FutureFive New Zealand logo
Consumer technology news from the future
Hot topics
Augmented Reality
Drones
Gaming
Review
Smartphone
Story image
Retailers
Online shopping
Digital Transformation
Klarna

Retailers must invest in new tech to keep up with online shopping demand

By Shannon Williams
Yesterday

In 2023, New Zealand shoppers are expecting digital transformation, with 8 in 10 saying retailers need to invest in new technology, according to a new report.

New research from Klarna reveals that 4 in 10 New Zealand shoppers believe they will shop mostly online in 2023. But there are pain points in the digital shopping experience to address, and the vast majority (79%) believe retailers need to continuously invest in new technology to meet the evolving needs of consumers.

The report Shopping pulse: New Zealand includes insights based on the findings of a recent survey of 1,085 New Zealand shoppers and an internationally comparative survey of over 11,740 respondents across 11 other countries (the US, UK, Australia, Germany, Austria, the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Sweden, Norway and Finland).

"We have seen shopping habits change since the beginning of the pandemic," says Katrina Ang, Klarna director of marketing, Australia and New Zealand. 

"This has resulted in a higher demand for more purchasing opportunities at our fingertips, as well as greater expectations when it comes to the online customer experience," she says.

"Our new report reveals that almost 1-in-2 New Zealanders believe that they will shop mostly online in 2023. I'm looking forward to seeing how retailers in the year ahead adapt to the ever-evolving online customer and the innovative new tech that will emerge from this."

Perceived hurdles in the online shopping experience may prevent digital growth and todays shoppers are looking for innovative solutions offering a better shopping experience. The most wanted improvements online are frictionless payments (41%), personalised product recommendations (33%) and a seamless omni channel experience (33%).

4 in 10 New Zealand shoppers believe they will shop mostly online in 2023.

Forty per cent of New Zealand shoppers believe they will make most of the purchases online in 2023, which ranks 6th out of 12 in an international comparison, and on par with Australia. This means that New Zealand shoppers believe they will be shopping online in the future to a good extent and ahead of Austria (39%), Finland (36%), France (35%), and Norway (30%).

Other key findings from the report include:

Entertainment is the only product category in New Zealand shopped more often online than in physical stores.

Clothing & Shoes, Groceries, Home & Garden and Pharmaceutical Products are bought in physical stores to a much higher extent than other product categories. During the past month, 49% shopped Clothing & Shoes offline, while 33% did so in physical stores - the equivalent shares for Groceries was 82% in physical stores (vs 29% online), Home & Garden (50% offline vs 17% online), Pharmaceutical products (58% offline vs 18% online).

Mobile shopping is on the rise. Device preferences are shifting as 61% have shopped more often on their mobile phone compared to just two years ago (Gen Z 78%, Millennials 66%). Looking for deals and price promotions (95%), comparing prices (91%) and keeping track of deliveries and returns (89%) are the most common mobile shopping-related activities. Almost 9 in 10 (86%) of New Zealand shoppers have shopped using their smartphone to research products while in physical stores.

Investment in new technologies by retailers is critical. The majority of New Zealand shoppers (79%) from all generations believe retailers need to continuously invest in new technology to meet the evolving needs of consumers, which holds true for all generations (Gen Z 72%, Millennials 75%, Gen X 68% and Baby Boomer 65%).

Social media and online live shopping events drive discovery and more informed purchasing decisions. Almost 3 in 10 New Zealand shoppers have purchased a product after seeing it on social media. The top social media platforms for shopping are Facebook (61%), Youtube (50%) and Instagram (43%). Among those social media shoppers, nearly 7 in 10 (67%) have purchased a product directly from the platform, ranking 1st out of 12 countries - ahead of the US (58%), and Australia (51%).

Shoppers are looking for innovative online shopping experiences. Although only 18% have participated in a livestream shopping event, 21% have heard about it. Over 3 in 5 Gen Zers in New Zealand have already participated in such an event. Some of the biggest benefits of livestream shopping are recommendations (32%), allowing more informed purchase decisions (31%) and real-time engagement (30%). Interactivity (games, quizzes, giveaways) appeal the most to Millennials (36%).

Shoppers look for smarter payment options. Whilst New Zealand shoppers have the highest preference for physical/plastic cards (75%), there is a growing interest towards virtual cards. 91% of those who have tried a virtual card (29%) would rather make all future online purchases with virtual cards instead of physical cards, mainly because of convenience (65%), increased anonymity, privacy and security (56%) and fraud protection (48%).

