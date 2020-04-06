f5-nz logo
Story image

Report: Majority of New Zealanders exposed to cyber crime

06 Apr 2020
Shannon Williams
Share:

More than a third of Kiwis have experienced a cyber crime incident in the past 12 months, according to new research. 

The NortonLifeLock Cyber Safety Insights Report found 1.2 million New Zealanders (36%) are estimated to have experienced cyber crime in 2019. On top of that, almost 5.4 million hours or an average of 4.3 hours per victim were spent resolving issues created by the crime.

Close to a third of New Zealand cyber crime victims (30%) were impacted financially with an estimated loss of NZ$108 million in the past year, the report found.

According to the research, one in six New Zealand adults have experienced identity theft. More than 605,000 New Zealand adults (17%) experienced identity theft, with 5% impacted in 2019. ore than half of Kiwis (56%), whether they have experienced identity theft or not, said they very worried that their identity will be stolen.

Fifty percent of respondents to the research said they felt they are well-protected against ID theft occurring, however two thirds (67%) said they would have no idea what to do if their identity were stolen, while and 85% wish they had more information on what to do if their identity were stolen.

"What we are seeing is New Zealanders who have historically taken a 'she'll be right attitude' are increasingly aware of the chance of identity theft, but don't know what to do if it does happen, and they're desperate for more information," comments Mark Gorrie, territory manager and cyber security expert, APJ, NortonLifeLock. 

The report found that distrust among New Zealand consumers towards social media providers outpaced the global average (54% do not trust at all vs. 43% global average). However, compared to those in other markets, more New Zealand respondents trust healthcare providers (94% trust a lot/a little vs. 89% global average) and the government (84% trust a lot/a little vs. 72% global average) when it comes to managing and protecting personal information.  

 Less than half of New Zealand consumers give credit to companies (40%) or the government (46%) for doing enough when it comes to data privacy and protection, the report says. And, almost half (46%) believe that New Zealand is behind most other countries when it comes to data privacy laws.

"Once the Privacy Bill comes into force, New Zealanders may begin to feel differently," says Gorrie.

"Once enacted, the Privacy Bill should put the onus on businesses to ensure they're keeping personal information safe and secure".

 Under the proposed new regulations, New Zealand businesses must report serious data breaches to the Office of the Privacy Commissioner. Businesses also must provide the personal information held on an individual back to that individual if they ask for it. 

"An important part of the bill requires overseas service providers, like social media or cloud software companies, to also comply with the new laws," Gorrie adds.

 The report found New Zealanders are split on who should be held most responsible for ensuring personal information and data privacy are protected. Nearly 4 in 10 (38%) believe the government should be held most responsible, while one-third (33%) put the burden on companies, followed closely by individual consumers (29%)  who should be protecting their own data privacy by reading the policies and ensuring their personal information is shared only with companies they trust.  

 The majority of New Zealand adults (86%) believe consumers should always read companies privacy policies in full but a mere 2% report always doing so themselves, the report shows. Only 9% say they do it often. In fact, New Zealanders are among the most likely to rarely/never read privacy policies (56% vs. 47% global average).

According to the research, most of the New Zealanders who do not always read privacy policies in full say its because they are too confusing (80% vs. 735 global average), and they feel they have no choice but to accept the policies in order to use the app or service (86% vs. 78% global average). And 9 out of 10 (89%) say that they would be more willing to read privacy policies if they were given choices about how their personal information could or couldn't be used; this is even more persuasive for adults in New Zealand than many other markets (82% global average).

 As security measures in public spaces increase, facial recognition technology is becoming more common place, according to the report. New Zealand consumers are among the most familiar with facial recognition (64% vs. 52% global average), second only to India (70%) and on par with the United States (64%). 

Despite familiarity with the technology, skepticism remains. The majority of New Zealand consumers (66%) believe facial recognition will be abused or misused in the next year above the global average of 62%. 

The report suggests New Zealanders overwhelmingly believe businesses (93%) and the government (92%) should be required to inform and report where or when they are using facial recognition well above the global averages (87 and 86% respectively). Specifically, the top concern among New Zealand consumers when it comes to facial recognition is the ability for cyber criminals to access and/or manipulate their facial recognition data and steal their identity (41%). 

"The NortonLifeLock Cyber Safety Insights Report brings to light the trends we've been seeing in New Zealand over the past year," Gorrie says. 

"People are becoming more aware of their presence online and the value of their personal data. It's not enough to simply have anti-virus software installed on a laptop anymore. It's critical that any cyber security plan designed to protect you and your family is comprehensive," he says.

