Reolink marks 17 years with up to 54% off security gear

Reolink has launched a 17th anniversary sale on selected home security products, with discounts of up to 54% on some of its best-selling devices.

The offers cover standalone cameras, solar-powered bundles and a home hub package for residential monitoring. The largest percentage discount applies to the Argus Eco Pro, now priced at $111.30, down from $241.99.

The Argus Eco Pro is a 5MP dual-band WiFi camera designed for wire-free use around entrances, gardens and side paths. It runs on solar and battery power and is sold as a standalone unit.

Remote coverage

Also on sale is the Go PT Ultra with Solar Panel, aimed at sites without WiFi access. The device uses 4G LTE and 4K UHD imaging for locations such as remote homes, sheds and worksites.

The single-unit Go PT Ultra bundle is priced at $311.99, down 20% from $389.99. A two-pack version costs $540.39, 30% below its previous price of $771.99.

The sale also includes a larger package built around the Reolink Home Hub. The kit contains the Home Hub, four 4K Altas PT Ultra battery cameras and Solar Panel 2 units, and is priced at $979.99, down from $1,399.99.

Bundle focus

The package is intended to provide multi-point coverage across a property through centrally managed devices. Reolink has expanded its range over the past year, including additions such as its Floodlight Series.

The anniversary promotion highlights the company's consumer lineup at a time of strong demand for home monitoring equipment across both connected and off-grid settings. The discounted products reflect a focus on battery operation, solar charging and mobile connectivity for users looking to avoid fixed wiring.

Reolink says it serves millions of users globally with security products for homes and businesses. The anniversary offers focus on products for domestic buyers, including cameras for garden paths, entry points and remote properties.

The price cuts vary significantly across the line-up. The Argus Eco Pro has the steepest percentage discount, while the Home Hub package delivers the largest absolute saving at $420.

Pricing spread

The Go PT Ultra single-pack is reduced by $78, while the two-pack bundle is down $231.60. The Argus Eco Pro is discounted by $130.69 from its original listed price.

The sale gives users a chance to upgrade existing home monitoring systems or add coverage in locations where conventional broadband is unavailable. The discounted range includes WiFi-based and 4G-enabled models, as well as hub-based kits for broader property coverage.

The Home Hub package combines four cameras with solar panels in a single bundle, making it the most expensive item in the anniversary line-up even after the reduction to $979.99.

Across the three featured offers, the pricing points to a push on bundled systems as well as lower-cost entry products. Reolink is pairing lower headline prices with products aimed at different parts of the home security market, from single-camera placements to larger multi-camera installations.

Reolink has been in business for 17 years.