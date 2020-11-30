f5-nz logo
Story image

Review: BlueAnt X5 bloody good Party Speaker

30 Nov 2020
Ben Moore
Share:

BlueAnt’s X5 party speaker is a great piece of kit that can bring new life to the sound in any room for under AU$400/NZ$500.

It’s portable, battery-powered, small and looks pretty good but still manages to pack a real punch.

You can find a full list of specs at the bottom of the article.

First, let’s talk functionality 

When I say the speaker is portable, I mean really, really portable; it’s surprisingly light weighing around 4kg - about the same as your average housecat - and thanks to its small size (36cm high x 26cm wide x 26cm deep) can be put pretty much anywhere. 

I live in a small flat and was worried I wouldn’t have space for it but found it fit nicely in a little gap without getting in the way of anything. If I need to store it away, I might have trouble but, as I said – small flat.

Interestingly, the best place to put it is against a wall somewhere because it actually uses that flat space to enhance the sound; placing it in a corner boosts that even more. I’ve got it sitting behind me as I work, connected to my computer by Bluetooth – a little ostentatious for a work speaker, I admit.

Speaking of connections, it eschews the trend forgoing analogue connections with a 3.5mm (headphone) auxiliary input and brings back the ability to pop in a USB flash drive and just play through a pre-loaded selection.

That USB port also allows the unit to operate as a powerbank for when the end of the night rolls around and someone needs to order a ride. 

The claim is the battery will last for 20 hours at half volume, with the lights off and no bass boost. With everything at max, it will likely go under for less than 10 hours but you plug into power via a provided DC adaptor to charge while you play without interruption.

There is also an enigmatic USB-C port labelled ‘Service’ with no further explanation. I’m not a fan of having random ports I can’t use in plain view but I’m guessing it was the best positioning for the internals.

Gloriously, volume control comes from a dial, rather than push buttons offering quicker and better control. I can also control the volume from my connected devices which are both Apple products. 

The party really begins with the 1/4in inputs on top for the two microphones (included) which will let you and your friends drunkenly butcher Bohemian Rhapsody to your heart’s content (for a more wholesome experience, try taking the unit carolling with your family, maybe?)

It’s actually a pretty cool karaoke machine that allows you to adjust the each microphone’s volume independently as well as adding a little echo when Phil insists on breaking into his version of Hoobastank’s The Reason and you need something, anything, to make his off-key whining a little more palatable.

The speaker has some funky lights that spin, pulse and flash on the front to add a little ambience to the post-potluck revelry.

The X5 is in no way dust or water-resistant so I recommend you keep this bad boy indoors and avoid the beach.

Now - the sound

Once again, I find myself surprised at the quality of the sound that a BlueAnt speaker pumps out. 

Even at ‘1am on New Years’ volume, the sound maintains clarity and depth. 

BlueAnt’s combination of hardware and software never fails to give a consistent sound that is just stunning at the prices these units go for.

The 156mm woofer (6.5in), 59mm tweeter (2.25in), and BlueAnt’s Psycho-Acoustic Bass Extension give an incredible 110+dB that is truly dynamic, with no frequency left in the sonic-dark.

Playing something with depth and layering of sound (El Mañana by Gorillaz, for example) none of the quality of composition is missed, and with something cleaner but no less complex (like José Gonzáles’ Heartbeats) lets you revel in the simple richness of instrument and vocals.

The powerful bass can be kicked up a notch with the Bass Boost button and, again, by placing it against a wall.

Link a couple of them together for a multi-room or stereo single-room experience. 

The X5 is one of those devices that either you are in the market for it, or you are not. And if you are, there’s no reason that this wouldn’t be the product of choice. 

It’s a party machine but works just as well as the speaker of choice for a bedroom, den, hobby room or family room.

These Aussie’s know their bloody stuff.

