Salesforce partners with Snowflake and introduces ‘Hire Me’ button

Salesforce has announced a partnership with Snowflake, a leading cloud-based data platform for storing and analysing large amounts of data.

The innovation helps customers securely collaborate with data in real time between Salesforce Customer Data Platform (CDP) and Snowflake, minimising the risks and costs associated with traditional sync methods.

According to a recent Salesforce report, 73% of customers expect companies to understand their unique needs and expectations, up from 66% in 2020. Personalising these customer relationships, however, requires companies to build a single source of truth for customer data.

“By bringing Salesforce and Snowflake data together, we can make customer experiences truly memorable and enrich in real time our understanding of every customer to build lasting loyalty,” says Andy Markus, Chief Data Officer, AT&T.

To bring enterprise data together, IT teams build and maintain data pipelines, resulting in multiple copies of data.

The data sharing capabilities allow Salesforce CDP customers to build segments and surface insights on data from Snowflake.

Salesforce and Snowflake admins have more control and better manage risk and permissions when sharing data. In addition, these integrations are backed by Snowflake’s data collaboration capabilities that allow people to discover, acquire, and share data, data services, and applications across clouds and industry-standard open data platform technologies.

‘Hire Me’ button

Salesforce has announced an investment in workforce development by introducing the Hire Me button to the Trailblazer.me profile, and the launch of the Trailblazer Workforce Partner Program.

IDC estimates that the demand for Salesforce talent will grow to 9.3 million new jobs by 2026.

Salesforce created the Trailblazer.me Profile, Salesforce resume in 2019 to give current and future employers a unified view of an individual’s proven skills, credentials, and continuous learning with Salesforce.

The Trailblazer.me Profile is connected to Trailhead, Salesforce’s online learning platform, which has assisted 4.5 million people to up skill for jobs in the Salesforce Ecosystem.

Salesforce’s new Hire Me button helps simplify how Trailblazers hire and get hired in the Salesforce Ecosystem. Individuals will be able to indicate interest in new work opportunities on their Trailblazer.me Profile, while hiring managers can click on the Hire Me button to message and connect with potential job candidates.

“As the demand for Salesforce skills skyrockets, it’s our mission to help empower anyone to build a career within the Salesforce ecosystem. The introduction of the Hire Me button will empower Trailblazers to identify as job seekers and to connect with organisations that need their expertise, and to make it easier for hiring managers to connect with potential job candidates,” says Ann Weeby, Salesforce’s SVP, Trailhead.