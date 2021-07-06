Today
Rejoice! Amazon Australia opens to New Zealand customers

By Shannon Williams

New Zealand shoppers now have access to Amazon's Australia store.

More than three years after Amazon launched in Australia, customers across New Zealand can visit Amazon.com.au and shop from millions of products and have them delivered direct to their door from the Australian distribution centre.

The e-commerce giant launched its Australian website in December 2017.

The launch promises faster, cheaper deliveries. Customers can access expedited delivery in as fast as three business days to certain areas in Auckland and Christchurch for AU$6.99, and standard delivery starting at AU$2.99.

“We are excited to offer Kiwis access to millions of products at great prices on Amazon.com.au, all underpinned by convenient delivery options,” says Tony Austin, general manager of exports for Amazon.com.au. 

“We know that many New Zealand customers are already shopping on the US store and we are pleased to be offering them a faster option.”

Amazon has four fulfilment centres in Australia - Melbourne, Sydney, Perth and Brisbane - with a second planned centre for both Melbourne and Sydney. The fulfilment centres allow sellers to store their products at a cost while Amazon picks, packs and ships the items to customers when something is sold.

New Zealand customers can shop anywhere, anytime through the Amazon Shopping app, and desktop and mobile browsers. Customers can also track orders, contact customer service 24 hours a day, read product reviews, or simply browse the growing selection at the time and place that suits them best.

Amazon.com.au is also promising easy returns, with most items delivered with a postage paid label, which enables customers to schedule an at-home pick up or they can drop it off at a nearby DHL location. 

Customers will also be able to shop from the many small businesses that sell on Amazon.com.au including homegrown small New Zealand businesses such as Serious Food Co, The Herb Farm and Bella Honey. 

Customers will also be able to access products from small Australian businesses such as pet products from Sydney based Zenify and baby and toddler products from Little Archer & Co. from the Sunshine Coast, Queensland.

“Amazon Australia has provided immense support to our business from logistics through to accessing new customers," says Roger Holmes, founder of Serious Food Co, a family business from Auckland that harvests organic corn crops to make guilt free snacks.

"They’ve enabled us to move from the cornfields to an online marketplace much more quickly than we could have ever believed,” he says .