Specs

Related stories:
Hands-on review: Fitbit Versa 3, the actual star of the smartwatch show
Hands-on review: OPPO Reno 4 and Reno 4 Pro 5G
Hands-on review: Fitbit Sense
Hands-on review: Bose Sport Earbuds
Hands-on review: Lenovo Smart Display 7 and Lenovo Smart Clock
Hands-on review: Nextbase 522GW Dash Cam
Dig deeper:
BlueAnt Bluetooth Portable speaker Speakers Wireless speakers Review
Story image
DDoS campaigns, BEC scams & Emotet: CERT NZ reports top security threats
It has been yet another tumultuous quarter for New Zealanders and their wallets, with almost $6.4 million in reported financial losses due to cybersecurity incidents.More
Story image
Seven Dunedin game developers granted $450k
The funding, which is part of a wider $10 million allocation, is designed to create and nurture the game development industry in the region.More
Story image
Apple launches App Store Small Business Programme
Developers can qualify for the programme and a reduced 15% commission if they earned up to US$1 million in proceeds during the previous calendar year.More
Story image
Game reviewDevil May Cry V: Special Edition (Xbox Series X)
It goes without saying that last year’s release of Devil May Cry V was a huge success. The game got great reviews from critics, and most importantly the fans started to love the franchise once more. More
Story image
Game review: Astro’s Playroom (PS5)
Sony is offering a free platforming game called Astro’s Playroom with every PlayStation 5. More
Story image
Epic Games drags Apple through AU court as Fortnite spat continues
Much of this drama stems from a feud that started back in August, which is all to do with in-app purchases for Fortnite.More
Story image
DDoS campaigns, BEC scams & Emotet: CERT NZ reports top security threats
It has been yet another tumultuous quarter for New Zealanders and their wallets, with almost $6.4 million in reported financial losses due to cybersecurity incidents.More
Story image
Seven Dunedin game developers granted $450k
The funding, which is part of a wider $10 million allocation, is designed to create and nurture the game development industry in the region.More
Story image
Apple launches App Store Small Business Programme
Developers can qualify for the programme and a reduced 15% commission if they earned up to US$1 million in proceeds during the previous calendar year.More
Story image
Game reviewDevil May Cry V: Special Edition (Xbox Series X)
It goes without saying that last year’s release of Devil May Cry V was a huge success. The game got great reviews from critics, and most importantly the fans started to love the franchise once more. More
Story image
Game review: Astro’s Playroom (PS5)
Sony is offering a free platforming game called Astro’s Playroom with every PlayStation 5. More
Story image
Epic Games drags Apple through AU court as Fortnite spat continues
Much of this drama stems from a feud that started back in August, which is all to do with in-app purchases for Fortnite.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Bose Sport Earbuds
Despite not being noise-cancelling, the Sport Earbuds come with an abundance of features that make them a great option for anyone in the market for some premium, durable earbuds.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Nextbase 522GW Dash Cam
It has all the makings of a very good brand – the hardware and camera quality are great, but the firmware and software are what kind of let this down.More
Story image
Vodafone NZ to roll out Amazon Connect in contact centres
The moves makes Vodafone New Zealand the first telecommunications provider in New Zealand to implement the solution. More
Story image
Apple unveils new line of MacBooks and Mac mini, plus a new chip
All three products will be shipped with the new M1 chip, which Apple touts as ‘the most powerful chip’ it has ever made. All of the new Macs will also feature the updated macOS, Big Sur.More
Story image
Relief from COVID impact spurs A/NZ job market
"Employers and employees are signalling more confidence."More
Story image
Hands-on review: BenQ PD3220U monitor
This outstanding display is one to look out for if you’re a Mac user searching for a good-looking, well-performing monitor for your setup.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Zhiyun Smooth X VS Zhiyun Smooth Xs
Often users do not take full advantage of what their phone cameras have to offer. This is exactly what Zhiyuns’s smooth X and smooth Xs accessories are for. More
Story image
GitHub shares 'greatest hits' open source repositories with historic libraries
Barely 12 months after launching an initiative to preserve open source software for future generations, GitHub is now sharing these collections with major libraries around the world.More
Story image
Hands-on review: The Sony PlayStation 5 console
The PS5 is a great new generation console that improves the graphics of games, and also offers faster loading times. It’s also worth mentioning that the DualSense controller is innovative and will provide new experiences for the player. More
Story image
Canalys: Chromebooks on top of 2020 PC market
Chromebooks were the best performing client PC product in Q3, as shipments grew 122% to a total of 9.4 million – tablets are making a comeback.More
Story image
Increase in scams expected for NZ and Australia during holiday shopping season
