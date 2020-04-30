f5-nz logo
QNAP releases new NAS series for home users

30 Apr 2020
Sara Barker
QNAP has released a new quad-core NAS series, available in models that can house up to four bays. The TS-x31K series NAS is designed for home and personal cloud storage for users who wish to build their own private clouds.

The TS-x31K NAS comes in 1-bay, 2,bay, and 4-bay models, all of which are powered by a quad-core 1.7 GHz processor. They also feature 1 gigabyte (GB) of RAM, SATA 6 Gb/s, and AES-256 bit encryption. 

Additionally, the 1-bay model includes one gigabit LAN (GbE) port; while the 2-bay and 4-bay models include two GBE ports. 

QNAP adds that all models feature tool-less and lockable drive bays for ensuring that all hard drives in the NAS remain secure. 

The TS-x31K is being marketed as a ‘comprehensive’ home data centre that allows users to store, back up, synchronise, and protect data from both Windows and MacOS systems, as well as mobile devices.

Users can also choose to save to another NAS or cloud storage via Hybrid Backup Sync for an off-site backup option – which could be useful in case of ransomware threats or corrupted systems. The myQNAPcloud service can enable access to files stored online.

Another function the NAS could provide is the ability to become a Plex Media Server. The TS-x31K also includes multimedia applications for photos, videos, and music. Users could also set up surveillance systems through Surveillance Station.

“The Quad-core TS-x31K series streamlines home storage and multimedia applications, allowing users to enjoy the convenience and enjoyment of a personal cloud. Users can easily access, manage and share files using an intuitive user interface, while also easily accessing files remotely by using dedicated mobile apps,” comments QNAP product manager Jason Hsu. 

QNAP offers NAS products for home and business users, providing solutions for storage, backup/snapshot, virtualization, teamwork, multimedia, and other use cases. 

The QNAP TS-x31K NAS series is now available. 

Overall specifications and features:

  • TS-131K: Tower model; 1-bay, Annapurna Labs AL-214 quad-core 1.7 GHz processor, 1GB RAM; hot-swappable 3.5-inch SATA 6Gbps bays; 1 x GbE port, 3 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports
  • TS-231K: Tower model; 2-bay, Annapurna Labs AL-214 quad-core 1.7 GHz processor, 1GB RAM; hot-swappable 3.5-inch SATA 6Gbps bays; 2 x GbE ports, 3 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports
  • TS-431K: Tower model; 4-bay, Annapurna Labs AL-214 quad-core 1.7 GHz processor, 1GB RAM; hot-swappable 3.5-inch SATA 6Gbps bays; 2 x GbE ports, 3 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports.
