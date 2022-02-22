FutureFive New Zealand logo
Consumer technology news from the future
Hot topics
Smartphone
Gaming
Drones
Review
Augmented Reality
Story image
Artificial Intelligence / AI
Patents
High Court
legislation

Rage against the machine: Can an AI programme be an inventor?

By RNZ
Yesterday

New Zealand has been caught by a global fight between humans and machines that might define intellectual property rights for the rest of the century.

US-based physicist Dr Stephen Thaler is testing patent law around the world to see if his artificial intelligence inventor programme, "Device for the Autonomous Bootstrapping of Unified Sentience" (DABUS), could be considered an inventor.

In 2018, Thaler lodged an application for two patents for a food container invented by DABUS with the European Patent Office and later filed an International Patent Application.

To date, the only office to grant DABUS a patent was in South Africa.

Applications in Europe, the United Kingdom and the United States had all been rejected, with Dr Thaler's appeals also unsuccessful.

It has also been also declined in Australia and New Zealand.

The original Australian refusal was overturned by the Federal Court in 2021 which said that the country's patent act had no specific provision excluding AI systems as inventors, there was no explicit part of patent law that required a human author, and that the term "inventor" must be allowed to evolve over time as technology develops.

That decision has now been appealed and the decision is now awaited by local legal experts on both sides of the Tasman, given the similarities in both countries legal frameworks.

Dabus tests New Zealand

Chapman Tripp patents director Ben Halberg said he expected Thaler would appeal the negative decision in New Zealand as well.

"Dr Thaler seems to be a very well resourced applicant having filed these applications in a number of countries overseas either wanting to get some clarity on the law or certainly bring attention to this ambiguity and potentially, future issues that are going to arise from the increasing prevalence of artificial intelligence systems."

New Zealand's Assistant Commissioner of Patents rejected Thaler's patent application in January 2022, adopting a similar view to Australia.

The basis of the ruling was that the term "inventor" intrinsically refers to a natural person and it was "ill-founded" to say otherwise just because the Act does not specifically exclude AI systems.

It also held that the Act was drafted and had always been applied on the assumption that an inventor was a human being.

But Chapman Tripp's Halberg has challenged that assessment, saying the Commissioner conflates "inventor" with "entitlement".

"The Assistant Commissioner in his decision refers to an intrinsic requirement for that the inventor be a person but when the language of the act is examined in closer detail there's no explicit requirement at least that the inventor be a person, only that the applicant for the patent ... is a person."

It was entirely possible that you could have a valid patent for a non-human inventor if there was a person applying for the patent, he said.

He also said the purpose of the Act, among other things, was to promote innovation and economic growth and balance that against the interests of the patent owners and society as a whole.

"Some consideration [by the government] needs to be given to the advantages of granting patents or not granting patents to non-human inventors."

Halberg said he could see arguments on both sides because publication was important but the alternative was that any invention created by these artificial intelligence systems were kept secret and society would not have access to this information.

"Once we address the question of the whether the inventor, for the purposes of the Act, can include an artificial intelligence system then there is certaintly an argument that as the owner of that system Dr Thaler would be entitled to the patent rights of that invention," Halberg said.

Thaler has until 28 February to appeal the decision to the High Court, which Halberg believed has a "high likelihood" of succeeding for the same reasons seen in Australia.

"If Parliament does not agree with that decision, having it overturned by the High Court, we could potentially see some amendments to the patent law to clarify the position and we could see Parliament explicitly saying that the inventor must be a person or cannot be an artificial intelligence system."

