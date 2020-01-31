Red Dead Redemption 2 & GTA V are 'record breakers'

Rockstar Games has apparently ‘broken records’ with sales across Red Dead Redemption 2 and Grand Theft Auto V.

Together, both award-winning titles have attained incredible benchmarks for Rockstar Games, with collective lifetime sell-in of Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2 now totalling more than 150 million units worldwide.

Rockstar Games’ total online audience is now its biggest ever, having recorded its largest numbers ever throughout the fourth quarter of calendar 2019.

Red Dead Redemption 2 has apparently achieved a new benchmark as Rockstar’s top-selling title of the last four years (in US dollar sales), while Red Dead Online also continues to see strong growth, hitting a new peak in player numbers in December following the release of the latest update, Moonshiners, topping those numbers again in January.

Grand Theft Auto V has taken the top spot as best-selling game of the past decade (also in U.S. dollar sales), and earning BBC’s top Game of the Decade.

Seven years after release, the shared living world of GTA Online has had its biggest series of back-to-back updates ever in terms of player numbers, with new records set in December and the quarter ending December 31, 2019, following the release of the Diamond Casino & Resort update in July 2019 and the Diamond Casino Heist in December 2019.

In addition to these blockbuster achievements, Grand Theft Auto V also hit a new record for video engagements in January, illustrating how compelling Grand Theft Auto V content is to viewers and broadcasters alike, Rockstar says.

To celebrate the games’ achievements, Rockstar Games will be offering huge bonuses to players in both games starting this week:

GTA Online will feature bonus cash of up to GTA$2,000,000 in its biggest cash giveaway yet. Starting on January 30, players can earn GTA$1,000,000 simply by playing before February 5 and will be able to earn another GTA$1,000,000 by playing between February 6 and February 12.

Red Dead Online players will receive a series of gifts including free access to select roles, special role item giveaways and more, such as: