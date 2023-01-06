Samsung advances new era of screens with new line-up

Samsung Electronics has unveiled its new Neo QLED, MICRO LED and Samsung OLED line-ups alongside lifestyle products and accessories.

This year’s line-up features advanced, innovative products with a focus on enhanced connectivity and personalised consumer experiences.

Samsung’s wide portfolio of offerings helps users build their own tailored experiences with the devices they use every day, with more intuitive technology than ever before. This year, Samsung takes one-step further in its ever-evolving journey to simplify consumers’ everyday lives with seamless multi-device integration across its entire ecosystem through its smart home platform SmartThings.

“In 2023, we are pushing boundaries of innovation to offer consumers more than just premium picture quality, but a holistic, premium device experience tailored to what they need and want out of their connected home,” says Cheolgi Kim, EVP of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics.

“With SmartThings, our advanced technology is seamless and intuitive, making life more sustainable, accessible and enjoyable everyday.”

Premium and Connected Experiences with Neo QLED

Samsung’s latest suite of Neo QLED 8K and 4K televisions provide consumers with premium options that suit every need. Neo QLED picture quality is powered by Samsung’s advanced Neural Quantum Processor, which supports the Quantum Mini LED-lit TV with 14-bit processing and AI upscaling, enabling features such as Shape Adaptive Light Control and Real Depth Enhancer Pro for a three-dimensional, lifelike picture.

Samsung’s 2023 Neo QLEDs also go beyond just a clear picture, with a high-resolution panel and Samsung’s proprietary algorithm that power Samsung’s new Auto HDR Remastering. It uses AI deep learning technology to analyse and apply real-time High Dynamic Range (HDR) effects on Standard Dynamic Range (SDR) content on a scene-by-scene basis, making SDR content brighter and livelier for absolute immersion.

In addition, SmartThings users no longer need to purchase a separate SmartThings dongle to connect and control Zigbee and Thread devices. In 2023, the SmartThings Zigbee & Matter Thread One-Chip Module will be directly built into Samsung products. SmartThings automatically syncs devices for easier control of not just Samsung devices, but also third-party appliances and IoT devices for seamless connections.

· Chat Together: Users can easily enter a live chat group to share thoughts and react in real-time with others who are also watching the same content.

· ConnecTime: Make it easier to take video calls from connected devices, providing a larger platform for video calls on the TV and a seamless transition to a smaller device if a user wants to walk away and transfer the call to another screen.

· 3D Map View: Designed to let users conveniently control and monitor connected devices, Samsung’s 3D Map View provides users a bird's eye view of their home and all of their SmartThings devices at-a-glance.

Broadening Viewing Options with MICRO LED and Samsung OLED

The 2023 MICRO LED line-up offers new models ranging from 50 to 140-inches to provide consumers with a breadth of options for unparalleled picture quality and screen experience. Thanks to its modular nature, MICRO LED is not bound by shape, ratio and size, making it completely customisable to fit a consumer’s desired set up.

And to provide consumers with even more viewing options, Samsung’s 2023 OLED line-up is now available in 55, 65 and the new ultra-large 77-inch models. Samsung’s latest OLED line-up comes with Quantum Dot technology that has been developed for Samsung’s Neo QLEDs as well as Neural Quantum Processors to retain OLED technology’s core strengths, while simultaneously improving limitations in its brightness and colour representation.

The expanded line-up comes with a 144Hz refresh rate and all of Samsung’s smart features, including Samsung Gaming Hub. And, for the first time on an OLED TV, Samsung OLEDs come with AMD's FreeSync Premium Pro certification for the ultimate OLED gaming experience.

Finally, to expand viewing options, Samsung offers Samsung TV Plus on all of its smart TV line-up. The free ad-supported TV (FAST) and video-on-demand service delivers over 1,800 channels globally, including over 50 owned & operated channels, reaching 24 countries and 465 million devices globally across the company’s TV and mobile devices. It is 100% free and doesn't require any downloads, subscriptions or additional devices.

Explore a New World of Gaming with Samsung Gaming Hub

The Samsung Gaming Hub, the new home for gaming on Samsung Smart TVs, offers users unlimited access to thousands of their favourite games from partners such as Xbox, NVIDIA GeForce NOW, Amazon Luna and Utomik with no downloads, storage limits or consoles required. Moreover, it is the most intuitive gaming experience, where players can simply switch on their TVs and play.