Related stories
Publicis Sapient and The Man Cave drive digital transformation for mental health
SAP partners with New Zealand Rugby for digital transformation
A/NZ shoppers plan to spend less, be more selective
First digital tool to help reduce commuter carbon emissions
Canstar awards Mighty Ape for Most Satisfied Customers
Metaverse pushes extended reality market spend to $4.84 billion
Top stories
Story image
Data Protection
How secure is accounting software data in Aotearoa?
A recent Xero study found ICT spending for NZ businesses has increased 25% compared to pre-pandemic levels, so how safe is accounting software?
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: GoDice
In a world where we’re more connected than ever to our smart devices, startup company Particula believes that its innovative product GoDice is the answer to getting everyone reconnected with one another - by turning that smart device into an interactive board game.
Story image
Gaming
Sony releases a new gaming gear brand for PC gamers
Sony has unveiled INZONETM, a new gaming gear brand for PC gamers that makes gaming more immersive and offers greater gaming ability.
Story image
Digital Transformation
Retailers must invest in new tech to keep up with online shopping demand
There's a higher demand for more purchasing opportunities at our fingertips, as well as greater expectations when it comes to the online customer experience."
Story image
Electricity
Canstar finds Flick Electric NZ’s favourite provider
Canstar’s annual research to find New Zealand’s favourite electricity provider reveals Flick Electric has come out on top.
Story image
Gaming
Hands-on review: 16GB PNY XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X 3600MHz DDR4
PNY sent over its 16GB XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X 3600MHz CL16 DDR4 module kit for testing. The kit contains two 8GB dual-channel modules with RGB lighting.
Story image
Gaming
AMD introduces FSR 2.0 giving gaming GPUs a boost
Not only have AMD proudly announced their new line-up of Radeon RX 6000-series graphics cards, but the company has also unveiled the first games to support its FSR 2.0 technology.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Fobia – St. Dinfna Hotel
When it comes to horror video games, they usually need to have a good balance between suspense and a little bit of action.
Story image
Design
Hands-on review: Phillips Hue starter kit
The set-up was one of the simplest I have ever had to do. It is also where the products shine. I was able to connect the bridge, the three lightbulbs and the strip within 10 min.
Story image
Financial results
Margins & revenues up at New Zealand arm of Acer Computer
We look at the local financial statements of Taiwanese manufacturer Acer Computer Inc.
Story image
Entelar
How TruSens air purifiers can create healthier workspaces
The pandemic has heightened our awareness of our own and others’ health, and made us all much more conscious of the environments we work in.
Story image
Cloud
Microsoft launches the Surface Laptop Go 2 with new features
Microsoft has introduced the new Surface Laptop Go 2, adding to the company’s growing portfolio of Surface Laptop devices.
Story image
Cybersecurity
Unknown connections: How safe is public WiFi in Aotearoa?
If it's not your own household WiFi, then who has control of your data and is your connection actually safe?
Story image
Web Development
Whitecliffe fosters careers for the future of tech
Do you want a career in Information Technology, Networking, Web Development, Software Development, or are you looking to upskill?
Story image
Robotic Process Automation / RPA
Automated Guided Vehicles at seaports to grow 26% by 2027
ABI Research says the global use of Automated Guided Vehicles in seaports will exceed 150,000 deployments by 2027. Port authorities are also looking into 5G private networks.
Story image
Remote Working
Hands-on review: EcoFlow River Pro Portable Power station
We get hands-on with an extremely versatile device that every remote worker or outdoor enthusiast should consider.
Story image
Dark web
Cybercrime in Aotearoa: How does New Zealand law define it?
‘Cybercrime’ is a term we hear all the time, but what exactly is it, and how does New Zealand define it in legal terms?
Story image
Cloud
Apple reveals new iOS 16 features set to enhance sharing and communication
Apple has unveiled an all-new Lock Screen experience and new ways to share and communicate in iOS 16.
Story image
Artificial Intelligence
Adobe launches AI-powered updates to Photoshop and Lightroom
Adobe says the updates use Adobe Sensei AI and machine learning to simplify complex workflows and streamline cross-device collaboration.
Story image
Cybersecurity
The link between cybersecurity, extremist threat and misinformation online in Aotearoa
Long story short, it's often the case that misinformation, threat and extremism link closely to cybersecurity issues and cyber harm.
Story image
Digital Transformation
Publicis Sapient and The Man Cave drive digital transformation for mental health
Publicis Sapient and The Man Cave are joining forces to help support the mental health and wellbeing of young men around the world.
