QNAP debuts Thunderbolt 4 all-flash NASbook for video production

Taiwan-based QNAP Systems, an innovator in computing and storage solutions, has officially introduced a cutting-edge addition to its product lineup, the Thunderbolt 4 all-flash NASbook TBS-h574TX. This new product is geared towards streamlining video production workflows, from the beginning stages to the final edits.

The compact, user-friendly TBS-h574TX offers low-latency all-flash storage, incorporating five E1.S/M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD slots, 13th Gen Intel Core hybrid-architecture computing power, and high-speed I/O. With a hot-swappable M.2 SSD support, the TBS-h574TX vastly improves the creative processes for Mac and Windows PC users, catering to their needs for online video editing, large file transfers, video transcoding, and backup. Due to its portable design, it is an excellent tool for small studios, post-production teams, video shooting sites, and SOHO users.

"Mobility and serviceability are critical for the success of fast-paced audiovisual projects. The TBS-h574TX NASbook is designed with 2.54 litres in volume and is smaller than A4 paper," noted Andy Chuang, Product Manager of QNAP. He added, "Compared to the Apple Mac Studio, the compact TBS-h574TX has reduced its size by nearly 31%, allowing production teams to easily place it in various types of multimedia toolboxes and desktop environments." This flexibility is further enhanced by hot-swappable support for M.2 NVMe SSDs, making it easier and less disruptive for production teams to replace SSDs.

The new NASbook model also presents flexible storage solutions with five E1.S/M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD slots. This allows users to install either M.2 SSDs or E1.S SSDs and perform fast RAW file editing conveniently. It is powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core hybrid-architecture 12-core processor, boasting considerable computing power to handle multitasking video production. Plus, its GPU helps accelerate video transcoding. The device's dual Thunderbolt 4 ports can be used to connect Mac/PC workstations for on-site rough cuts, and its built-in 2.5GbE and 10GbE ports facilitate cross-team collaboration by accommodating multiple connected client devices.

QNAP has also incorporated advanced data protection into the TBS-h574TX via the ZFS-based QuTS hero operating system. This feature offers self-healing capabilities to automatically detect and repair any corrupted data in RAW images. The ZIL with power failure protection enables the NASbook to resume unfinished data writes following a power outage, preventing data corruption whilst modifying the data. With QNAP's patented QSAL algorithm, the risk of simultaneous multi-SSD failures in an SSD RAID is significantly reduced, providing enhanced data protection.

As part of a special launch offer, QNAP is offering one year of complimentary 1TB cloud storage space on myQNAPcloud Storage with each TBS-h574TX purchase. This combination offers a hybrid cloud storage solution for efficient video project management.