RNZ logo
This story was originally published on RNZ.co.nz and is republished with permission.
Related stories
Can artificial intelligence protect people from dating app scams?
AI company raises $105m to create people for 'digital' workforces
Logitech focuses on work meetings with AI powered RightSight 2
Meta says it's building the 'fastest supercomputer in the world'
Analysis: AI the way of the future for modern contact centres
New predictions by Brainly say AI and interactive learning still vital in classrooms of 2022
Top stories
Story image
Digital Transformation / DX
Digital transformation, privacy and the 'darkside' of the Metaverse
Technology is growing more and more sophisticated with each passing year. However, as the metaverse begins to unfold, we're only just scratching the surface to leverage data in new and innovative ways. 
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Mini Motorways (PC)
Dinosaur Polo Club’s follow-up to Mini Metro, Mini Motorways has added Wellington, NZ to the list of cities players can cover with roads.
Story image
Artificial Intelligence / AI
Can artificial intelligence protect people from dating app scams?
A new survey has revealed how much of personal information app users would give to to artificial intelligence.
Story image
ProtonVPN
Over a quarter of people have had data breached - survey
A new Proton survey has explored online data protection habits and reveals how common data breaches are.
Story image
Cybersecurity
Trend Micro helps uncover critical file sharing Samba bug
"This latest vulnerability disclosure highlights the challenges many global security teams have in mitigating risk."
Story image
Recruitment
NZ sees universal wage growth, highest paying regions revealed
Wages are largely up this year, so money may not be the factor it once was in influencing employees willingness to resign.
Story image
BYOD / Bring Your Own Device
Consumerisation tips corporate Australia to click subscribe
Millions of consumers commit to regular, ongoing payments in return for continuous access to goods and services.
Story image
NVIDIA
'Regulatory challenges' kill NVIDIA's Arm acquisition deal
The deal's off but NVIDIA still loses $1.25 billion, which Arm owner SoftBank Group will treat as profit in Q4.
Story image
App
Economic development agency launches new app to pair employers with talent
Whanganui city's economic development agency wants to see locals swiping right on a new matchmaking app set up to pair Whanganui businesses with skilled workers.
Story image
Remote Working
2degrees helps working Kiwis switch off with new app
New research by the company revealed that nearly half of New Zealand adults are looking for a better balance between their online and real lives but don't know how to achieve it.
Story image
Microsoft
Not enough businesses have authentication protection - Microsoft
When it comes to our world online, protecting and defending our most valuable digital asset - our identity - is vital.
Story image
Design
Hands-on review: Skullcandy Grind and Push Active wireless earbuds
Skullcandy’s earbuds tend to offer a stylish design, comfortable fit, and great audio experience. Do the company’s latest earbuds, the Grind and Push Active models continue to impress?
Story image
Gaming
Hands-on review: Jabra Elite 4 Active Wireless Earphones
It’s been a little a while since I’ve tried a new pair of wireless earphones, mainly due to a couple of rough experiences with them in the past.
Story image
Cryptocurrency
The wild west of cryptocurrency fraud & How Kiwis are getting stung
Cryptopia went from launch to managing funds for 1.4 million investors to a significant data breach and its inevitable death - all in just five years.
Story image
DSL
DSL still experiencing rapid rates of decline in OECD countries
High-speed fibre internet continues to be the most significant player in OECD countries, with growth rates still powering ahead of DSL.
Story image
Food delivery service
My Food Bag scales its meal delivery service with Infor
My Food Bag has deployed Infor's Food & Beverage ERP to achieve organisational-wide transparency and full visibility.
Story image
Techweek
Submissions open for Techweek Aotearoa 2022
Those wanting to connect and collaborate in the tech innovation space now have the opportunity to submit proposals for live and hybrid events taking place across NZ in May.
Story image
Manufacturing
Logitech scales the use of recycled plastic in its products
Logitech has exceeded its commitment to incorporate post-consumer recycled plastic into products, reducing its carbon impact.
Story image
Corsair
Hands-on review: Corsair H150i Elite LCD all-in-one CPU cooler
Released just in time for the launch of Intel's 12th generation CPUs, Corsair's H150i Elite LCD cooler is the first to come with the fixings for the new LGA Socket 1700.
Story image
Remote Working
Logitech focuses on work meetings with AI powered RightSight 2
The Logitech RightSight 2 uses audio and video AI to detect people's placement in the room and the location of their voices.
Story image
Open Source
2021 Open Source Awards celebrate best NZ has to offer
"The joy of open source is the joy of sharing, learning from others and building capability that can be used anywhere by anyone."
Story image