Story image
Broadband
Mercury launches broadband and fibre packages for NZ customers
Mercury has officially launched Mercury Broadband, giving its electricity and gas customers the ability to add fibre to their existing Mercury account.
Story image
Cloud
Linktree Marketplace creates new commerce options for creators
Linktree has launched Linktree Marketplace, a new forum for users to discover all of Linktree's partners, Link Apps, and integrations in one place.
Story image
N4L
N4L, Spark, Chorus partner for Hyperfibre school upgrade
Networks for Learning (N4L) has partnered with Spark and Chorus to upgrade Wellington College to Hyperfibre, fostering stronger outcomes for students and teachers.
Story image
Cloud
Google announces new version of Chromecast with remote features
Google has announced its newest version of Chromecast, featuring a variety of new features and a new look.
Story image
Review
Hands-on review – CleanMyMac X utility for macOS
We get hands-on with a useful utility that macOS users never thought they needed but probably do.
Story image
Wireless
Hands-on review: JBL Quantum 610 Wireless
The new Quantum 610 gaming headset is the latest addition to JBL’s Quantum range and the successor to its popular Quantum 600 model.
Story image
Skills shortage
Tech salaries increase as skills shortage inflates expectations
More technology professionals will receive a pay rise this coming financial year than last, with skills shortages creating a once-in-a-career market.
Story image
Commerce Commission
ComCom puts electronics sector on notice over resale price maintenance
The Commerce Commission has concluded an investigation into allegations that television manufacturers were engaging in illegal resale price maintenance.
Story image
Christchurch
Enable launches free Wi-Fi in Christchurch city centre
Fibre broadband provider, Enable, and the Christchurch City Council have launched their new Christchurch Free Wi-Fi service in the central city. 
Story image
Cloud
Apple improves Mac operating system with latest offering
Apple has unveiled the latest version of its desktop operating system, macOS Ventura, providing users with tools for greater productivity.
Story image
Gaming
Intel Arc A380 graphics units launched in China, global release imminent
New Intel Arc A380 graphics units are set to bring next-generation technologies to gamers and content creators in the coming months. 
Story image
Design
Hands-on review: Samsung S22 Ultra
I have been impressed by the functions Samsung packed into this phone. I did actually make one phone call on this phone, in between trying out as many of its other uses that I could pack in.
Story image
Cloud
Apple brings redesigned MacBook Air and updated MacBook Pro to market
Apple has introduced a redesigned MacBook Air and an updated 13-inch MacBook Pro, both powered by the new M2 chip.
Story image
Wireless
ComCom finds NZ broadband compares well with Australia
A new report published by the Commerce Commission has found New Zealand's Ultra-Fast Broadband (UFB) compares well to Australia's National Broadband Network.
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: Morphée
Life in the twenty-first century has become a 24-hour affair. Morphée promises to help restore some balance to your life.
Story image
Sustainability
CarbonCrop launches native regeneration scheme, backed by AI
Granted exclusively for native forest, Native CCUs are the first voluntary carbon credits of their kind available in New Zealand.
Story image
Film review
Film review: Jurassic World Dominion
This movie is what happens when you cross a lot of hungry dinos with humanity trying desperately to redeem itself for a mistake, and boy does it try.
Story image
Cloud
Apple announces new developer tools and APIs for better app experiences
The new announcement encompasses new tools, technologies and APIs that the company says are designed to help developers create better and more involved experiences for their users.
Story image
Cloud
Sony expands X-Series portable speaker range with three new models
The company says the SRS-XG300, SRS-XE300 and SRS-XE200 all contain high-quality and powerful sound pressure due to X-Balanced Speaker Units.
Story image
Cloud
Adobe Substance 3D updates, looks to the metaverse
A look at all of Adobe's major updates for Substance 3D and how its services are enabling businesses to get metaverse ready.
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Starter Kit A60
Philips’ range of Hue smart lighting promises to make any home a smart home. Techday’s Darren Price checks out the Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Starter Kit A60.
Story image
Cloud
Apple unveils M2 with 50% more memory bandwidth than M1
Compared to M1, M2 has an 18% faster CPU, a 35% more powerful GPU, a 40% faster Neural Engine, and delivers 50% more memory bandwidth and up to 24GB of fast unified memory.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: The Quarry (PC)
Supermassive Games channel 1980s teen horror movies with their latest suspense-filled cinematic adventure, The Quarry.