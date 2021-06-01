Samsung introduces Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

Samsung Electronics has unveiled the latest additions to its tablet portfolio, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite.

The Galaxy Tab S7 FE brings features from the Galaxy Tab S7, including a large display for entertainment, creative work, and multi-tasking, while the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is the go-to option for those looking for a compact, on-the-go tablet.

"Demand for tablets continues to grow. Whether its for studying remotely, connecting with friends, or enjoying personal entertainment, consumers are looking for devices that keep up with their creative and busy lifestyles," says Woncheol Chai, SVP and head of experience planning team, Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics.

"We are excited to provide consumers the technology they need to get the most out of every day. The Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite are equipped with stunning features that are designed to meet the daily needs of consumers," Chai says.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE

According to Samsung, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE is all about giving customers "the features they love at an affordable price". The Galaxy Tab S7 FE comes built with a large 12.4-inch display, ideal for entertainment, productivity, and creativity.

An S Pen is included in-box, so users can make the most of the large display and power through tasks with greater efficiency. With Samsung Notes, users can convert on-screen handwritten notes to text. Users can keep notes organised with automatic tags, and use Intelligent Search to find the exact note needed in an instant, no matter if its typed or handwritten.

Galaxy Tab S7 FE handles multi-tasking with ease. With Multi-Active Window, users can open up to three apps at once. That means users can browse the web, take notes, and stream a video all on one screen. With App Pair, users can also save and quickly launch their favourite combination of apps together in Multi-Active Window.

For consumers looking for more ways to maximise their productivity, Galaxy Tab S7 FE has them covered, Samsung says. With Samsung DeX and a Book Cover Keyboard, users can use the tablet just like a laptop, transforming the UI to a PC-like experience. With Second screen, users can transform the Galaxy Tab S7 FE into an additional display alongside their PC to expand the view.



Clip Studio Paint and Canva work with S Pen for smooth and sharp drawings and designs. A free 6-month trial for new users of Clip Studio Paint is available. For avid note-takers, Noteshelf is also included for free.

The Tab S7 line, Galaxy Tab S7 FE comes in four colours, Mystic Black, Mystic Silver, Mystic Green, and Mystic Pink.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is the carry-along companion for on-the-go content and gaming at an affordable price. With an 8.7inch screen housed in a sleek, durable metal cover, the compact Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is ultra-portable, and features slim bezels around the display and Dual Speakers with Dolby Atmos.



With up to 64GB of internal storage, expandable up to 1TB with a MicroSD card, and a octa-core processor. With a long-lasting battery, 15W Adaptive Fast Charging, and optional LTE capability, Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is ideal for watching content or gaming on the go. With a durable metal cover and slim bezel, Galaxy Tab A7 Lite comes in Gray and Silver.

Availability

Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Galaxy A7 Lite will be available in select regions starting in June.