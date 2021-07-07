Yesterday

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G clinches top prize at GLOMO Awards

Samsung’s Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G came out on top in the smartphone category at the Global Mobile Awards (GLOMO Awards) during the Mobile World Congress held last week in Barcelona.

The phone won in the Best Smartphone category at the ceremony, beating out all other smartphones released in the past year.

The GLOMO Awards are a global recognition scheme in the mobile industry and judged by independent experts, analysts, journalists, academics, and mobile operator representatives. The ceremony aims to acknowledge the hardware, software and services that drive innovation across the mobile industry worldwide.

Judges at the Global Mobile Awards said, “The best Android smartphone Samsung has ever made with a great range of features, stunning AMOLED display, best-in-class cameras and more – this phone delivers across the board and is a worthy winner of Best Smartphones in 2021.”

The S21 Ultra comes with a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, with 120Hz refresh rate and 1,500 nits of peak brightness. Samsung says the phone has a 50% improved contrast ratio over its predecessor.

The camera array features four lenses (ultra-wide, wide and dual tele-lenses), including a 108MP pro sensor that can capture 12-bit HDR photos. Users can record video in 4K at 60fps across all lenses.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra features 100x Space Zoom powered by the dual-tele lens system, as well as a bright night sensor to improve low-light photography.

“We are honoured to have been recognised in such a competitive category at this year’s GLOMO awards. Samsung has a long, proud history of driving innovation, and we aim to deliver devices that meet the needs of our users now and in the future,” says Samsung Electronics senior vice president & head of marketing, mobile communications business Stephanie Choi.

“As the user needs continue to grow so varied and dynamic, we are committed to leading the journey in developing devices that are loved by users across the globe.”

GSMA chief executive officer John Hoffman said, “Congratulations to all the winners and nominees of the GSMA’s GLOMO Awards 2021. You truly embody the theme of this year’s event, Connected Impact.

“Given the challenging circumstances we’ve all faced over the last 15 months, it’s more important than ever to come together to recognise the incredible innovation and ingenuity shaping our industry, as well as the positive impact this is making on the world around us.”