Radware updates Bot Manager for Android, iOS mobile apps

Cybersecurity and application delivery solutions provider Radware has announced major enhancements to its Radware Bot Manager, as part of the company's 360-degree approach to application protection.

Radware’s advanced solution is designed to help organisations prevent nefarious bots from bypassing their defences to gain unlawful access to native Android and iOS (Google and Apple) mobile applications.

According to Radware, 10% of bot attacks target native mobile applications. Yet many of the traditional security controls enterprises use to protect their digital assets are limited in their ability to detect sophisticated bots in mobile app and web traffic.

Radware Bot Manager’s advances offer first-to-market integrated authentication for both iOS and Android devices and new identity algorithms so organisations can defend themselves against distributed and targeted bot attacks with the highest accuracy and performance.

“Bot attacks are increasing not only in number, but also sophistication," says Gabi Malka, Chief Operating Officer at Radware.

"To circumvent conventional security measures, bots can change their identity, behaviour, and IP address,” she says.

“Defending against their tactics requires advanced, proactive security that improves its logic faster than continuously evolving bot patterns, which is exactly what our enhanced bot manager does.

“Radware Bot Manager leverages the latest developments in deep learning and advanced proprietary secure-identity algorithms to stop bot attacks on native mobile applications in real-time before they materialise and take a toll on your infrastructure.”

To ensure only authenticated devices and users can reach native Android and iOS mobile applications, Radware Bot Manager now offers organisations a double layer of added protection.

The first new layer provides proactive attestation mechanisms that automatically identify and defend against mobile app emulators, modified applications, and applications with modified operating systems.

The second added layer, Secure Identity, offers a unique user identity engine that validates application and operating system requests to prevent identity spoofing, tampering, and replay attacks. Together, these new layers deliver faster, more accurate detection of bots engaged in attacks.

Bad bots target mobile applications to carry out a variety of malicious activities. This includes form and comment spamming, creating fake accounts, denying inventory, stealing confidential business data and personally identifiable information (PII), and launching denial-of-service attacks.

In addition to secure identity and attestation, Radware’s multi-layered protection for mobile applications and the web includes intent-based analysis, device and browser fingerprinting, and collective bot intelligence along with:

Detailed analytics and reporting – Granular analytics reports on bot activities include malicious IP lists as well as insights into global bot distribution, traffic patterns, and the severity of an attack.

Flexible integration – Optimised to consume less space, memory, CPU and battery, the Radware Bot Manager software developer’s kit (SDK) easily integrates with iOS and Android apps and can be embedded into native and hybrid apps.

Customisable CAPTCHAs – To meet specific business needs, the Radware Bot Manager SDK enables users to customise a variety of elements for CAPTCHA and block pages, including text, text alignment, font, colour, language and images.

Unified portal – Radware Bot Manager shares a ’single-pane-of-glass’ interface with Radware’s cloud application protection services to deliver ease of configuration, granular control options, and detailed analytics for application security events and protection metrics.



For 360 degrees of application security, Radware Bot Manager works alongside Radware’s Cloud DDoS Protection Service, Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) Service, API Protection, and just-released Client-Side Protection.