Samsung Gaming Hub, which was launched last year, delivers incredible picture quality and an entirely new way to approach gaming – with multitasking, expanded partnerships and 4K streaming. Players can even watch multiple types of content at the same time.

In 2023, upgrades for GameBar 3.0 with MiniMap Sharing[5] and Virtual Aim Point elevate the experience for every type of gamer. MiniMap Sharing enables players to see the minimap of their game at-a-glance on any display while Virtual Aim Point, designed for first-person shooters(FPS), allows players to view more noticeable crosshairs in any game so they can make the perfect shot.

The Samsung Gaming Hub is also available on Samsung smart monitors and gaming screens – including the Odyssey series. With Odyssey Ark, gamers can rotate their screens vertically or horizontally based on their desired orientation and enjoy immersive games with a 55-inch 1000R curved screen and powerful sound.

Elevate Your Lifestyle with Expanded Lifestyle Line-up and New Features

Consumer’s lifestyle needs are constantly shifting. To navigate this landscape, Samsung has unveiled new lifestyle products and features to elevate the user experience to another level, allowing consumers to customise the way they view and experience screens.

· The Freestyle with Smart EDGE Blending: The Freestyle is the ultimate flexible device, allowing consumers to watch whatever they want wherever they want.[6] In 2023, users can take advantage of the new Smart EDGE Blending feature, which allows users to use two of the devices and watch content in a 21:9 configuration with no manual lining up or adjusting. The 2023 Freestyle will also support Samsung Gaming Hub for more entertainment on the go.

· New UI and Accessories: In 2023, Samsung is introducing a new and improved Samsung Art Store with features such as previews at-a-glance and extended content offerings, which mimic the experience of visiting a gallery or museum. Also new is a metal bezel option for a modern and luxurious look on The Frame. Samsung’s latest TV line-up can be mounted with the optional Auto Rotating Wall Mount & Stand, which brings the automatic rotation and vertical media viewing experience of The Sero to other TVs, including The Frame and Neo QLEDs.

Everyday Sustainability with Samsung Screens

In line with the latest environmental strategy announced in 2022, Samsung is consistently working with partners and customers to be eco-conscious, providing a broader impact throughout the product’s lifecycle. As a result, each step is made more eco-conscious, from making the manufacturing process more efficient to reducing packaging and changing how consumers use their products.

· Recycled Materials: For the 2023 line-up, Samsung will replace 20% of the bracket parts used for the SolarCell Remote with recycled ocean-bound plastic. In addition, the main parts of the power board use recycled aluminium cans and copper, replacing approximately 12% of the original materials used.

· Reducing Manufacturing Impact: Samsung designed a light-weight injection mould that requires fewer materials, with a structure that can be repurposed, bringing down the overall energy consumption and raw materials needed for production.

· Eco-Packaging: In 2023, Samsung Eco-Packaging will come with minimal print so less ink is consumed in its production, and Samsung will use paper tape to reduce the use of plastic in its packaging. Additionally, package sizes will be reduced to lower overall carbon emissions.

Multidimensional Soundscape and Audio Quality with AI

A premium screen experience would only be complete with ultra-immersive audio. While Samsung TVs come with impressive built-in speakers, they also have powerful audio features and devices to enhance the viewing experience for something truly cinematic.

· AI Sound Remastering: In 2023, Samsung’s flagship TV and soundbar offer Sound Remastering, which utilises AI to remaster each sound object to ensure voices are clear, environmental sounds are totally enveloping and that each component is just the right volume.

· New Soundbars: In addition to the flagship soundbar, HW-Q990C, with 11.1.4 channel sound supporting Dolby Atmos, the ultra-slim HW-S800B offers powerful immersive sound in Dolby Atmos from a 3.1.2 channel device that is just 40mm tall and 38mm deep. It is easily placed with any TV and still offers clear sound with punchy bass.

· Q-Symphony: A new iteration of harmony between the TV and soundbar, 2023 new Q-Symphony will provide vastly evolved sound for which the soundbar taps into the TV’s Neural Processing Unit to analyse audio signals and process each sound for more detail than ever before.