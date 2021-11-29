Real-life NZ tractor converted into Farming Simulator 22 game controller

Today

In a world-first, NZ game streamer Dylan “Rudeism” Beck has created the “Tractroller”, turning Kiwi ingenuity up to eleven. Christchurch-based Rudeism is famous for converting all manner of objects to use as controllers in popular video games, including a baguette, a pomegranate and even a microwave.

Australian videogame distributor Five Star Games has teamed up with New Zealand’s Rudeism to create what could be the A/NZ region’s finest agricultural partnership since 1990’s Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement. Rudeism has wired up a fully functioning Case IH Magnum 310 tractor, weighing close to ten tonnes, to use as a controller to play the new Farming Simulator 22 videogame from GIANTS Software.

The Case IH tractor Beck uses to play the game is a new addition to Farming Simulator 22’s roster of over 100 authentic brands and over 400 genuine farming machines. By attaching a few wires here, a few buttons there, the Case IH Magnum 310 is now a fully-functioning game controller.

Speaking on the Trans-Tasman Tractroller partnership, Beck says: “Working on building a tractroller has been an absolute dream of mine ever since I turned my old Honda into a controller to play a racing game years ago. My controller builds have been getting bigger and crazier over the years, and for increasingly intense games, so I’m thankful a relaxing game like Farming Simulator exists to help balance things out.”

Five Star Games Managing Director Darren MacBeth says: “Rudeism has been creating some of the most out-there controllers since time immemorial, and asking him to work on the world’s best farming game has been an honour. We hope this inspires folk to try their own hand at farming, be that picking up a copy of the game or getting their hands dirty. Or both!”

Players of Farming Simulator 22 will enjoy a huge variety of farming operations focusing on agriculture, animal husbandry and forestry. Real machines from Case IH, CLAAS, DEUTZ-FAHR, Fendt, John Deere, Massey Ferguson, New Holland, Valtra and many others are playable in-game across three diverse American and European environments.

The exciting addition of seasonal cycles and production chains in Farming Simulator 22 combine to offer the most realistic farming experience players can enjoy from their own living room.

Players wanting to check out Dylan Beck’s Case IH tractroller should check out the Rudeism Twitch Channel. You may also come across some of his previous adventures, such as using items of food, a goose costume and jellybeans as controllers.

Having launched globally on 22 November, and currently available from all good retailers, Farming Simulator 22 was created by Swiss publisher and developer GIANTS Software with an eye on creating the most realistic farming simulation possible. Beginning in 2008, Farming Simulator now boasts a massive global following of dedicated gamers and farmers alike, a global convention and even an esports league.