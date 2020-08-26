Samsung launches Galaxy A31 in New Zealand

Samsung has launched the Galaxy A31 – the latest addition to the Galaxy A series family and the company’s newest mid-range offering.

Starting at NZ$499, the phone features a 6.4-inch Infinisty-U display, multi-purpose cameras with intelligent features, a better battery and a Game Booster to optimise settings for mobile games.

Samsung director of mobile New Zealand Stefan Lecchi says consumers in 2020 are increasingly asking for more features from their phones to conform to their lifestyle – regardless of price point.

“The Samsung Galaxy A31 packs a lot into an attractive form factor including a stunning display, and multi-camera functionality for enhanced storytelling, providing new ways to capture and share experiences on a device that lasts all day,” says Lecchi.

The display

The Galaxy A31 offers a large 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display, complete with a 20:9 aspect ratio.

The smartphone also features Dolby Atmos for an immersive 3D surround-sound experience.

Multi-purpose cameras

The Galaxy A31 offers a quad-purpose rear camera setup: a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 5-megapixel depth camera and a 5-megapixel macro camera.

The combined camera feature utilises its intelligent features to optimise scenes. The main camera optimises scenes based on the hardware’s AI intelligent solution, while the ultra-wide camera lets users fit more in one shot with its 123o angle view.

The depth camera enables better portrait photography, allowing subjects to stand out by focusing with adjustable Live Focus effects. The macro camera can even pick up fine textures in closeup shots.

Other details

The Galaxy A31 also offers a large 5,000 mAh battery that allows users to stay connected longer, with 15W fast charging capabilities.

An AI-based Game Booster automatically optimises the phone’s settings to provide the best possible mobile gaming experience.

For security, authentication and unlocking via the on-screen fingerprint scanner is included, and is secured with the multi-layered security platform Samsung Knox that detects tampering and helps keeps your data protected.

The Galaxy A31 is available now, in two colours: Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush White.



The launch comes just a few weeks after Samsung announced its newest addition to its Galaxy Note series, the Galaxy Note20 – the successor to the Note10, and Samsung’s newest flagship high-end smartphone.

Also announced were the new S7 and S7+ tablets; two new wearables, the Galaxy Watch3 and the Galaxy Buds Live; and the successor to the original Z Fold, the Galaxy Z Fold2.