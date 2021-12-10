Story image
Retail giants abandon paper receipts this Christmas

By Ryan Morris-Reade, Today

Slyp has announced national partnerships with several leading fashion retailers, including Scotch & Soda, Converse, Hurley and Peter Sheppard.

The company says the partnership will see the retailers switch off paper receipt printing unless requested for in-store purchases across a combined 42 stores. Slyp Smart Receipts will be available to customers instantly via their banking app. 

NAB is the first to deploy the feature for their app users, with other major banks also integrating the new technology. Meanwhile, non-NAB cardholders can receive the Slyp Smart Receipts via SMS.

As some of the biggest names in retail now offer Slyp Smart Receipts via bank apps and SMS, the company believes the move is indicative of a nationwide shift in consumer behaviour. It says the cashless revolution saw consumers rapidly move away from cash to cards due to added convenience. The Smart Receipt goes one step further by adding sustainability to the equation and laying the foundations for a paperless society. The roll-out is powered by Slyp's point-of-sale integrations with Apparel21, enabling merchants to seamlessly switch on Slyp Smart Receipts to deliver a greener proof of purchase to customers.

"With COVID-19 restrictions around the country coming to an end and this year Christmas spending anticipated to reach $60 billion, Slyp Smart Receipts will enable retailers to offer entirely contactless transactions and remove the hassle of receipt keeping over the Christmas period," the company says.

"Scotch & Soda, Converse, Hurley and Peter Sheppard join over 60 other merchants Australia-wide, including Veronika Maine, Cue, Purebaby and Chemist Warehouse, in offering Slyps fully-itemised Smart Receipts as an intuitive and sustainable alternative to standard paper receipts."

With more retail partnerships and additional bank integrations planned, Slyp hopes to be in the hands of one in two Australians within the next 12 months. It says in doing so, it could become the single biggest customer network in Australia.

"We're on a mission to eradicate paper receipts at the point-of-sale and make sure that all Australians have access to the Smart Receipt experience," says Slyp co-founder and CEO, Paul Weingarth.

"First, we saw single-use plastics go, and with the recent pledge by 100 countries to end and reverse deforestation by 2030, it's time to do away with paper receipts," he says.

"Brick and mortar retailers are emerging from what has been another incredibly tough year. As we leave lockdowns behind and borders reopen, contactless has become the new normal and customers are seeking retail environments that keep them safe. By partnering with Slyp, retailers can eliminate contact from the transaction experience while limiting the production of unnecessary paper waste."

Sascha Moore, national brand manager at Scotch & Soda, says, "At Scotch & Soda we strive to be progressive both in design and business. We want to positively contribute to climate protection, so partnering with Slyp was a natural fit for us. By switching on Smart Receipts, we can reduce our environmental impact and limit our waste production."

She says they're thrilled to be ditching paper receipts across stores Australia-wide, a step the company believes will benefit the planet and elevate the shopping experience for its customers. 

"Through the partnership, we can modernise the in-store experience at Scotch & Soda and invest in strengthening the relationships with our customers through delivering them a better brand experience."

