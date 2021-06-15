Yesterday
Story image
Hays
Remote Working
COVID-19
Recruitment

Salary, benefits gap growing between employers and employees

By Shannon Williams

Employees are dissatisfied with their current working benefits, as salary increases are set to be minimal in 2021. 

According to the FY21/22 Hays Salary Guide, the value of salary increases this year will be less than skilled professionals believe their performance is worth, creating a salary expectation gap between employers and employees. 

“With the value of salary increases set to be minimal, reviewing and rolling out additional benefits can help bridge the salary expectation gap, allowing employers to reward staff when they don’t have the salary budget to do so,” says Nick Deligiannis, managing director of Hays in Australia & New Zealand.

“The challenges of the past year prompted many skilled professionals to pause and consider what they truly value in their life and career," he says. 

"As a result, certain benefits have become increasingly important to staff attraction and can help an employer stand out from others to secure the top talent.

“With most employees dissatisfied with their current benefits, there is also an urgent need for organisations to review packages to retain top talent.”

According to the report, regular flexible work practices, career progression opportunities and training are the top three non-financial benefits employees want when looking for a new job. 

Regular flexible working is the top benefit employees now want, nominated by 79% of respondents. This includes flexible working hours, location of work or working practices. 

More than half (52%) want career progression opportunities, and 50% want internal or external training. 

Ongoing learning and development (44%), more than 20 days of annual leave (30%) and mental health and wellness programs (20%) are also valued. 

Underscoring the importance of flexible working to candidate attraction and retention, well over half (57%) of today’s office-based professionals say they’ll look for a role offering hybrid working when they next job search.

Meanwhile, 43% of employees who are currently looking or planning to look for a new job in the next 12 months say a lack of promotional opportunities is the main reason behind their job search. No wonder, then, that career progression, development and training are highly valued benefits by skilled professionals today.

The Hays Salary Guide also found that employers have offered new benefits to employees over the past year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Providing hardware to support remote working, such as headsets, computer monitors and printers, was at the top of the list, offered by 58% of employers. 

Meanwhile, 53% provided staff with laptops, 32% provided a desk and chair for use at home, 22% gave additional days off work for wellbeing and 21% allocated budget for staff to buy their own home office supplies. 

Just 18% paid or contributed towards the cost of WiFi.  

The Hays Salary Guide is based on a survey of close to 3,500 organisations and more than 3,800 skilled professionals.

Related stories
Remote working success will depend on how business embraces flexibility>>
Employment confidence on the rise as economy sees recovery post COVID>>
StaySafe, what3words launch app for locating remote workers in emergencies>>
Ministry of Health trials wearable devices to help detect COVID-19>>
Over a third of New Zealanders fell victim to cybercrime in the last year >>
Users becoming more savvy with COVID phishing scams>>
Top stories
Recent stories
Story image
Ransomware
Black market dedicated solely to data leaks emerges - report
Ransomware attacks are gaining momentum globally across industries, and businesses are being warned against a black market dedicated solely to data leaks.>>
Story image
The Elder Scrolls
Game review: The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood (PC)
Blackwood continues to raise the bar for The Elder Scrolls Online with a great new story and quests, as well as a fantastic location to explore.>>
Story image
Remote Working
Remote working success will depend on how business embraces flexibility
Much of the success of a remote working culture will depend on how companies embrace flexibility to transition into a new operating environment and not revert to how things were pre-2020.>>
Story image
5G
Mobile vendors scramble as handset market transitions to 5G
The race is on for OEMs to find a level of differentiation in their flagship portfolios to help boost margins and improve market share.>>
Story image
Apple
iPhones to capture 40% of smartphone market value despite Android device proliferation
Apple’s average selling price will rise in coming years, while Android devices will decline, unless they can leverage new technologies like 5G or bring new design features.>>
Story image
Collaboration
Google rolls out new smart canvas features in Workspace apps
Google Workspace is forging ahead with its vision to build the future of work, and it will do so by putting collaboration at the centre of every experience.>>
Story image
Smartphone
New Nokia G20 smartphone lands in NZ with exclusive warranty offer
In a first for Kiwi consumers, the new phone comes with a three-year warranty in addition to a three-day battery life.>>
Story image
Game review
Game review: Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection
Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection is a remaster in lieu of a remake. This means the gameplay has been relatively unchanged, although the visuals look a lot cleaner.>>
Story image
Check Point
Mobile app developers potentially expose personal data of 100 million Android users
Application developers have left their data and millions of users’ private information exposed by not following best practices.>>
Story image
Ransomware
2020 most productive year for Ransomware 2.0
"2020 was the most productive year for ransomware families who moved from hostaging data to exfiltrating data, coupled with blackmailing.">>
Link image
Training
Study IT at Whitecliffe - no fees!
With strong IT skills, you can invent, create, and imagine the new world of technology. Whitecliffe’s Level 4-6 courses are supported by the Government TTAF initiative so you’ll pay no fees.>>
Story image
Smartphone
Hands-on review: Xiaomi Mi 11 5G Dual Sim Smartphone
The Mi 11 is designed for the visual creatives out there who will love its “on the fly” brilliance.>>
Story image
Data sharing
4 out 5 people do not want personal data collected or shared without consent
"People are willing to support measures that stop companies from collecting and selling their personal data.">>
Story image
Skullcandy
Hands-on review: Skullcandy Dime wireless earbuds
Skullcandy presents its Dime wireless earbuds, designed to sound great but without breaking the bank.>>
Story image
Microsoft
Microsoft NZ launches new Teams features
"The personal features in Teams will provide users the ability to better connect, plan, coordinate, and share together online." >>
Story image
Orcon
Orcon launches 8Gbps broadband plan>>
Story image
Ratchet & Clank
Game review: Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (PS5)>>
Story image
Artificial Intelligence / AI
AI to predict future of transport >>
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: HTC Vive Pro 2 VR headset>>
Story image
Apple
Global wearables market fuelled by smaller companies and new tech>>
Story image
Smart Home
Hands-on review: The Oral-B IO Series 9 electric toothbrush - it's pretty smart>>
Story image
Smartphone
Hands-on review: OPPO A54 5G and OPPO A94 5G>>
Story image
Intel
Intel announces two new 11th Gen processors>>
Story image
Orcon
Orcon scraps business & residential internet plans for more 'tailored' approach>>
Story image
HTC
The HTC VR legacy - the past, present, and future of Vive>>
Story image
App development
Mobile app growth up by 31% according to new report >>
Story image
D-Link
D-Link A/NZ launches new AX1800 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Range Extender>>
Story image
Smartphone
5G smartphone market most accelerated mobile technology generation ever>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
Human error remains leading cause of cyber attacks>>
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: Kingston NV1 NVMe SSD>>
Story image
Apple
EXCLUSIVE: The right to repair & why NZ must rethink the e-waste problem>>
Story image
Review
Interview: Thomas Dexmier- HTC Vive Country Manager A/NZ>>
Story image
Commerce Commission
Commerce Commission lays out max revenues for Chorus>>
More stories