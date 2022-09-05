FutureFive New Zealand logo
Samsung and Spark switch on 5G in over 20 Auckland suburbs

By Mitchell Hageman
Yesterday

Samsung Electronics and Spark New Zealand have announced the expansion of 5G coverage to over 20 suburban regions across Auckland. 

This comes after a successful rollout of commercial 5G services in the urban areas of Auckland and Christchurch beginning in March 2021.

Spark is New Zealand's largest telecommunications and digital services company and provides mobile, broadband, and digital services to millions of New Zealanders and thousands of New Zealand businesses.

Both Spark and Samsung say that this new development marks a significant milestone in the wider 5G rollout giving even more Kiwis the ability to experience 5 G's ultra-fast connectivity.

Samsung Electronics NZ Head of Networks Business Todd Selwyn says that the company is proud of the latest expansion and is looking forward to continuing to create new and innovative experiences.

"This latest achievement for Samsung and Spark, is one we're very proud to have accomplished on our 5G journey," he says.

"With our leading 5G portfolio, we have played a key role in supporting Spark's ambition to deliver 5G coverage to ~90% of the New Zealand population. We look forward to continuing our close collaboration with Spark to deliver innovative 5G services and transformative experiences to even more Kiwis."

For Spark's 5G expansion, Samsung provided advanced 5G solutions, including its 5G Massive MIMO radios. Samsung says its Massive MIMO radio was during this latest expansion of 5G service, as it used advanced 3D beamforming technology to deliver improved capacity and effectively extend network coverage throughout Auckland. 

Samsung is also providing its 4G solutions to Spark's existing network in select locations to help further enhance its network services.

"Through our partnership with Samsung, we're thrilled to have expanded 5G coverage  acrossAuckland at pace whilst simultaneously upgrading 4G capacity – providing Aucklanders with an enhanced wireless experience," says Spark NZ Technology Evolution Tribe Lead Renee Mateparae.

"Over the next few months, we look forward to building out 5G availability across Aotearoa – so watch this space!"

Samsung says it is continuing to demonstrate its technology and expertise in partnership with forward-looking operators who seek a better 5G migration. They say that they already have proven 5G commercial experience across the world, delivering connectivity to hundreds of millions of users in Asia, North America and Europe.

Samsung says it will also continue to provide solutions from its product portfolio to customers around the globe, covering everything from RAN and Core, to private network solutions and AI-powered automation tools. They also provide a range of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets and digital appliances.

