Story image
Robotics
Callaghan Innovation
The University of Waikato
Automation

Roadmap launched to grow New Zealand's robotics industry

By Shannon Williams, Yesterday

A new national strategy has been launched to grow the New Zealand robotics and automation sector.

The sector currently employs around 3200 people and generates some $1 billion in annual revenue. By 2040, robotics and automation set to replace up to 46 per cent of day jobs.

The New Zealand Robotics, Automation and Sensing (NZRAS) network has released a roadmap for the industry, funded by Kiwinet, NZRAS researchers and Callaghan Innovation, that says a common vision for the sector is vital for New Zealand to prosper.

New Zealand Robotics, Automation and Sensing chair, and University of Waikato researcher, Dr Shen Hin Lim, says the roadmap is the first time New Zealand has had a full overview of the RAS sector, including all public and private businesses and institutions involved, and the specialty areas they are working in.

The roadmap identified more than 84 developers, 43 integrators, and 870 researchers, with more than 350 estimated end users. It shows New Zealand currently employs 3200 people in the sector that generates $1 billion in annual revenue.

Dr Lim says the roadmap is a launchpad for better collaboration across the sector.

"There is a lot of work happening in the sector in New Zealand but currently it is quite scattered and not very well connected," he says.

"We want to improve that to ensure we make the most out of both research and development and investment," says Lim.

He says the roadmap shows New Zealand is forging a reputation in robotics and automation for horticulture, forestry, agriculture, aquaculture, and healthcare, each sector having more than 10 actively growing companies.

He also says a good example of collaborative projects between industry, user and academic institutions is an asparagus harvester that has seen successful prototype field trials and is currently in commercialisation phase by Robotics Plus, New Zealand Asparagus Council (NZAC) and the University of Waikato.

The roadmap says because of automation, the number of all types of industrial and service robots used is expected to at least double by 2025, with up to 46 per cent of current day jobs expected to be at risk of replacement by 2040.

"The formation of a common vision is vital for New Zealand to prosper from these developments," says Dr Lim.

The roadmap makes a series of recommendations from creating clusters for research and development to encouraging collaboration for better use of research investment, to improving guidance and support for RAS companies, including increasing their visibility to help facilitate venture capital investment.

It also recognised the industry is desperate for more qualified employees, many companies having to look overseas for staff.

"It is interesting to see from the roadmap findings that the number of RAS-qualified people is outpacing other engineering disciplines, 300 per cent over the past decade but industry demand for qualified people is still higher than availability," says Dr Lim.