Related stories:
Scammers using Bitcoin, sextortion to take advantage of Coronavirus fears
Hands-on review: Norton Lifelock's Norton 360 security suite
Hands-on review: Norton Security gets the safety and freedom balance right
May 17 is Pink Shirt Day: How you can help prevent cyberbullying
It's 'lights out' for two more dark web marketplaces
Europol makes 61 arrests & nets €6.2 million in dark web crackdown
Dig deeper:
Story image
Vodafone warns customers as online scams increase due to COVID-19
Vodafone New Zealand is urging its customers to be more vigilant on digital channels.More
Story image
Asia home to half of the world's internet users
Asia has 2.3 billion internet users, which equated to 50.3% of the world’s internet user population.More
Story image
A quick look at Xbox Series X & PlayStation 5 specs
While we won’t go into every little detail, here are some hardware specs for both. More
Story image
How 3SIXT became a $250m consumer electronics success
We follow the fascinating journey over six years of the Australian consumer electronics brand 3SIXT.More
Story image
HP mobilises 3D printing resources to provide critical COVID-19 equipment
The company says more than 1,000 3D printed parts have already been delivered to local hospitals, and essential equipment being delivered include face masks, face shields, mask adjusters, nasal swabs, hands-free door openers, and respirator parts. More
Story image
Will COVID-19 break New Zealand's cash habit?
Despite the majority of local businesses that remain open during the current COVID-19 lockdown introducing card-only transactions, the majority of New Zealanders still carry cashMore
Story image
Vodafone warns customers as online scams increase due to COVID-19
Vodafone New Zealand is urging its customers to be more vigilant on digital channels.More
Story image
Asia home to half of the world's internet users
Asia has 2.3 billion internet users, which equated to 50.3% of the world’s internet user population.More
Story image
A quick look at Xbox Series X & PlayStation 5 specs
While we won’t go into every little detail, here are some hardware specs for both. More
Story image
How 3SIXT became a $250m consumer electronics success
We follow the fascinating journey over six years of the Australian consumer electronics brand 3SIXT.More
Story image
HP mobilises 3D printing resources to provide critical COVID-19 equipment
The company says more than 1,000 3D printed parts have already been delivered to local hospitals, and essential equipment being delivered include face masks, face shields, mask adjusters, nasal swabs, hands-free door openers, and respirator parts. More
Story image
Will COVID-19 break New Zealand's cash habit?
Despite the majority of local businesses that remain open during the current COVID-19 lockdown introducing card-only transactions, the majority of New Zealanders still carry cashMore
Story image
Global lockdowns put pressure on internet infrastructure
With COVID-19 resulting in many countries going into lockdown, more people are transitioning to working and studying remotely, putting more pressure on internet infrastructure around the world.More
Story image
ASUS unveils ROG Zephyrus gaming notebook
ASUS’ Republic of Gamers (ROG) is back with another addition to its gaming notebook line, the Zephyrus G14.More
Story image
Opportunity knocks for robotics in world of COVID-19
ABI Research highlights that while manufacturing opportunities are down, the worlds of disinfecting, surveillance and delivery are opening.More
Story image
Survey reveals challenges facing Kiwis working at home
35% of survey respondents say that they feel less productive, and 35-44 year olds expect working with kids at home may prove a challenge.More
Story image
Game Review: Doom Eternal (PC)
Doom Eternal does not hold back, bathing the screen in blood at every opportunity. More
Story image
ISPs pledge continued service as internet infrastructure feels the pressure
Some ISPs have already reported a huge increase in daytime, home-based internet usage as New Zealanders move their work into their living rooms, studies and spare rooms.More
Story image
Google's 12 remote working tips for better productivity
We've compiled Google's top tips for remote working in 2020.More
Story image
Trade Me outlaws all 'non-essential' items, announces strict new guidelines
In addition to severely limiting the items which can be traded on the site, Trade Me has also made all payments contactless, and limited item delivery to courier services (no pick-ups).More
Story image
Worrying gap in local consumer cybersecurity savvy
New research shows A/NZ consumers feel clued in, but there’s clear room for improvement in their education and tools.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Wacom One graphics tablet
With the current climate encouraging social isolation, I’ve been spending several hours a day searching out and embracing my inner artistic muse. More
Story image
Game review: Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Xbox One)
Ori and the Will of the Wisps is still one of the best Microsoft exclusives out there. If you are a PC or Xbox One owner, you do not want to miss out on this rare masterpiece.More
Story image
Mastercard extends free access to STEM curriculum for girls
Mastercard and education firm Scholastic have expanded free access to Mastercard’s STEM curriculum designed for 8-12 year-old girls.More
Story image
3D printing offers hope to healthcare workers during COVID-19
3D printing has been utilised by medical institutions and staff on the frontlines to solve immediate challenges around safety as stocks of personal protective equipment (PPE) drop.More
