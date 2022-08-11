Samsung introduces new generation of foldable smartphones

Samsung has unveiled its new range of Galaxy Z smartphones, bringing new developments to the company’s foldable smartphone portfolio.

The company says the new Galaxy Z range builds on Samsung’s prior device technology, adding new key features, including an upgraded camera experience, a larger battery and expanded customisation options. It will also maintain the compact designs found in previous devices.

Samsung says they have also put focus on display design and included PC-like multitasking features, in addition to advanced mobile processors for better user experiences.

The Galaxy Z Flip4 maintains a clamshell design, allowing users to shoot hands-free video and take pictures at various angles by partially folding it to activate FlexCam. This is also compatible with many apps used by consumers, and Samsung’s partnership with Meta allows optimisation for key social platforms.

The product also contains an upgraded camera equipped with a 65% brighter sensor, powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform.

Galaxy Z Flip4 also comes with a 3,700mAh battery, allowing for faster charging. Samsung says the Flip4 can charge up to 50% in around 30 minutes.

Users can also create their own cover screen with new clock designs and backgrounds in various formats such as images, GIFs and video.

With the Z Fold4, Samsung says it combines the company’s collective mobile technology expertise to create a device with increased functionality in all areas. It is also the first device to ship with Android 12, a special version of Android created by Google for large-screen experiences, including foldables.

A new Taskbar provides a layout similar to a PC, offering access to apps in a more efficient manner. Multitasking is also another key feature, being more intuitive due to the new swipe gestures. Users can now switch full-screen apps to pop-up windows or split the screen in half for more ways to multitask.

A partnership with Google and Microsoft also offers enhanced compatibility with apps, and as with the Z Flip model, more advanced camera technology and operations are also embedded.

The design comes with a 7.6-inch main screen that is much brighter than previous models, and has a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate with a less visible Under Display Camera (UDC). It also features a new scatter-type sub-pixel arrangement for enhanced quality.

Both products are also marketed as the toughest foldable models in the range yet, with Armour Aluminium frames and hinge covers with exclusive Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ on the cover screen and rear glass. Both are also IPX8 25 water resistant.

“Samsung Galaxy foldables are built on the foundation of our openness philosophy, enabling new possibilities with complete customisation both inside and out,” says Samsung Electronics president and head of mobile eXperience business Dr. TM Roh.

“Created in collaboration with our world-class partners, the next foldable devices offer unparalleled mobile experiences that meet the needs of our most dynamic users.

“Through our unwavering focus and industry leadership, excitement for the foldables continues to grow. We’ve successfully transformed this category from a radical project to a mainstream device lineup enjoyed by millions worldwide.”