Related stories
Hands-on review: Ecovacs Deebot N8 Pro>>
Aotearoa's cyber skills shortage: The tug-of-war between talent supply & demand>>
Blockchain a possible key to the future of asset preservation>>
Tesla's actually serious about the Tesla Bot>>
Hyundai Group buys Boston Dynamics as SoftBank faces mass layoffs>>
University of Waikato launches AI research institute 'Te Ipu o te Mahara'>>
Top stories
Recent stories
Story image
Netsafe
Netsafe welcomes public feedback on draft of Code of Practice for Online Safety and Harms
The code aims to establish a self-regulatory framework to protect New Zealanders from online harm and harmful content.>>
Story image
Smartphone
Smartphone shipments to grow despite supply chain constraints
Shipments of smartphones will grow 5.3% year over year in 2021, reaching 1.35 billion shipments, according to new forecasts from IDC.>>
Story image
Gaming
Hands-on review: ASUS TUF Gaming Z690-PLUS WIFI D4 motherboard
Asus aims to make upgrading to an Intel 12th generation Alder Lake CPU a little easier on your pocket with the TUF Gaming Z690-PLUS WIFI D4 motherboard.>>
Story image
The University of Waikato
Roadmap launched to grow New Zealand's robotics industry
"There is a lot of work happening in the sector in New Zealand but currently it is quite scattered and not very well connected.">>
Story image
Cybercrime
New book reveals massive flaws in Australian cybersecurity management
Cybercrime has been estimated to cost the Australian economy AUD$42 billion, according to a new book released by a UNSW cybersecurity expert.>>
Story image
Gaming
Game review: The Smurfs: Mission Vileaf (Xbox One/Xbox Series X)
Microids and OSome Studio invite players to do some Smurfing and Smurf-up the evil Gargamel’s latest fiendish plan in The Smurfs: Mission Vileaf.>>
Story image
Ransomware
Trickbot rebirths Emotet: 140,000 victims in 149 countries
There is potential for increased ransomware attacks due to new Emotet samples spreading through Trickbot, according to Check Point Research.>>
Story image
Digital Transformation / DX
Retail giants abandon paper receipts this Christmas
Slyp says partnerships with several leading fashion retailers will see the retailers switch off paper receipt printing for in-store purchases across a combined 42 stores.>>
Story image
Microsoft
Adobe, Microsoft reinvent future of work with expansion of strategic partnership
"As we enter a new chapter, it is critical to give employees modern tools to collaborate seamlessly, no matter where the team is or what device they are using.">>
Story image
Ecovacs
Hands-on review: Ecovacs Deebot N8 Pro
Ecovacs’ Deebot N8 Pro has wormed its way into my affections. I was initially unaware of a transformation gradually occurring, but by the end of the review, my heart had been won over.>>
Story image
Twelve South
Hands-on review: Twelve South StayGo Mini USB Hub
I don't believe that right on the cusp of Christmas, Twelve South swung into my ken. This mini USB hub has become part of my solution to a problem faced by many.>>
Story image
Malware
Flubot malware, botnets, phishing round out top security issues plaguing Kiwis in Q3
Malware and scams continue to plague thousands of New Zealanders, laying $3.3 million to waste in just three months.>>
Story image
Ransomware
More than half of Kiwi businesses fell victim to cyber-attacks this year
More than half (55%) of New Zealand businesses have fallen victim to ransomware attacks in the last year, according to new research.>>
Story image
Shopping
New Mastercard research focuses on safer shopping and spending habits
According to new research initiated by Mastercard, with the country slowly starting to open up, NZ consumers are starting to spend less money at home on items and more on experiences.>>
Story image
Ingram Micro
Moochies Connect Phone Watch to help parents keep track of their kids
“The idea isn’t constant tracking of your child, but rather providing a layer of assurance for those times when a child might test the limits of their freedom.">>
Story image
Microsoft
Soul Machines and Microsoft partner to enhance AI solutions>>
Story image
Smart Home
Worldwide market for smart home devices holds steady amid disruption>>
Story image
Cybercrime
An exclusive look at the NZ NCSC cyber crime report>>
Story image
Government
Govt to ease border restrictions for 600 skilled tech workers>>
Story image
Gaming
Kiwi mobile users see nearly five times faster speeds on 5G than on Wifi>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
Kaspersky develops cybersecurity policy for bionic devices>>
Story image
Microsoft
Cybersecurity 2022: Mobile malware, passwordless authentication fails, and hackers in space>>
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Halo Infinite Campaign (Xbox Series X)>>
Story image
Surveillance
Review prompts police to halt plans to use facial recognition technology>>
Story image
Online shopping
Back in style: Virtual try-on tech making waves on social media>>
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: Satechi Trio Wireless Charger & Satechi Slim X3 Bluetooth Backlit Keyboard>>
Story image
Chorus
Chorus fibre upgrade complete with faster broadband>>
Story image
Microsoft
Red Hat and Microsoft collaborate with an automation solution>>
Story image
Ransomware
Sophos discovers new Python ransomware called Memento>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
To disclose or not to disclose?: The significance of data breach disclosure in Aotearoa>>
Story image
Malware
Sophos uncovers new variants of Tor2Mine cryptominer>>
Story image
Firewall
Log4j actively exploited, serious complications can occur according to CERT NZ>>
Story image
Music
Hand-on review: Sony X-Series XG500 Portable Bluetooth Speaker & Sony WH-1000XM4 Headphones>>
More stories