Story image
NZ telcos to provide essential repair services using 'no contact' model
Telecommunications companies have closed their doors for usual retail service, but will provide repairs and modem and phone provisions only if there is a genuine connectivity issue.More
Story image
Vodafone opens Essential Connectivity Hubs during COVID-19 lockdown
Vodafone New Zealand has opened 45 stores this week to support New Zealanders with essential services during the COVID-19 lockdown period. More
Story image
IDC: AR/VR market will still see eventual growth in 2020
AR and VR headsets will see shipments decline in the near term due to COVID-19, but the long-term outlook is positive, according to IDC.More
Story image
Hands-on review: ROG-STRIX-RX5700XT-O8G-Gaming GPU
Is this the best value graphics card for 1440p gaming? We find outMore
Story image
Microsoft overhauls Office 365, rebrands it 'Microsoft 365'
The 'refresh' of Office 365 will feature new artificial intelligence (AI), rich content and templates, and cloud-powered experiences, says Microsoft.More
Story image
Working from home? Accessorise your home office for efficiency
COVID-19 is showing no signs of slowing down in the near future, and work-from-home setups may need to stay in place for months to come. Why not make your rig as comfortable as stylish as possible?More
Story image
Vodafone urges customers to go digital, expects call times to increase
"Due to precautionary measures in New Zealand and internationally, our customer care teams are managing the impacts of COVID-19 while dealing with higher call volumes."More
Story image
Hands-on review: Skull & Co GripCase Bundle for Nintendo Switch
As soon as I unboxed the GripCase Bundle, it was obvious that the product was of high quality, and that the team at Skull & Co seemed to have thought of everything to maximise comfort and extended handheld playability.More
How our publisher harnessed machine learning to overhaul Techday websites
Our publisher, Sean Mitchell, went to CoderSchool in Ho Chi Minh City to learn how to implement machine learning into Techday.More
COVID-19: Zoom downloads explode as people work from home
Between February 22 and March 22 2020, Zoom application downloads increased by 1,270%. More
Why you might want to buy tech right now
Manufacturing disruption, closed borders, remote working and learning, economic downturn - it might pay to get that purchase in now.More
Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip hits A/NZ this week
It's already available for preorder, and will hit stores on 3 April.More
Nanogirl launches online STEM learning programme for self-isolated Kiwis
The team at Nanogirl have launched an online learning platform for Kiwi kids to help get them through the COVID-19 lockdown period. More
Game review: Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX (Switch)
This is a charming game with a beautiful art style, but it's definitely on the grindy side.More
Cyclone named essential NZ supplier for online learning devices
The Ministry of Education has selected Cyclone as one of a handful of essential business suppliers for devices and technologies used in distance and online learning.More
Check your home network: Demand will congest internet during Covid-19 lockdown
New Zealand Telecommunications Forum says demand for data will increase as New Zealanders use their home networks to access internet to continue working, learning and to entertain themselves once the entire country goes into self-isolation. More
HPE NZ posts net profit in FY19 results, improving on prior year's loss
HPE New Zealand has revealed its financial results for the financial year ending 31 October, seeing a net profit when compared to FY18's net loss.More
Govt widens 'essential products' to include tech goods
New Zealand businesses are now able to sell ‘essential’ non-food consumer products such as computer equipment and mobile phones, while the country remains at Alert Level 4 lockdown.More
Game review - One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4
It's a decent Dynasty Warriors type game that fans of the anime and manga will enjoy a lot.More
Vodafone seeing traffic increasing up to 100% more than February
Vodafone says it has added more capacity and has changed the way it manages voice and data traffic across the network.More
Game review: My Hero One’s Justice 2
If you’ve never heard of My Hero One’s Justice 2, the game is based on the manga/anime called My Hero Academia.More
DataRobot offers free AI platform to help fight COVID-19
"We're inspired by the passion of our employees, customers, partners, and the data science community who all have expressed interest in identifying ways to help address this global pandemic."More
Trade Me announces full migration to cloud with Google Cloud partnership
The online auction website says the move will migrate all systems and applications off its on-premise data centres and fully migrate to the cloud.More
Esports granted official status by Sport New Zealand
New Zealand is only the twenty-first country in the world to officially recognise a national body for esports, whether directly or through their National Olympic Committees or national sport agencies.More
Smart speaker market continues to grow - report
“Markets [in which] smart speakers are booming saw the most significant year-on-year growth.”More
Hands-on review: Skull & Co’s Jumpgate for Nintendo Switch
The portability, safety, and versatility of the Jumpgate dock make it the best portable Nintendo Switch dock on the market.More
More stories