard-to-recycle expanded plastic foam last year, according to HP.More
Spark boosts rural wireless broadband capacity to meet COVID-19 demand
Spark has boosted its rural wireless broadband capacity in a bid to meet demand following the COVID-19 lockdown.More
Unprecedented Twitter bitcoin scam targets Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Apple
As part of the attack, the hacked accounts each tweeted a link and implored their millions of followers to send bitcoin to the address, promising to send back double the donated amount back to the sender. More
PNY launches high-performance XLR8 Gaming RGB Memory
PNY’s XLR8 range is aimed at the PC enthusiast market. The range sports a more aggressive industrial styling suited to high-end PC cases that show off the components inside.More
Hands-on review: Aorus K1 mechanical gaming keyboard
The Aorus K1 is very comfortable for gaming and regular typing. It’s louder than a membrane keyboard, but this is a small price to pay for the positive feel of the keys.More
More stories