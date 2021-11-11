Story image
Remote Monitoring and Management
Surveillance
Remote Working
Zoho

Remote employee surveillance is dangerous territory

By Shannon Williams, Yesterday

Electric monitoring of home workers by companies is rising rapidly, according to new reports, with more bosses using software to monitor remote workers.

Sridhar Iyengar, managing director for Zoho, says governments should be urged to toughen the rules - and ban most webcam use.

“This new data is alarming and demonstrates how misuse of new technology can allow employers to invade staff privacy through, for example, viewing employees' web browsing page by page, or even watching them at their home 'desk' via their webcam," he says.

Iyengar says what is even more concerning is that governments do not regulate this technology. 

"The ICO is right to guide bosses to ensure their staff are made aware of any remote monitoring and the reasons why it is being deployed," he says. 

"The practices raised in the research are clear examples of employer misuse of remote monitoring software and a violation of employee privacy.”

Iyengar says this 'employee surveillance' is driven by a culture of mistrust that is not in sync with the way working models are determined today. 

"Organisations must find a new approach when it comes to measuring an employee's productivity," he says.

"Managers should judge performance based on results and not by clocking in or clocking out.”

Iyengar says with remote working, a flexible approach is required. 

"Working day hours may vary, and employers must understand this before breaching employee privacy and spying on workers," he says.

"It is crucial to ensure a strong level of trust between employer and employee to make sure that the staff can work flexibly and still deliver on performance. 

"A culture of trust must be a critical element to drive success in the new working era."

However, Iyengar says remote monitoring software does have its place. 

"For example, for employers to spot ways to improve work processes, identify under-use of applications and this may help determine where more staff training is required to aid adoption, for example," he says.

"However, employers need to ensure this ethical use is in practice now and moving forwards in order to maintain a healthy culture where two-way trust is promoted. 

"The building up of trust between the employer and staff is key to employee retention and longevity. No one would want to work in a 'highly surveilled and monitored environment'. Companies who misuse remote monitoring tools for 'staff surveillance', face reputation damage and employees are likely to vote with their feet and find an employer with better values.”

Related stories
New Zealanders unaware of common cyber scams, not taking basic precautions>>
New Zealand employees uncomfortable with monitoring technology>>
The cyber risks of a hybrid working model>>
HP releases new Windows 11 devices>>
Microsoft and LinkedIn share latest data, product innovations for hybrid work>>
25 years since the first network security camera>>
Top stories
Recent stories
Story image
Review
Game Review: Mario Party Superstars
I think this game is a brilliant addition to the Switch’s library and would make a great Christmas gift for anyone young or old. >>
Story image
Review
Game review: The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes (PlayStation 5)
The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes is possibly the strongest in the series yet. The Dark Pictures Anthology is certainly getting better as it goes on.>>
Story image
Phishing
Tech support scams are the number 1 phishing threat - report
“Tech support scams are effective because they prey on fear, uncertainty and doubt to trick recipients into believing they face a dire cybersecurity threat.">>
Story image
Data Protection
New Zealanders unaware of common cyber scams, not taking basic precautions
Despite best intentions, most New Zealanders overlook key steps to protect sensitive data.>>
Story image
Gaming
Game review – Call of Duty: Vanguard (PS5)
Even though the Call of Duty series has followed the same formula for years and years, the franchise still makes millions of dollars every year. >>
Story image
SMS
Global SMS scam uncovered on Google Play Store, promoted on Tik Tok and Instagram
More than 150 premium SMS scam applications have been discovered as part of a campaign dubbed “UltimaSMS” using Instagram and Tik Tok.>>
Story image
Huawei
COP26: Huawei tackles climate change with tech innovation
Technology innovation will play a central role in tackling climate change and achieving carbon reduction goals. >>
Story image
Artificial Intelligence / AI
Sneak peaks into new AI power technology at Adobe Max 2021
Adobe has kicked off Adobe MAX 2021 and revealed previews of the cutting-edge innovations and experimental technology being developed in Adobe Labs.>>
Story image
Facebook
BREAKING: Facebook rebrands to Meta, Zuckerberg unveils 'metaverse'
"The metaverse will feel like a hybrid of today's online social experiences, sometimes expanded into three dimensions or projected into the physical world.">>
Story image
Ransomware
Cybersecurity experts weigh in on U.S govt's $10 million reward for info on DarkSide ransomware group
DarkSide was the culprit behind the ransomware attack on Colonial Pipeline, which saw the company to pay a $4.4 million ransom.>>
Story image
Vodafone
Vodafone commits to SMEs, joins Digital Boost Alliance Aotearoa
“SME’s are the backbone of New Zealand business, and are facing unprecedented hardship and challenges due to COVID-19 and the subsequent lockdowns and restrictions.">>
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: The Google Nest Cam (2nd gen) and Nest Doorbell
Since 2014, Google has been churning out Nest products left, right and centre. We take a look at the Nest Doorbell and the 2nd generation indoor wired Nest Cam.>>
Story image
Smartphone
Hands-on review: Nokia X20
Unless you are a device snob, you will be more than happy to own a device that won’t cost the price of a high-spec laptop but will provide you with reliable and future-proofed usage.>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
The three horsemen of cyber risks: misinformation, disinformation, and fake news
"To deal with these cyber risks, businesses and authorities need to establish cybersecurity practices and policies that can evolve and adapt to the multifaceted cyberthreats.">>
Story image
Nintendo
Game review: The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD (Nintendo Switch)
The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD is a really fun slice of the past that we all get to enjoy again.>>
Story image
Samsung
Hands-on review: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G>>
Story image
Gaming
The LEGO Super Mario universe is getting kinda spooky>>
Story image
Review
Game review: Forza Horizon 5 (Xbox Series X)>>
Story image
Collaboration
Adobe announces major updates to Creative Cloud at MAX 2021>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
NZ pours billions into IoT - so what are we doing to secure it?>>
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: Swann SecureAlert 4 Camera 4 Channel 4K Ultra HD Wi-Fi Security System>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
Mobile phone use puts two-thirds of workers at risk of a cyber security attack>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
Cybercriminals increase attacks on vulnerable retailers as global supply chain crisis worsens>>
Story image
Intel
Intel unveils its 12th-Gen CPUs>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
It's time for Kiwis to define the meaning of digital identity in Aotearoa>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
What is NZ’s Cyber Security Emergency Response Plan?>>
Story image
Hacking
Hackers leak 5 million email addresses daily - reports>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
Zero trust in NZ, and its rise from fringe approach to industry standard>>
Story image
Ministry of Health
Auckland-based firm MATTR to develop My Vaccine Pass for MoH>>
Story image
Facebook
The metaverse poses "terrifying dangers" - is it the new internet? Expert says yes>>
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: Yubico's YubiKey Bio brings no-nonsense biometrics to 2FA>>
Story image
Cryptocurrency
Scammers using Google Ads to steal $500k of cryptocurrency>>
Story image
Shopify
COVID-19 pandemic continues to change Kiwis' shopping habits, report finds>>
More stories