Digital Transformation / DX
Metaverse pushes extended reality market spend to $4.84 billion
The COVID-19 pandemic quickened the pace of digital transformation, placing technologies at the very centre of how people live and work.
Story image
Broadband Compare
Best New Zealand broadband providers of 2021 revealed
The best New Zealand broadband and energy providers of 2021 have been revealed at this week's NZ Compare Awards.
Story image
Google
New research reveals concerns on Metaverse and NFTs
It's been hard to escape NFTs and the Metaverse over the past year. But does the public really trust these new virtual innovations?
Story image
PIJF
The Consumer Data Right and what it could mean for Aotearoa's data privacy
“We believe the open data revolution can only strengthen our country’s economic prosperity and individual financial wellbeing.”
Story image
Alibaba
Alibaba cloud will help broadcast the Olympic Winter Games 2022
In collaboration with the Olympic Broadcasting Services, Alibaba's cloud technologies will be utilised during the Olympic Winter Games, Beijing 2022.
Story image
LCD Cooler
Upstream and Socital to trial global retail marketing solution
Trials will soon be underway for a new mobile retail marketing solution, created as part of a partnership between Upstream and Socital.
Story image
Artificial Intelligence / AI
Rage against the machine: Can an AI programme be an inventor?
New Zealand has been caught by a global fight between humans and machines that might define intellectual property rights for the rest of the century.
Story image
Cybersecurity
NZ's first year for Diploma in Cyber Security a success
In response to the growing demand for skilled cybersecurity specialists, the Ara Institute of Canterbury established the Diploma in Cyber Security.
Story image
Snapchat
Snapchat and Ticketmaster announce new media innovation
Snapchat and Ticketmaster have announced a partnership that is set to change the ways of event commerce and media.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Horizon Forbidden West (PS5)
Guerrilla Games hit the jackpot when the developer released Horizon Zero Dawn for the PS4 back in 2017. The developer’s previous Killzone series was well-received, but Horizon Zero Dawn earned the studio lots of GOTY awards.
Story image
NZ Government
Govt creates roadmap for growth in NZ's tech sector
The digital technology sector is now one of the country’s top earners, contributing an estimated $6.6 billion to the economy in 2019.
Story image
Gartner
25% of people will spend at least one hour a day in the metaverse by 2026
Vendors are already building ways for users to replicate their lives in the digital world, according to Gartner.
Story image
Apple iPhone
Three years to afford an iPhone? New global data reveals how long it could take you
The affordability of the latest iPhone model has been put to the test in a new global study, and New Zealanders may have to start saving their pennies.
Story image
Data Privacy
New research reveals data privacy still a big worry for Kiwis
New Zealanders are becoming increasingly worried about their personal data privacy, according to a new InternetNZ survey.
Story image
Drones
KFC takes flight in new drone partnership with Wing
Australia’s first on-demand drone delivery service, Wing, has partnered with KFC to deliver its signature chicken and a variety of other hot and fresh menu items.
Story image
Forrester Research
Forrester's forecast for the APAC tech market indicates a 6.2% growth in 2022
Forrester expects vaccination rates, and the reopening of economies will produce more sustained tech market growth, on par with or higher than before COVID-19.
Story image
Digital Transformation / DX
AI company raises $105m to create people for 'digital' workforces
An Auckland based artificial intelligence company Soul Machines has raised $US70 million ($NZ105m) to meet growing demand for "digital people".
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Chorus (PC/PS5)
Chorus is a narrative space shooter set in an interesting almost open world. The game centres around Nora, the pilot of an AI starship called Forsaken.
Story image
Wireless
Hands-on review: Brother MFC-J4540DW multi-function inkjet printer
The Brother MFC-J4540DW is an A4 duplex printer/scanner/fax machine with a 20-page document feeder.
Story image
Warehouse Group
TechCollect NZ, Warehouse Stationery offer e-waste recycling in handful of stores
While it's a step in the right direction towards managing NZ's e-waste, the lack of accessible locations means that many Kiwis miss out.
Story image
VPN
VPNs are the MVPs, so what exactly can they help you with?
Although a VPN cannot guarantee you 100% anonymity, it does give an extensive amount of protection, so it may definitely be worth a look next time you want to nab a good flight deal or avoid those troublesome ISPs.
Story image
Google
Google introduces Privacy Sandbox on Android to limit data sharing
The solutions will limit sharing of user data with third parties and operate without cross-app identifiers, including advertising ID.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Dying Light 2: Stay Human (PC)
Techland’s long-awaited sequel to their 2015 zombie-killing parkour role-playing game, Dying Light 2: Stay Human, is now available.