One of the biggest scams to be aware of this shopping season are phishing attacks.More
Story image
New CompTIA cybersecurity skills certification available worldwide
Private sector business and defense organisations alike rely on CompTIA Security+ to build cybersecurity skills among their frontline cyber defenders.More
Story image
Wintec's 'The Gig' virtual IT firm a melting pot for innovation
‘The Gig’ is essentially a ‘MakerLab’ that is operated virtually as a real IT company, with real clients. The aim is to help students work together to gain hands-on experience running an IT firm.More
Story image
The devices that are changing the streaming game in time for Christmas
Here are some of the best products in the streaming business, used by veterans and beginners alike.More
Story image
IDTechEx: the role of emerging tech in fighting COVID-19
2020 will go down in history for the year of the global pandemic, but also for the rise of innovative digital technologies.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Fitbit Versa 3, the actual star of the smartwatch show
This year Fitbit released the Versa 3, and just like the first two, it did not disappoint. More
Story image
D-Link A/NZ launches two new gigabit wi-fi routers
The two new routers are outfitted with a host of hardware and software functions for varying users.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Lenovo Smart Display 7 and Lenovo Smart Clock
Fashionistas will rejoice at the clever use of the cloth-covered units which mean they blend into any environment with ease. More
Story image
Hands-on impressions with Demon’s Souls on PS5
Death is something that you will experience in this game over and over again. If you don’t like dying and repeating sections of games, you’re better off playing something else.More
Story image
Game review - Sackboy: A Big Adventure
Graphically, this game looks good for a PS5 launch title. Not only are the levels very colourful, but the game runs smoothly at 4K and 60fps.More
Story image
NZ telco industry welcomes ComCom 111 Contact Code
The telecommunications industry is committed to ensuring vulnerable customers can continue to access emergency services.More
New Zealanders more willing to share location data following COVID - report
Use of location data by government agencies is broadly preferred over private companies.More
Spark 5G helps to bring art to live in Dunedin
Dunedin Central has entered a new reality - an augmented reality that brings local street art to life.More
RMIT researchers create ‘light-powered’ AI chip
The nanoscale advance combines the core software needed to drive artificial intelligence with image-capturing hardware in a single electronic device.More
Vodafone NZ donates more than $43 million to over 1000 charities
The company has supported more than 1000 charitable organisations since 2002 with donations totalling over $43 million.More
Facial recognition control solution hits A/NZ
The facial recognition reader scans users’ faces to identify them before providing access.More
Samsung unveils new SSD, optimised for 4K and 8K contents
Designed for consumers and professions using 4K and 8K contents, as well as graphic-heavy games, Samsung says its new SSD is optimised for handling data-intensive applications.More
Bad Bots and DDoS fuel record cyber risk
"How many attackers are going to hide within this expected traffic spike?"More
40% of free VPN apps found to leak data
81.4 million users who downloaded free VPNs could be putting themselves at risk.More
Game reviewTransformers: Battlegrounds
It may not be the best game in the world, but it’s a nice and easy introduction to tactical strategy games.More
Zendesk, WhatsApp enter partnership to expand customer service offerings
“Businesses today need to meet their customers where they want to be met - and that’s increasingly through messaging."More
Game review: Godfall (PS5)
This game arguably has the best graphics that you will see on the PS5 thus far. More
Game review: Dirt 5 PC/Xbox Series X
Codemasters’ Dirt 5 gets down and dirty with some off-road racing. This time taking the franchise in a slightly different, but understandable, direction.More
Cybercriminals are leveraging AI for malicious use
"At a time where the public is getting increasingly concerned about the possible misuse of AI, we have to be transparent about the threats."More
Voice phishing attacks on the rise, remote workers vulnerable
There is an increase in voice phishing attacks, where hackers use existing employee names in attempt to trick victims into sharing login credentials and data by phone.More
Night City Wire reveals more Cyberpunk 2077 details
The most anticipated gaming launch of 2020, that of Cyberpunk 2077, is almost upon us.More
NZ telco industry's two golden rules for avoiding phone scams
“If something doesn’t feel right it probably isn’t. Hang up and report the call to your phone provider.”More
Hands-on review: Fitbit Sense
This year, Fitbit surprised its fanbase with a brand new watch, the Fitbit Sense. Is it any better than the Versa 2 or 3? Is it worth the new, hefty price tag? More
Hands-on review: OPPO Reno 4 and Reno 4 Pro 5G
If you use a phone for professional-looking photos and great video content, both these models deserve your attention.More
More stories