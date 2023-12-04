Robosen Robotics to debut its range in Australia with Amber Technology partnership

Amber Technology has secured a strategic partnership with Robosen Robotics, globally acclaimed for crafting advanced consumer entertainment and educational robots. This collaboration will see Robosen's innovative robot range, featuring partnerships with Hasbro and Disney/Pixar, introduced to the markets of Australia and New Zealand, a move that notably follows the brands' significant international success.

Since its establishment in 2008, Robosen Robotics has played a marked role in advancing the robotics industry over 16 years. The company consistently invests in the enhancement of robotics technology, aspiring to "make life more fun". Famed for their leading-edge artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics abilities, Robosen's creations are designed to entertain as well as educate, with particular emphasis on Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) programming. Colourful collaborations with entertainment behemoths like Hasbro and Disney/Pixar have invited deployments of cherished characters in true-to-life robotic forms, setting fresh standards in branded play.

Robosen's offerings span the the Signature, Flagship, and Performance series, encompassing a variety of stunning robotic creations ranging from representations of fan-favourite characters to AI hubs of incredible detail. These include auto-converting Optimus Prime Transformer models, Grimlock G1 articulated engineering figures, and intricate Buzz Lightyear robots. Alongside pop culture icons, Robosen also offers complex humanoid K1 Pro Interstellar Scout robots and the tech-laden AI Base, designed to enhance the display of its robotic lineup. Each of these impressive machines comes equipped with advanced AI capabilities, delivering voice-activated experiences that engage with users on a human level.

Peter Amos, managing director of Amber Technology, has labelled his firm as "excited to bring Robosens' robotic innovations to Australia and New Zealand". He stated that the partnership perfectly syncs with Amber Technology's dedication to "provide our markets with the best and most advanced products available". Amos further expressed optimism about the new opportunities this partnership will open up for Amber Technology in the market.

The phenomenal international success of Robosen has paved the way for an eager reception in Australia and New Zealand. Currently, Robosen's influence extends across North America, Mainland China, Europe, Asia Pacific, and beyond. The company's prowess is underscored by significant achievements such as the creation of the world's first fully autonomous, programmable bipedal robot, and the launch of the consumer-grade robot Robosen Flagship Optimus Prime. Other milestones include the release of the world's first auto-transformable and interactive Robosen Flagship Optimus Prime Trailer Kit.

Products from Robosen will make their debut at Oz Comic-Con in Melbourne, slated for Saturday 9 and Sunday 10 December 2023. The event will provide an exclusive opportunity for enthusiasts to engage directly with Robosen's awe-inspiring lineup.